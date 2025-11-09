Whether you're looking for a PS5 Pro console, a bundle packed with the latest games or a discount on must-have accessories such as the DualSense controller, Black Friday is your chance to find the best deals on all things PlayStation.

While the sale doesn’t kick off until the end of November, retailers rarely wait until the official sale dates anymore. Argos, Very and Currys have already launched early Black Friday sales, slashing prices across gaming tech and accessories.

I’ll be rounding up the best PS5 deals right here as they drop, from console bundles to discounts on the top-rated PlayStation games we’ve reviewed at IndyBest, so keep this page bookmarked if you’re ready to upgrade your setup.

The best early PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now:

PS5 Slim digital edition: Was £429.99, now £409.99, Ee.co.uk

Argos

While this is only a small discount, EE is the first retailer to offer a price cut on the all-digital PS5 Slim this Black Friday. At the moment, you can save £20 on the lighter, smaller version of the original machine with the same powerful performance. The newer PS5 Slim boasts 1TB of storage, and you can always add a disc drive at a later data.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £671, Amazon.co.uk

EE

The upgraded version of the original PS5 launched in 2024 and gave Sony’s console a massive spec bump, including double the internal storage and more rendering power. “Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water,” said senior tech writer Alex Lee in his PS5 Pro review. You can currently save more than £25 on the console at Amazon.

PS5 Slim digital edition console with EA Sports FC 26: Was £485.99, now £399, Very.co.uk

Very

You can get a PS5 Slim with a free copy of EA Sports FC 26 thanks to this Black Friday deal from Very. EA Sports FC 26 usually costs £55, so this is a real bargain. The latest game in the football franchise. FC 26 the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far, and plays at its best on the PS5.

PS VR2: Was £529.99, now £399.99, Game.co.uk

PlayStation

Ready to lose yourself in a game world? The PS VR2 transforms your PlayStation 5 into a truly immersive gaming machine, with exclusive titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain and spectacular VR modes for existing games such as Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky. In my PS VR2 review, I called it “one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets”, and now it has a huge £130 discount at Game.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 28 November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), but you don’t need to wait until then to nab a discount. Deals have already started and will continue right through until Cyber Monday (1 December) and beyond to Boxing Day sales. If you’ve got a PS5 on your wishlist, keep checking back on this page for the best prices at the sale approaches, as I’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest deals as soon as they go live.

What PS5 deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Last year’s Black Friday sale saw official price cuts on the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles themselves, with Sony knocking about £70 off the disc edition. With prices already low, I expect to see similar, if not better, discounts on the console this year, from retailers such as Amazon, Currys and Argos.

Where I expect to see extra value is in bundles. Retailers will be competing for shoppers’ attention, bundling the console with must-have games such as God of War Ragnarok, Astro Bot and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s also the perfect time to stock up on accessories. Last year, the DualSense controller (was £59.99, now £54.95, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed to a record-low price of £39.99. I anticipate similar discounts on controllers, headsets, and maybe even the PSVR2 this year.

Why you can trust us to find the best PS5 deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s resident gaming expert, I know the PS5 inside and out, from its hardware capabilities to its extensive games library. This means I can tell a genuinely great bundle deal from one that’s just clearing old stock. When it comes to the Black Friday sale, the IndyBest team are veterans, tracking the prices of the PS5 and its accessories year-round, to find the PlayStation discounts that are actually worth your money.

