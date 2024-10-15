Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Black Friday is a month away, and when it comes to big purchases for your home, there is no better sales event. Sofas are not only hefty in size but also in price, so it’s important to prepare and make sure you take full advantage of shopping events like Black Friday, which guarantees big deals on big brands.

Sofas are, quite literally, a part of the furniture. No living room is complete without one, they are the cosy, stylish centrepiece to every room they grace. Over the years, they have become more than just a comfy place for a post-work flop. They are stylish and chic, with hidden features like pull-out beds and even cup holders. But as much as we love them, they are not cheap.

Here, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know ahead of Black Friday, including what to expect, where and when it will happen and some tips on how to make sure you get the sofa deal you deserve. Plus, we’eve included a few deals you can shop right now.

When will sofa Black Friday deals start in 2024?

As is the case every year, Black Friday will launch the Friday following Thanksgiving. That means this year you’ll need to mark your calendar for Friday 29 November 2024. Expect four fun-packed days of savvy shopping as the sale runs until the following Monday (Cyber Monday for those in the know).

What to expect from sofa deals this Black Friday 2024?

While it’s hard to predict what exact sofa deals we can expect to see this year, we’ve got a pretty good idea by looking at previous sales events.

For instance, during clearance summer sales last year, big-name brand Sofa.com saw some major price reductions, including a 50 per cent discount on the three-seater Jack sofa (£399, Sofa.com), a chic minimalist pick perfect for a living room update.

John Lewis also got in on the fun last summer, slashing their classic and inviting looking bright blue Arlo medium two seater sofa (£749, Johnlewis.com)

What sofa brands will be taking part?

It’s pretty safe to say that most retailers will be getting involved in Black Friday. While of course, we can’t guarantee anyone’s participation, there are a few brands that are likely to offer great deals on sofas.

John Lewis is a great staple for everything from tech and beauty to kitchen essentials, as well as furniture. We expect there will be some minimalist chic sofas to be had.

Amazon, unsurprisingly, also sells sofas. And as the shopping giant usually outdoes its competitors when it comes to Black Friday discounts, we’d hedge an educated guess it will be a great one to keep an eye on.

Dreams is also a reliable brand when it comes to Black Friday mattress deals, but they also sell sofa beds. So if you’re hunting for a new bed for overnight guests this winter, keep it in mind.

Sofa deals to shop right now

Cocoon Ashley corner sofa bed: Was £2599, now £1,999, Cocoonsleeping.com

open image in gallery ( Cocoon )

Right now you can save a generous £600 off this effortlessly cool-looking sofa bed. Sofa beds are a great addition to the home, whether you need a spot for the occasional overnight guest or want the option for a movie night with a sleepover feel, and this one from Cocoon is a great example. Our tester said: “As a corner sofa, this one is cosy, sociable and super comfy – choose left- or right-hand configurations, depending on your space. As a bed, it is a dream – guests can spread out in style, and they’ll thank you for it.”

Buy now

Swyft Model 01 three-seater sofa: Was £1299, now £1040, Swyfthome.com

open image in gallery ( Swyft )

This stunning three-seater has been reduced by more than £250 and is available in a whopping 29 different fabrics and colours. Assembly and delivery couldn't be easier, with the easy-to-handle boxes being delivered straight to your door. Plus, it can be put together with no tools necessary. Chic, comfortable and simple.

Buy now

Sofas & Stuff Hambledon large corner sofa: Was £6281, now £5,339, Sofasandstuff.com

open image in gallery ( Sofas and Stuff )

You can save almost £1000 off this tried, tested and approved corner sofa from the aptly named Sofas & Stuff. Our tester named this the best corner sofa for upholstery options with a whopping 350+ colours and materials to choose from, making your sofa totally customisable and totally unique. “If you’re after a corner sofa that whispers ‘refined luxury’, you’ll love the Hambledon,” they said.

