When it comes to making big purchases for your home, there’s no better sales event than Black Friday. After all, why spend more on furniture when you could find your dream couch for less? The biggest and best sofa sales have now dropped and there are discounts to be found across the best brands out there.

Sofas are not only hefty in size but also in price, so I’ve scoured the Black Friday sales to help you find the best savings and take advantage of extra discounts and deals across the shopping weekend.

No living room is complete without a sofa, it’s the centrepiece of every cosy snug, sprawling lounge and family room. Everyone needs something different so whether you’re looking for hidden features like pull-out beds and cup holders, extra room for guests or that specific velvet recliner from your Pinterest board, now’s the time to shop smart.

Read on for all the best Black Friday sofa deals on two- and three-seaters, as well as sofa beds and corner sofas. Happy lounging!

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday sofa deals coverage

The IndyBest team and I are shopping experts – and have covered Black Friday for years. We track the prices of sofas year round, so we can spot a good deal from a bad one and would only ever recommend products that have been tested by our team and from brands we trust.

Best Black Friday sofa deals

Dunelm Kayden woven reversible corner double sofa bed: Was £899, now £719.20, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

This sofa from Dunelm is one of the most versatile I’ve ever seen. Not only does it double up as a sofa bed (perfect for overnight guests or cosy movie nights), but the chaise section also lifts up to reveal internal storage. And, if there’s one thing we all need more of, it’s storage. This sofa allows for both fashion and function, as the soft-touch upholstery and ample colour options mean you never have to compromise on style. Get yours now with 20 per cent off.

Darlings of Chelsea Cowes loveseat sofabed: Was £3080, now £1848, Darlingsofchelsea.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Darling of Chelsea )

Luxury sofa and furniture makers Darlings of Chelsea is having a massive Black Friday sale with 40 per cent off everything. The sale ends 2 December so you better get browsing now. My favourite pick has to be this chunky contemporary velvet loveseat. While I haven’t tested it out myself, just by looking at it I can tell those are some deep plush cushions. Plus hidden beneath lies a surprisingly spacious fold-out bed.

Dusk Hampshire chaise sofa: Was £1,399, now £847, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

If you’re looking for a classic sofa that will never go out of style, we’ve got just the thing. Our expert, Ali, picked this sofa from Dusk as the best chaise in our review of the best corner sofas. She was impressed by its triumph in both form and function, saying: “Giving understated elegance, this L-shaped piece offers a timeless charm that promises to complement any aesthetic”. Now, you can save almost 40 per cent on the price tag.

Swoon landau three-seater sofa: Was £1769, now £1,429, Swooneditions.com

open image in gallery ( Swoon )

Featured in our review of the best sofas of 2024, this stylish number from Swoon took the top spot, and now it has 20 per cent off thanks to Black Friday. Our tester, Ali, was seriously impressed with the size, style and support, as she found it comfortable yet firm. She said: “Generously sized for a three-seater, the landau is one inviting couch, designed for spreading out in style.” And there’s nothing more inviting than a saving of more than £300.

Dreams Gallway clic-clac sofa bed: Was £899, now £539, Dreams.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dreams )

Our tester’s favourite sofa bed is now on sale for a huge 40 per cent off its original price. Interiors expert, Ali, loved how clean the silhouette of this sofa is, adding that you would hardly know a bed lies beneath. Describing the set-up as “speedy and efficient”, she was seriously impressed by just how versatile the sofa is. “This one is a comfy sofa and a comfy bed in equal measure, meaning it can absolutely be used as a main settee – yet you have the versatility of an extra guest bed when you need it,” she explained.

Dusk Hampshire traditional love seat: Was £599, now £335, Dusk.com

open image in gallery ( Dusk )

The Independent’s eCommerce editor reviewed the best love seats and this gorgeous design was considered the top choice for affordability – and it’s now even cheaper. The “sloped arms and wooden legs give it a traditional look”, and the “size means it can comfortably seat two, but it is also great if you want to curl up on it on your own, of course”. There are 10 different fabrics to choose from, so you’re bound to find one that suits your living space. Snap this up while it’s been reduced by £264.

Swoon althaea corner sofa: Was £2,439, now £1,999, Swooneditions.com

open image in gallery ( Swoon )

Who said you have to sacrifice comfort for style? Our tester Ali picked this plush number from Swoon as the best for comfort in the corner sofa guide. And as luxurious and squishy as the cushions are, that timeless velvet upholstery means not an ounce of softness was sacrificed. “Indeed, it’s a dream to sink into, with its luxuriously soft and bouncy seat and back cushions” Ali noted. Now you can put it to the test yourself thanks to a tempting 20 per cent discount.

Cocoon Ashley corner sofa bed: Was £2,599, now £1,999, Cocoonsleeping.com

open image in gallery ( Cocoon )

You can save a generous chunk off this effortlessly cool-looking sofa bed. Sofa beds are a great addition to the home, whether you need a spot for the occasional overnight guest or want the option for a movie night with a sleepover feel, and this one from Cocoon is a great example. Ali said in her review: “As a corner sofa, this one is cosy, sociable and super comfy – choose left- or right-hand configurations, depending on your space. As a bed, it is a dream – guests can spread out in style, and they’ll thank you for it.”

Swyft Model 01 three-seater sofa: Was £1,299, now £1,039, Swyfthome.com

open image in gallery ( Swyft )

This stunning three-seater has been reduced by more than £250 and is available in a whopping 29 different fabrics and colours. Assembly and delivery couldn't be easier, with the easy-to-handle boxes being delivered straight to your door. Plus, it can be put together with no tools necessary. Chic, comfortable and simple.

Dunelm Cassie velvet reversible corner chaise: Was £489, now £342.30, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

This expensive-looking sofa from Dunelm actually costs less than £350, thanks to the retailer’s mega Black Friday event. The classic chaise design helps you get the most out of your space, with the three-seater tucking into the corner of a room. The inviting sofa comes with velvet upholstery, complete with bolster cushions for sinking into. Choose either a rich bottle green or black version, to complement your decor.

Sofas & Stuff Hambledon large corner sofa: Was £6,281, now £5,339, Sofasandstuff.com

open image in gallery ( Sofas and Stuff )

You can save almost £1000 off this tried, tested and approved corner sofa from the aptly named Sofas & Stuff. After testing it out Ali named this the best corner sofa for upholstery options with a whopping 350+ colours and materials to choose from, making your sofa totally customisable and totally unique. “If you’re after a corner sofa that whispers ‘refined luxury’, you’ll love the Hambledon,” she said.

Arlo & Jacob Noah medium sofa: Was £2,695, now £2,425.50, Arloandjacob.com

open image in gallery ( Arlo and Jacob )

Landing a spot in our review of the best sofas, Ali praised it for being “beautifully crafted”. She added that she “loved its chunky side arm cushions, which make ideal pillows for an impromptu afternoon nap”. It “comes in a wide range of rich upholstery fabrics including velvets, tweed and linen weaves, with some eye-catching earthy and spicy tones on offer, as well as all neutral shades”. An impressive offer on a top-notch settee.

Sofa.com Jude 2 seat sofa in burnt orange stripe velvet: Was £999, now £499, Sofa.com

open image in gallery ( Sofa.com )

There are lots of big deals waiting to be had at staple furniture site Sofa.com, including this adorable two-seater, which now has a huge 50 per cent off. We’re big fans of the brand, as a similar model was included in our round-up of the best sofas for its timeless design, something this Jude sofa also has in buckets. With a wide range of patterns and fabrics, all with various discounts available, you can really make this piece your own. We love this eye-catching and classic stripe print, which is a great way to brighten up your home.