PS5 rumoured for major price drop this Black Friday 2025

Black Friday is officially two weeks away, and Sony PS5 deals are already starting to land. I’ve spotted early deals on consoles, bundles and accessories across a range of UK retailers, giving gamers a head start on the discounts before the big sales weekend arrives at the end of the month.

EE, Very and Currys have all gone live with early Black Friday discounts, and while the price cuts are only small, you can still save some cash on Sony’s latest consoles. So far, retailers have slashed prices on PS5 bundles, including one with EA Sports FC 26, and there are discounts on the PSVR2. Sony has also confirmed it’ll be cutting prices for Black Friday, with the discounts expected to start a week before the big day on 21 November.

I’ll be tracking every deal as it lands – from console bundles to PlayStation games we’ve tested at IndyBest – so check back throughout the month for the latest and best PS5 Black Friday deals.

Follow live: The latest Black Friday deals and news

The best early PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now:

PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26’: Was £485.99, now £418, EE.co.uk

Was £485.99, now £418, EE.co.uk PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £409.99, Ee.co.uk

Was £429.99, now £409.99, Ee.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £671, Amazon.co.uk

Was £699.99, now £671, Amazon.co.uk PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £399.99, Game.co.uk

PS5 Slim digital edition console with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £485.99, now £418, EE.co.uk

( Very )

You can get a PS5 Slim with a free copy of EA Sports FC 26 thanks to this Black Friday deal from EE. EA Sports FC 26 usually costs £55, so this is a real bargain, and it even comes with an extra £10 off the console itself. The latest game in the football franchise. FC 26 the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far, and plays at its best on the PS5.

PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £409.99, Ee.co.uk

( Argos )

While this is only a small discount, EE is the first retailer to offer a price cut on the all-digital PS5 Slim this Black Friday. At the moment, you can save £20 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive at a later data.

PS5 Slim digital edition with ‘NBA 2K26’: Was £479.99, now £449.95, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Basketball fans, this deal sees the PS5 Slim digital edition (£429.99) bundled with the latest NBA 2K26 game, which has just been released. The game usually costs £50, so this deal will save you £30 on the newest entry in the franchise.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £671, Amazon.co.uk

( EE )

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and more rendering power. “Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water,” said senior tech writer Alex Lee in his PS5 Pro review. You can currently save more than £25 on the console at Amazon.

PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £399.99, Game.co.uk

( PlayStation )

Sony’s PS VR2 turns the PlayStation 5 into a full-blown virtual-reality console, complete with exclusives such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In his review, Steve Hogarty described it as one of the “best and easiest headsets to set up and use”, and right now, it’s £130 off at Game.

PS5 DualSense controller: Was £64.99, now £53.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Sony )

Save 17 per cent on the PS5 DualSense controller ahead of Black Friday at Amazon. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, tech writer Jennifer Allen said of the controller: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 28 November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), but you don’t need to wait until then to nab a discount. Deals have already started and will continue right through until Cyber Monday (1 December) and beyond to Boxing Day sales. If you’ve got a PS5 on your wishlist, keep checking back on this page for the best prices at the sale approaches, as I’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest deals as soon as they go live.

Why you can trust us to find the best PS5 deals this Black Friday

Alex has been covering the PS5 since it launched in 2020, leading The Independent’s PS5 stock tracker and helping thousands of readers grab a console. He knows what makes a good PS5 discount and what pricue cuts you should ignore, helping you save money this Black Friday.

For more sales and savings, read IndyBest’s comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect