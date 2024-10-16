Best microwave deals we are hoping to see in this year’s Black Friday sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Black Friday is just around the corner, bringing with it a whole host of savings on big-name brands. So, what better time to invest in pricier products and give your kitchen appliances a budget-friendly upgrade? If you’re looking to invest in a new microwave, in particular, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether it’s for speedy meals, fresh popcorn or last-minute defrosting, microwaves can be real godsends in the kitchen, and some come complete with nifty features than enable you do much more than heat up last night’s leftovers. The best models don’t come cheap, though, so, we’re always on the hunt for a discount or two.

Luckily, the most anticipated sale event of the year, Black Friday, is almost here, and we’re expecting to see massive savings. Most big brands and retailers take part, dishing out discounts on everything from beauty and tech to home appliances such as vacuum cleaners, air fryers and, of course, microwaves.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Black Friday, including when the sale will kick off, our microwave deal predictions and the offers you can snap up right now.

When will microwave Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday begins on the first Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Meaning, this year, the sale will kick off on 29 November, perfect for getting ahead with your Christmas shopping.

Although, as the name suggests, Black Friday started out as a single day of offers, the annual sale event now tends to run across four days, coming to a close on Cyber Monday (2 December). Some retailers even launch their Black Friday offers from the beginning of November.

The microwave deals to expect this Black Friday 2024

While we can’t yet predict the future (we’ll work on it), we can use our expert knowledge and experience of covering sales events to try and predict what kind of microwave deals we could be looking at this year.

During Cyber Monday last year, some of our favourite microwaves saw seriously good price cuts. There was more than 25 per cent off the Sharp 25l digital combination flatbed microwave (£169.99, Amazon.co.uk), while the Kenwood K20MW21 solo microwave (was £160, now £89.99, Currys.co.uk) saw a huge 50 per cent discount. We’re predicting equally generous deals will drop this Black Friday, too.

Why you can trust us

We’ve been covering Black Friday and other online sales events for years. Our team of shopping experts and keen deal hunters are always tracking prices and seeking out the best offers on products we have tested and reviewed, to bring you the discounts that are really worth your money.

Best microwave deals you can shop now

Can’t wait to get your hands on a great value microwave? Here are the deals you can shop right now.

Russell Hobbs Scandi black digital microwave: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Our tester named this Russell Hobbs model the best microwave of 2024. “One of the cheapest on the market and with just 700W of power, this little box of brilliance comes with eight pre-set cooking programs,” our reviewer enthused. Now, it’s even more affordable, with 20 per cent off at Currys – it’s a real no-brainer.

Samsung solo microwave oven with health steam: Was £139.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a machine to steam your fish and veg to restaurant-worthy perfection, look no further. Dubbed the best microwave for steaming by our tester, this model from Samsung now has almost 30 per cent off at Amazon. Our tester said the microwave was “pretty self-explanatory and intuitive to use” as well as being easy to clean.

Toshiba 800W, 23l microwave oven: Was £94.99, now £75.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This microwave from Toshiba is a great multitasking appliance. Complete with 11 different power settings, it covers everything from reheating to slow cooking, boiling and, of course, there’s a handy defrost setting. This all-rounder appliance now has 20 per cent off at Amazon.

For more Black Friday intel, read our comprehensive guide to the best deals to expect