The Black Friday sales are finally here, with a staggering range of discounts on coveted devices such as PS5 consoles, smartphones, and iPads. Our Black Friday guide can help ensure you don’t miss a bargain on the tech you love.

Still, if you’re done browsing the latest mattress, Amazon and Pandora deals, it’s time to decompress, and what better way than with a great movie or TV series? The very best streaming sites have launched their Black Friday fadeals, with several main players offering discounts of up to 50 per cent off.

With many of these platforms notorious for sneaking in nasty monthly price rises, you can get the drop on these rate hikes by locking in these discounts on monthly or yearly subscriptions.

Apple TV: Was £9.99, now £4.99 for 6 months, Apple.com

open image in gallery Rhea Seehorn plays Carol Sturka in Vince Gilligan's wildly original 'Pluribus' ( Apple TV+ )

Apple TV has fast gained a reputation for rarely producing duds on the small screen. Each show it has churned out has become instant gold. Its latest series, straight from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul visionary Vince Gilligan, is called Pluribus, a sci-fi mystery about an alien virus that makes everyone on Earth unnaturally happy, save for cynical hero Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn. There are also feel-good comedies in the form of Ted Lasso and the acclaimed Brit spy comedy Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman.

With a six-month subscription setting you back just £4.99 for six months, down from £9.99, this streaming deal is a no-brainer if you’re into quality TV.

Disney+: Was £5.99, now £4.99 for 12 months, Disneyplus.com

open image in gallery ( Disney+ )

Whether you’re into Disney's extensive back catalogue of classics, such as The Lion King, or just want to binge the MCU and see Captain America wield Mjolnir again in Avengers: Endgame, a Disney+ subscription is right up your street. The streaming service from the House of Mickey also features some great TV shows, such as all 38 seasons of The Simpsons and sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth, which is well-recommended for all you xenomorph fans. Right now, you can lock in savings of 15 per cent for a year’s worth of Disney+ streaming goodness.

Now: TV shows and movies package: Was £19.98, now £8.99 for 12 months, Nowtv.com

open image in gallery TV - All Her Fault ( Peacock )

Not to be outdone by its rivals, Now is offering heavy discounts across its packages. The TV shows and movies package bundles all new Sky Atlantic shows, such as the mystery thriller All Her Fault, starring a post-Succession Sarak Snook, and the scary prequel IT: Welcome to Derry, a follow-up to a movie that made an entirely new generation terrified of clowns.

Right now, you can save up to 55 per cent on the package, a huge discount on its library of live channels, on-demand box sets and the latest blockbusters.

