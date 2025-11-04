Best Black Friday laptop deals that are already live

If your old laptop is at death’s door, Black Friday is the best time to upgrade. The annual mega-sale officially returns on 28 November, but discounts on some of the best laptops I’ve tested will be dropping throughout the month. From now until the sale kicks off, I’ll be helping you find the best laptop for your money, by tracking the biggest and best deals as they drop.

It’s easy to get dazzled by long lists of specs and deep discounts during sales. My advice? Plan ahead and use Black Friday to save hundreds of pounds on a device you were planning on buying anyway, whether it’s a laptop for studying, for a new job, or simply to replace a wheezing machine that’s seen better days.

If you’re still undecided about what kind of machine you need, our expert guide to the best laptops is a good place to start. However, it’s here that I’ll be rounding up the very best laptop deals in the lead-up to (and during) the Black Friday sale, with options to suit every need and budget.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on the fourth Thursday of November each year. This means, in 2025, Black Friday lands on 28 November, with deals running throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday (1 December).

However, the deals tend to spill out of that four-day window. The first discounts start landing from the beginning of November, so if a new laptop is in your future, check back here as the sale approaches, to find the best offers.

What laptop deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Expect to see savings on a wide range of laptops at Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis and Very.

I always advise shopping for older models if you want the very best deals. The biggest Black Friday discounts tend to be on devices released earlier this year, or as far back as 2024. For most shoppers, the savings are worth a lot more than the marginal difference in performance.

Last year’s Black Friday laptop deals saw discounts of up to 50 per cent applied to some of the best models I’ve tested, including the high-performance Asus Zenbook 14 (was £999, now £799, Currys.co.uk).

Why you can trust us to find the best laptop deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s tech critic, I assess laptops throughout the year to create and maintain our laptop shopping guides, so I know which Black Friday laptop deals are worth your money and which you should avoid. My review process measures everything from performance and battery life to display quality and build, and I won’t recommend a laptop just because it’s cheap – that’s an easy way to end up with a dud.

The best early Black Friday laptop deals to shop now

Apple MacBook air M4: Was £999, now £899.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best laptops, Apple’s MacBook air M4 was praised by tech writer Sean Cameron for its slim, easily portable design, and impressive battery life. It “easily lasted through full workdays without a charger”, said Sean. It also features Apple's newer webcam, with the Centre Stage feature to keep you in frame. Grab it with this deal at Amazon, and you’ll save 10 per cent, which is a decent £100 discount.

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was £1,749, now £1,285, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

This laptop comes with a 120Hz display, more than 1080px resolution, and a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it taller than most – a godsend if you spend your days writing essays or emails. Right now, it also comes with a discount of more than £400. Paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage by default, it has enough power to see you through most tasks, as I noted in my review of the Microsoft Surface laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5: Was £899.99, now £679.99, Box.co.uk

( Box.co.uk )

The mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5 has been reduced to £680. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB of RAM, it offers enough performance under the hood to tackle the most demanding tasks, while the high-resolution 14in OLED display delivers rich contrast and vibrant colours.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £350, Amazon.co.uk

( Asus )

This is a great laptop for students in search of an affordable model for writing and making notes. It’s the best Chromebook I’ve tested, but if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s even more budget-friendly now, with a discount of more than 10 per cent at Amazon. In my Asus Chromebook plus review, I noted the sleek design, spacious trackpad, comfortable keyboard and its excellent battery life.

