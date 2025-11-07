The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Pixel 9a is discounted to £249 ahead of Black Friday
From the latest flagships to budget-friendly bargains, the sale is the best time to upgrade your smartphone
Black Friday is just a few weeks away, but if you’re looking for a great deal on your next phone, there’s no need to hold out until 28 November. I’ll be bringing you the best phone and contract deals in the lead-up to the gargantuan shopping event, so you can upgrade for less.
Whether you’re after the new iPhone, planning to switch to a Google Pixel or pining for the Samsung Galaxy S25, Black Friday sees discounts applied to mobile phone contracts at the major carriers as well as direct savings on some handsets.
If you’re not sure which smartphone is right for you, check out our expert guide to the best phones – it’s jam-packed with hands-on reviews of top-rated models. We’ve also tested the latest raft of iPhones – from the Pro and Air devices to the regular iPhone – which were released in September this year.
Whatever you choose, in the run-up to the Black Friday sale, I’ll be rounding up the very best early phone deals as they land, with a keen eye on both SIM-free handsets and contract offers.
The best early Black Friday phone deals to shop now
Google Pixel 9a: Was £519, now £249, giffgaff.com
The relatively budget-friendly Pixel 9a was already great value, but this deal at giffgaff makes Google’s phone a steal. Available on pay monthly or to buy outright with a £10 giffgaff plan, the Pixel 9a squeezes all the best features of the more expensive Pixel – such as great camera software and Gemini AI functionality – into a smart little package costing just £249.
Samsung Galaxy S24: Was £759, now £459, Argos.co.uk
Last year’s Galaxy S24 gets a £300 discount at Argos. While the newer S25 offers some fun new AI features, the older S24 remains a brilliant and fast Android phone with an impressive display and one of the best cameras available on any smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S25: Was £799, now £579, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
Here’s £200 off the Galaxy S25, the standard-tier phone in Samsung’s latest range of flagship devices. Top-end cameras, the latest Snapdragon chipset, timeless and durable design, slick software and a range of fun colour options all mark this year’s S-series phones out as Samsung’s new best.
iPhone 16e: Was £549, now £479, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
Apple’s relatively budget-friendly iPhone launched earlier this year, but the device has already been reduced at Laptops Direct, ahead of Black Friday. This year's “most affordable iPhone is a lot more expensive than the iPhone SE was, but you get an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display that’s OLED and high-resolution,” said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review.
Samsung Galaxy A56: Was £499, now £424.99, Amazon.co.uk
I think this is the one of the best cheap Android phones that you can get. In my Samsung Galaxy A56 review, I described the display as “vibrant” and “punchy” and praised its strong battery life. Software feature highlights include automatic video montages and circle to search, and edit or remove parts of your photos, which are also available on the pricier S-series. This deal at Amazon saves a sizeable £75, making a great value handset even more of a steal.
Google Pixel 9a: Was £499, now £449, Amazon.co.uk
In my review of the best Android phones, the Google Pixel 9a was my top budget buy. A more affordable version of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, it’s even more of a steal with this 10 per cent discount (that’s a saving of £50). The interface is easy to navigate, the phone produces quality photography for the price, and you’ll have Gemini AI features such as virtual assistance and photo editing.
Apple iPhone 17 with unlimited data: Save £117, Vodafone.co.uk
If you’re thinking about buying the iPhone 17, you can save £117 when you opt for this contract with Vodafone. The deal includes unlimited minutes and texts for £19.50 a month for the first six months. The price then increases to £39 a month. When tech critic David Phelan reviewed the handset, its performance impressed. The cameras were “capable and versatile”, and the phone “sailed through a full day with charge to spare”.
When is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday falls on Friday, 28 November this year – the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. The deals will continue to roll out across the weekend and through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, if previous years are anything to go by, the offers will kick off a lot sooner and hang around a little longer after the official sale dates.
What phone deals can you expect on Black Friday?
Black Friday is a feeding frenzy for phone deals, with retailers such as Amazon and Currys slashing prices on SIM-free handsets. Last year, the biggest savings were on slightly older but still brilliant flagship models. One of the best deals of the sale was on the superb Google Pixel 8 Pro, for instance, which was cut by a massive 50 per cent.
It's also a busy time for network providers. Expect to see competitive contract deals from the likes of O2, Vodafone and EE, who will be out in force with lower monthly payments, reduced upfront costs or bonuses such as extra data to entice new customers.
Why you can trust us to find the best phone deals this Black Friday
At IndyBest, we test the top smartphones year-round to bring you launch-day reviews, assessing everything from camera performance and battery life to long-term value. This means we know a genuinely good phone deal from a dud, and we won’t recommend a discount unless the device itself is worth your money.
