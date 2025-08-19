Best mattress deals to expect this Black Friday 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It might still be summer, but my mind is already racing ahead to the biggest shopping event of the year – Black Friday, which lands this November. Known for its massive discounts across just about every category imaginable, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up deals on everything from air fryers and TVs to vacuum cleaners, smartphones, and even your favourite beauty buys.

While the savings across tech and kitchen appliances are certainly impressive, one of the standout categories every year is mattresses. Considering we spend roughly a third of our lives asleep, investing in a high-quality mattress is one of the smartest choices you can make – and Black Friday (along with Cyber Monday) is the ideal time to do it. Mattresses don’t come cheap, but the right deal could save you hundreds of pounds.

As The Independent’s resident sleep expert, I’ve tested dozens of mattresses over the years. I’ve tried memory foam, hybrids, pocket-sprung, and even cot mattresses for your little ones. But with mattresses commanding such high prices, I’ve made it my mission to stay ahead of the game and bring you the very best deals as they drop.

I’ll be keeping tabs on all the top offers in the lead-up to Black Friday 2025 and throughout the sales event itself. But if you can’t wait until then, here’s what to expect from this year’s deals – plus a few early offers you can shop right now.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday officially kicks off on Friday 28 November 2025, and runs through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, if previous years are anything to go by, many retailers will start dropping their deals as early as the beginning of November. I’ll be updating this page regularly in the lead-up to the big event, so you can stay on top of the best early Black Friday mattress deals as soon as they go live.

What mattress deals can you expect on Black Friday?

When it comes to mattress deals on Black Friday, you can expect some of the biggest savings of the year. In last year’s sale, I saw major discounts from some of the most trusted and best-loved mattress brands, including Simba, Panda, Eve Sleep and even Premier Inn’s range. This year, even more of their top-rated models are expected to be included in the event – from bestselling hybrids and memory foam options to eco-friendly designs and hotel-quality picks.

Whether your current mattress has seen better days, you’re after a more affordable option for the spare room, or you’re shopping for your toddler’s very first bed, there’ll be no shortage of deals to choose from. Whatever your sleep needs or budget, Black Friday is a brilliant time to find a great mattress at a seriously reduced price.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year, taking place on the fourth Friday of November – the day after Thanksgiving in the US. It’s widely seen as the best time to bag a bargain before Christmas, with deals usually running through the weekend and wrapping up on Cyber Monday. Alongside major discounts on popular products like the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Meta Quest 3, it's also one of the best times to save big on mattresses. Whether you're after a memory foam, hybrid, or pocket-sprung design, Black Friday often brings the lowest-ever prices on bestselling beds – making it the perfect moment to upgrade your sleep setup for less.

Why you can trust us to find the best mattress deals on Black Friday

I have been testing mattresses for years, so I know exactly what makes one worth your money. All those nights spent resting and rigorously testing mean I'm well-placed to spot the most impressive Black Friday deals – particularly on models I’ve personally put through their paces and rated highly.

The IndyBest team and I have also been covering Black Friday for years, so we know how to cut through the noise to find genuine deals from trusted brands and retailers. Whether it’s a premium pick from Simba or a budget-friendly option from Dusk, you can trust us to highlight the mattress deals that are actually worth it.

Best early Black Friday mattress deals to shop now

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,342.21, Simbasleep.com

Was £1,699, now £1,342.21, Simbasleep.com Nectar premier hybrid mattress, double : Was £1,066, now £734.02, Nectarsleep.co.uk

: Was £1,066, now £734.02, Nectarsleep.co.uk Hypnos ortho support 7, double: Was £1,428, now £1,078.65, Mattressman.co.uk

Was £1,428, now £1,078.65, Mattressman.co.uk Woolroom junior mattress, single XL: Was £509, now £305.840, Thewoolroom.com

Was £509, now £305.840, Thewoolroom.com Simba hybrid original mattress, double: Was £799, now £647.19, Simbasleep.com

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,342.21, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Simba is currently running a generous bank holiday sale, offering up to 20 per cent off products across its website – including IndyBest’s favourite mattress, the hybrid luxe. This premium mattress, which impressed both me and IndyBest writer Helen Wilson-Beevers during testing, is now available with a substantial discount of £357 off the double size. All other sizes are included in the offer, making it a great opportunity to invest in better sleep. “I’ve found the mattress to be supremely comfy and sumptuously supportive,” Helen wrote in her review. “In fact, I would go as far as to say the Simba hybrid luxe mattress has transformed my sleep, leading to an increased feeling of restfulness at bedtime.”

Nectar premier hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,066, now £749, Nectarsleep.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nectar’s hybrid mattress was named the best option for medium firmness in my guide to the top mattresses – and right now, it comes with a huge discount. With eight layers including foam, micro-springs, memory foam, and a supportive base, it’s designed to relieve pressure points and keep your spine aligned. I was especially impressed by how well it minimised motion transfer – I barely noticed my restless sleeping partner moving beside me. Even guests remarked on how comfortable it was.

Hypnos ortho support 7, double: Was £1,428, now £1,078.65, Mattressman.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hypnos )

If you’re looking to invest in a luxury mattress, now could be the time to do it, as there’s 24 per cent off the Hypnos pillow top elite. Chosen as the best firm mattress in my round-up, I found it to be breathable and supportive. "If you need extra support from a mattress for any ongoing aches and pains, then there is a high chance this mattress could be what you’ve been looking for," I wrote. "It offers a supportive amount of firmness without feeling hard. It moulds to your body without feeling like you’re sinking, which means it’s also perfect for motion isolation. You won’t feel anyone sharing the bed."

Woolroom junior mattress, single XL: Was £509, now £305.40, Thewoolroom.com

open image in gallery ( The Woolroom )

High-quality, great value mattresses aren’t just for adults. Parenting and mattress expert Zoe has put together a guide to the best kids’ mattresses, and one of her top picks is currently 40 per cent off. She was particularly impressed by this option from The Woolroom, praising its hypoallergenic, antibacterial, and chemical-free design. “An impressive 1,000 springs provide ample support across the whole mattress, and, overall, we were hugely impressed. This mattress is definitely up there with the best,” she wrote in her review.

Origin hybrid pro, double: Was £680, now £612, Originmattress.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Origin )

While it’s not the biggest discount, there’s currently 10 per cent off the Origin hybrid pro mattress in the brand’s bank holiday sale. Named the best mattress for pressure relief in my buying guide, I found it kept me cool on warm summer nights while offering excellent support, whether I was sleeping on my back or side. “It’s ideal for those seeking real relief from pressure points and a great option for optimal support without compromising on cosiness,” I wrote in my review.

Stompa S flex airflow pocket children’s pocket spring mattress: Was £229, now £183.20, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Stompa )

Topping our best kids’ mattress guide, parenting writer Zoe highlighted its “cushioned top layer and airflow comfort layer,” which make it “incredibly comfortable for little sleepers.” She also noted that “the pocket springs provide ample support for growing bodies.” Now with an impressive 20 per cent off, there’s no better time to upgrade your child’s sleep setup.

Simba hybrid original mattress, double: Was £799, now £647.19, Simbasleep.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Here’s another Simba mattress that really impressed me in testing. In my review, I wrote that “Sinkage is perfect, as is the balance of support and cloud-like cushioning. Its medium firmness is suited to side, front or back sleepers, while its breathability makes it a stellar option for anyone who tends to overheat at night.” Priced at just over £600, it’s a brilliant all-rounder.

For more Black Friday and Cyber Monday intel, read our comprehensive guide on the best deals to expect