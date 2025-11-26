Best Black Friday beauty deals on Rare Beauty, Sol de Janeiro and more

The best Black Friday beauty deals are landing everywhere I look, making now the perfect time to replenish your favourite moisturiser, shop for stocking fillers ahead of Christmas, or even treat yourself to a product you’ve had your eye on.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ve tested hundreds of products, from cult favourites to new launches. Alongside telling you which items are worth your while, I also have a good gauge of the standard industry pricing. For example, in my five years of reviewing, I’ve discovered that Dyson hair tools and Oral-B electric toothbrushes are usually on offer throughout the year, but you’ll find the best savings over the Black Friday weekend. There are some competitive deals on Charlotte Tilbury products, plus Victoria Beckham Beauty is currently offering a generous 20 per cent off sitewide for Black Friday, which is a rare saving.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday beauty deals up for grabs right now. Stay tuned, as I’ll be keeping on top of new discounts all the way through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

The best Black Friday beauty deals 2025

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Launched as part of Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas gifting selection, this bundle of pillow talk goodies comprises everything you'll need to create a glowy, rosy look for party season. There are 14 items included, plenty of which come IndyBest-rated. In her review, our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, dubbed the lip cheat pencil the best everyday lip liner. "The pencil boasts a buttery-soft tip that glides smoothly across and around your lips for a subtly enhanced finish," wrote Daisy. Meanwhile, when I reviewed Tilbury’s matte revolution lipstick, I found the “natural-looking lip colour will do away with the dull chalkiness that [foundation and setting powder] can leave in their wake and, instead, give your pout a subtle rosiness.”

Originally priced at £320 (but with an estimated worth of £430), the set has been reduced at John Lewis by 15 per cent, meaning you'll save more than £150 compared with buying the items individually.

Clinique hydrate and illuminate beauty gift set: Was £45, now £36, Beautybay.com

open image in gallery ( Clinique )

If you thought 10 per cent discount was good, then you’ll be thrilled to hear that this gift set actually boasts a reduction of more than 50 per cent. While the bundle usually costs £45, it’s full value is estimated at £81.50 – meaning you’ll be saving more than half now that it’s on offer.

What’s more, the products inside are true skincare and makeup heroes. When I tested the moisture surge hydrator in my guide to the best moisturisers for oily skin, I praised how “it’s the sort of formula that will sort you out whether your skin’s deeply irritated or in dire need of hydration.” Alongside the brand’s almost lipstick and light reflecting primer, you’ll be set for glowy skin and a perfect pout. So perfect, I dubbed the lipstick “foolproof” in my round-up of the best lipsticks after discovering you don’t need a mirror to apply it.

Braun silk-expert pro 5 IPL hair removal system: Was £600, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Braun )

If you're considering swapping your razor for a long-lasting hair-removal solution, this IPL device could be for you. It works by using pulses of light to damage hair follicles and inhibit future growth – and it's currently reduced by more than 50 per cent. Although we haven't tested this model, beauty editor Lucy Partington was impressed with Braun's smart skin i-expert tool (a newer model than the pro 5), which made it into her guide to the best IPL devices.

Lucy praised the variety of attachments, describing how "the smaller head was great for use on the underarms, while the bigger attachment was good for larger areas, such as the legs". You'll receive the same heads with the pro 5, along with a discount of £320.

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray, jumbo: Was £43, now £30.10, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

I considered this the best transfer-proof option in my guide to the best setting sprays. I loved how the Urban Decay formula helped all of my make-up products to stick, from my foundation to my setting powder. “It’s become a staple whenever I need my make-up to stay put through long days and special occasions,” I wrote. Now, you can grab this jumbo 236ml bottle with 25 per cent off and save an extra five per cent using the code BEAUTY5.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £379, now £329, AO.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s airwrap i.d. took the brand’s wrapping technology to the next level with an innovative app connection that allows users to wrap, heat, cool and release their curls at the touch of a button. Testing the device in her Dyson airwrap review, beauty writer Elena Chabo praised how the tool “will set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair.” With an £80 discount on the styler right now, this is your chance to secure bouncy, sleek locks for less.

Carolina Herrera good girl eau de parfum gift set: Was £98, now £78.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Carolina Herrera’s scent is being paired with a spritz and a body mist in this gift set deal. Bought individually, the perfume alone would set you back at least £74.99 right now, so we think this is a quality deal. I haven’t tried out this fragrance, but with base notes of tonka bean and cocoa and top notes of almond, it sounds divine.

This Works deep sleep pillow spray: Was £25, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( This Works )

If you struggle with your sleep, chances are you need to give your pre-bedtime routine a bit of TLC – and This Works's deep sleep pillow spray is the best way to do that. I've used the product for more than 10 years and it's the ultimate hack to de-stress after a taxing day. It's scented with relaxing camomile, lavender and vetivert, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you were in a spa after spritzing. Even better, it's reduced by 40 per cent for Black Friday.

Hourglass ambient lighting palette: Was £92, now £73.60, Libertylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Hourglass )

Containing six cool-toned complexion heroes to help you bronze, blush and highlight, this coveted Hourglass palette will have you covered for party season. When beauty expert Tara Breathnach tested the ambient lighting mini palette in a comparison of Hourglass and Dior's face palettes, she said, "the quality of the formula is as exceptional as ever from Hourglass". Now, you can save a rare 20 per cent on the larger palette in Liberty's Black Friday sale.

CeraVe best-sellers duo: Was £24.48, now £16.31, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery ( CeraVe )

The CeraVe hydrating cleanser is one of the most reliable face washes to have in your skincare arsenal, with its gentle yet effective formula. Likewise, the moisturising cream is an instant hit of hydration and a product that beauty editor Lucy Partington described as “arguably the most iconic and well-loved product” from the brand, in her CeraVe review. Together, they promise to leave you with fresh, nourished skin, and now you can do so while saving 34 per cent at Superdrug.

Sol de Janeiro the sol tote and body essentials: Was £45, now £36, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Sol de Janeiro )

This gift set from Sol de Janeiro is a masterclass in indulgent body care – and it currently has 20 per cent off. Including three items with the brand's signature cheirosa 62 scent (pistachio, vanilla and salted caramel) plus a bright canvas tote, the set will leave your skin smooth and sweet-smelling. Kate Moss has even been known to use the brand's body fermeza oil (included in this set), reportedly applying it after showering in the morning. I'll have what she's having.

The Inkey List bio-active ceramide moisturiser: Was £12.13, now £19, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Inkey List )

If you’re after anti-ageing benefits on a budget, The Inkey List’s bio-active ceramide moisturiser deserves a spot on your wish list. Not only is it reduced by 36 per cent right now, but in a previous review of the best anti-ageing creams, mature skin expert Sabine Wiesel told readers that the affordable moisturiser “delivers a soft-focus effect – ‘blurring’ fine lines and imperfections.” Sign me up.

Charlotte's magic cream forever set: Was £105, now £78.75, Charlottetilbury.com

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday celebrations have officially kicked off, with savings across myriad fan-favourites. This set features Charlotte Tilbury’s cult favourite magic cream, along with a full-size refill for only £78.75. In her review of Charlotte Tilbury's magic cream, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester gave the formula a glowing five-star rating. After using the cream, Daisy said her "skin felt rejuvenated, glowy and softer", thanks to the oils and ingredients that flood the face with moisture.

Clarins skin expertise super-restorative gift set: Was £87, now £65.25, Johnlewis.co.uk

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Clarins's skincare products are among those that offer the best defence against the first signs of ageing. This trio from the brand includes travel-size versions of the super restorative night cream and iconic lip comfort oil, alongside a full-size version of the super restorative day cream. When mature-skin expert Sabine Wiesel tested the best anti-ageing day creams, she wrote of the Clarins formula: "Within a few weeks of use, I noticed a renewed radiance to my skin tone (thanks to the inclusion of vitamin C) and smoother, firmer skin with continued use."

Bobbi Brown cleanse and prime skincare set: Was £85, now £63.75, Bobbibrown.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bobbi Brown )

It's rare for a make-up brand to garner a fanbase for its skincare, but such is the allure of Bobbi Brown. In fact, the brand's vitamin-enriched face base is perhaps the most renowned priming cream industry-wide – and it's no surprise. In her review of the Bobbi Brown primer, beauty expert Olivia Perl said it did all of the hard work to nourish and keep her skin feeling "fresh and hydrated". Now, in this mega-deal from the brand, you can save 50 per cent on a trio of skincare heroes (the face base, eye base, and cleansing oil) that will help you apply and remove your make-up with ease. Not seeing the 50 per cent saving? If you read the fine print, you’ll spot that the full worth of the trio is £127.

Olaplex shampoo and conditioner duo: Was £39.20, now £56, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

If you struggle with frizzy, heat-damaged hair, this duo could help repair your locks. Global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor praised the No.4 bond maintenance shampoo for making her hair “much more manageable”. She also noticed that breakages were reduced after using the formula. The conditioner is “seriously hardworking”, too, making hair “less tangled” and “visibly improved” after four months of use, according to Eva.

Marc Jacobs daisy, 30ml: Was £56.70, now £32, Notino.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

I’m thrilled to see this fan-favourite perfume reduced by 50 per cent ahead of Black Friday. As I wrote in my review, if you love floral fragrance, it is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pidgeonholed to the months between March and June. The perfume lasts on the skin for about three to four hours, with a clean, warm and slightly zesty scent.

Tan-Luxe super glow deep bundle: Was £65, now £26, Beautybay.com

open image in gallery ( Tan-Luxe )

Now that the colder months are upon us, achieving a bronzed glow naturally is nigh on impossible – and that’s where Tan-Luxe comes in. When IndyBest tester Ellie Fry reviewed the brand’s super glow hyaluronic serum, she described how her “skin looks healthier, brighter and more supple” after using it. It’s reduced by an incredible 50 per cent in Beauty Bay’s Black Friday sale, saving you more than £35.

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener and helios hair dryer bundle set: Was £418, now £293, Ghdhair.com

open image in gallery ( Ghd )

By far the best of Ghd’s Black Friday deals so far, this hair dryer and straightener bundle saves a generous £125. Not only was the helios my top pick for blow-drying straight hair in my guide to the best hair dryers, but the platinum+ was assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones’ favourite of all the ghd straighteners. Sounds like a killer pairing, if you ask me.

La Roche-Posay retinol B3 serum: Was £47.99, now £35.99, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery ( La Roche-Posay )

A good retinol serum is the best way to kick your anti-ageing routine up a notch, and this mid-range pick from La Roche-Posay is currently reduced by 25 per cent. When beauty editor Lucy Partington tested the formula for her guide to the best retinol creams and serums, she said it “delivered visible smoothing and brightening results", while still being kind to her "somewhat sensitive and sometimes reactive skin”. For anyone new to tackling fine lines and wrinkles, this will be just the ticket.

Rare Beauty liquid touch weightless foundation: Was £29, now £14.50, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Rare Beauty )

When beauty expert Maisie Bovingdon tested this formula in her guide to the best full coverage foundations, she said "it feels weightless and velvet soft on the skin, while achieving an airbrushed result". Now, it comes with a discount exceeding 50 per cent, and you can use Space NK's handy shade matcher to find the perfect shade for your skin tone.

Westman Atelier the radiance skin set: Was £126, now £94.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Westman Atelier )

Westman Atelier is a brand I often reach for. In fact, the baby cheeks blush stick (featured in this set) is my favourite cream formula, thanks to the smooth, subtle flush of colour it gives. You'll also get a highlighter stick and the brand's skincare-infused 'liquid super loaded' formula, for a sun-kissed glow. Right now, you can save nearly 30 per cent on the luxury trio, which is perfect for Christmas gifting.

Kiehl’s smooth it up starter set: Was £51, now £30.60, Kiehls.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Kiehl's )

If you’re just beginning your skincare journey, Kiehl’s is a great place to start. This gift set includes three of the brand’s signature formulas, which take a gentle approach to cleansing, toning and moisturising. In fact, in IndyBest's guide to the best creams for psoriasis, expert dermatologist Dr Cherry Armstrong recommended the Kiehl’s ultra facial cream (included in this set), praising how it provides “soothing relief from itchiness and irritation”. You can now save 40 per cent on the price of this trio.

Cult Beauty x Fenty Beauty edit: Was £42, now £33.60, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Cult Beauty )

Fenty Beauty fans, rejoice – all of Rihanna's skincare, make-up and fragrance best-sellers have been bundled into a budget-friendly beauty gift set with savings of 65 per cent up for grabs. The Cult Beauty x Fenty edit is worth more than £95 and normally retails for £42 but, with an extra 20 per cent off for Black Friday, the reduction is seriously big. It features six items and, while the perfume inclusion is too small to warrant mentioning, the blush and gloss bomb stix alone are worth getting excited about. I recently got my hands on the former – the suede powder blush – in Boots' showstopper beauty gift set, where I commented that it "gave my cheeks a gorgeous flush of colour that lasted through a clammy commute and 13-hour day."

Shark cryglow LED face mask: Was £299, now £249, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester was left “seriously impressed” after testing the Shark cryoglow mask for eight weeks. Its ‘blemish repair’ mode was her favourite setting, leaving her skin’s texture and appearance “significantly improved”.

While she said “the cooling function is a quick fix for tired and puffy eyes”. The “Shark mask is pricey, but it is at the cheaper end of the scale for such devices. So, if you’re looking to invest in brighter, more radiant and even skin, I don’t think you’ll have any regrets after giving this mask a try,” wrote Daisy. And right now, you can save £50 on the LED mask – it’s rare for it to be discounted, so if you’ve had this on your wishlist for a while, now’s a good time to invest.

Victoria Beckham Beauty satin kajal longwear waterproof eyeliner: Was £32, now £26, Victoriabeckhambeauty.com

open image in gallery ( Victoria Beckham )

With a tempting 20 per cent off Victoria Beckham Beauty sitewide, this is the moment to spend (and save) on those highly coveted products you’ve had on your beauty wishlist. According to beauty editor Lucy Partington, who reviewed the best Victoria Beckham Beauty products: “once you try these liners, you’ll never go back.” The “formula is super creamy” and “blendable – plus, once set, it won’t budge”, noted Lucy. I certainly know what I’m adding to my basket now.

In previous years, Victoria Beckham Beauty has offered gifts with purchase or discounts with a specific spend, but this is an extremely impressive offer for a luxury brand in the spotlight.

The best of the rest:

Dyson supersonic origin hair dryer: Was £279, now £189, Johnlewis.com

Was £279, now £189, Johnlewis.com MZ Skin golden facial treatment LED mask: Was £500, now £300, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Was £500, now £300, Cultbeauty.co.uk Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £20.25, Lookfantastic.com

Was £27, now £20.25, Lookfantastic.com Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Johnlewis.com

Was £52, now £39, Johnlewis.com Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.59, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £6.59, Amazon.co.uk YSL black opium eau de parfum: Was £97, now £72.75, Boots.com

Was £97, now £72.75, Boots.com Slip pure silk zippered pillowcase: Was £105, now £78.75, Johnlewis.com

Was £105, now £78.75, Johnlewis.com Huda Beauty easy blur foundation: Was £32, now £23.95, Beautybay.com

Was £32, now £23.95, Beautybay.com Estée Lauder bronze goddess powder bronzer: Was £45, now £29.25, Beautybay.com

Was £45, now £29.25, Beautybay.com Lancôme advanced génifique repairing night cream: Was £73, now £51.10, Lookfantastic.com

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday beauty deals

Lucy Smith is well-versed in the nuances of Black Friday, with several years as a shopping writer under her belt. Be it spotting genuine deals or seeking out lesser-known bargains, she knows where to turn to (and avoid) amid the chaos of promotions.

Given that it’s her job to browse beauty day in, day out, she has a good gauge on the standard prices for key industry players, such as ghd hair straighteners and premium women’s perfumes, meaning she can spot a dodgy discount from a mile off. As such, you can trust that all her selections offer genuine savings and have either been tried and tested here at The Independent or have been hand-picked from trusted, well-researched brands.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, the Black Friday beauty deals will start on Friday 28 November, the day after Thanksgiving for our friends across the pond, as is tradition for the sales event.

The reductions will continue through the weekend until Monday, 1 December or Cyber Monday, as it’s more commonly known. However, as seasoned sales fanatics will know, the beauty discounts often land weeks before the big weekend. Now that we’re officially in the two week countdown, reductions are picking up at key retailers like Superdrug. In fact, Beauty Bay’s Black Friday sale has officially begun with up to 50 per cent off brands like Made by Mitchell and TirTir, while the Lookfantastic Black Friday deals are in full swing. In fact, offers are accumulating quicker than ever, and brands like Boots, Ghd and John Lewis – to name a few – have all kicked off their celebrations.