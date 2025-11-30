The Black Friday 2025 sales are in full swing, and alongside major discounts on top tech, from the Nintendo Switch 2 to smartphones and Apple Watches, some of the best savings are appearing on streaming services.After you’re done nabbing deals on the latest air fryers, Amazon devices and Pandora jewellery, it’s the perfect moment to unwind with a new series or film. This year, several leading streaming platforms have launched Black Friday deals, with some cutting the cost of subscriptions by as much as 50 per cent.

With many of these platforms notorious for sneaking in unexpected monthly price raises, you can avoid these rate hikes by locking in an annual subscription for less thanks to this year’s Black Friday streaming deals.

So, whether you want to binge-watch the brand-new season of Stranger Things on Netflix or revisit classics like The Wire on Now, Black Friday is the time to subscribe, save, and enjoy some quality telly. Don’t wait too long to snap yours up though, as some of these offers will come to an end tomorrow, 1 December, on Cyber Monday.

Apple TV: Was £9.99, now £4.99 per month for 6 months, Apple.com

open image in gallery Rhea Seehorn plays Carol Sturka in Vince Gilligan's wildly original 'Pluribus' ( Apple TV+ )

Apple TV has fast gained a reputation for rarely producing duds on the small screen. Each show it has churned out has become instant gold. Its latest series, straight from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul visionary Vince Gilligan, is called Pluribus, a sci-fi mystery about an alien virus that makes everyone on Earth unnaturally happy, save for cynical hero Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn. There are also feel-good comedies in the form of Ted Lasso and the acclaimed Brit spy comedy Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman.

With a six-month subscription setting you back just £4.99 for six months, down from £9.99, this streaming deal is a no-brainer if you’re into quality TV.

Now: TV shows and movies package: Was £19.98, now £8.99 per month for 12 months, Nowtv.com

open image in gallery TV - All Her Fault ( Peacock )

Not to be outdone by its rivals, Now is offering heavy discounts across its packages. The TV shows and movies package bundles all new Sky Atlantic shows, such as the mystery thriller All Her Fault, starring a post-Succession Sarak Snook, and the scary prequel IT: Welcome to Derry, a follow-up to a movie that made an entirely new generation terrified of clowns.

Right now, you can save up to 55 per cent on the package, a huge discount on its library of live channels, on-demand box sets and the latest blockbusters.

Paramount plus: Was £7.99, now £3.99 per month for 3 months, Paramountplus.com

open image in gallery ( Paramount+ )

Paramount plus is also showing some wonderful Black Friday love. Right now, you can save 50% on monthly plans for 3 months or annual plans for 1 year. That’s a no-brainer, whether you want to catch Landman’s epic second season or just want to binge-watch some raucous comedy shows like South Park. Oh, and don’t forget unmissable movie blockbusters like the thrilling Top Gun: Maverick and the terrifying Smile 2.

Disney+ standard: Was £119.98, now £99.99, Disneyplus.com

open image in gallery ( Disney )

While Disney Plus, home to iconic shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and The Bear, isn’t running a Black Friday sale this year, you can save on a subscription by choosing an annual plan. Paying yearly effectively gets you 12 months for the price of 10. The standard plan has been slashed from £119.88 per year to £99.90 per year, while the premium deal takes the subscription down from £179.88 to £149.90.

Sky stream, Essential TV, Netflix and full fibre 500: £35, Sky.com

open image in gallery ( HBO )

A deal that brings you all that’s available on Sky’s essential TV – think All Her Fault and The White Lotus – as well as shows on Netflix, from new release The Beast In Me, to cult series Stranger Things. The cherry on top? You’re getting 500 fibre broadband spend for the price of 75Mbps full fibre broadband which is six times faster. It’s a 24-month contract open to new customers only and the offer ends on 5 December.

Prime Video 50% off selected movies, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Before sitting down to the newest instalment, make sure you’re fully caught up on Bridget Jones’s story so far ( © Universal Studios )

Prime Video has slashed the price of hundreds of movies in its Black Friday sale, from double Bafta award winner Anora to Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. While you’ll need to be a Prime Video member to reap the rewards, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

