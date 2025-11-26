These beauty advent calendars are reduced for Black Friday

If you often find yourself lost to the TikTok algorithm in an endless cycle of beauty unboxings, chances are you’ve been tempted by this year’s haul of the best beauty advent calendars. But it can be hard to justify spending between £200 and £300 on beauty alone, which is why the Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to secure a saving that makes the investment worthwhile.

While many advent calendars for 2025 have sold out – including Space NK’s and Harrods’ beauty bounties – there are still plenty of options, with some even being discounted for Black Friday. In fact, one of my favourites – the Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar has been reduced from £250 down to £175.

If you fancy yourself a slice of that saving (or the multiple others I’ve tracked down), scroll on for my hand-picked selection of the best beauty advent calendar deals. Plus, if you’re looking for more widespread deals on skincare and make-up, I’m constantly updating my mammoth guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals – so have a look if you’re after discounted hair dryers, reduced airwraps and more.

The best Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals 2025

Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar 2025 Harvey Nichols is always a highly anticipated advent calendar, alongside other London department stores, such as Liberty, Harrods and Selfridges. While its calendar is the only one still available, its contents aren’t to be sniffed at, with an enviable selection of luxe brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Loves and Bamford. When IndyBest’s deputy editor Sabrina Sahota got her hands on the calendar for a review, she noted: “There are three products alone – La Mer’s renewal oil, Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream, and Le Labo’s eucalyptus 20 perfume – that would cost £272 if purchased separately, which is more than the price of the calendar itself.” With a whopping saving of £825 at stake now that the calendar is 30 per cent off, I doubt the remaining stock will be available for long. What to know Worth : More than £1,000

More than £1,000 Number of days : 25 Read more Prices may vary £250 £175 from Harveynichols.com Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar 2025 Charlotte’s beauty treasure chest will be at the top of many wishlists this Christmas, and it’s no surprise with the 12 best-sellers within. Fans of a Tilbury lip won’t be disappointed, given the inclusion of five products to create the perfect party season pout, while magic cream users will welcome a travel-size tub to take away on short trips. When senior writer Daisy Lester got up close and personal with the calendar for her review, she concluded, “if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury fan or a makeup obsessive, there is plenty to delight you in December” – especially now there’s an extra 25 per cent off. What to know Worth : £264

£264 Number of days : 12 Read more Prices may vary £175 £131 from Charlottetilbury.com Space NK fragrance advent calendar 2025 While the main Space NK advent calendar is now sold out, the fragrance advent calendar certainly warrants getting excited about. With a selection of cult brands within, this 12-day countdown will be a match made in heaven for olfactory obsessives. Brands range from longstanding favourites like Diptyque and Acqua di Parma, to younger brands such as Vyrao and Phlur. With a £24 reduction for Black Friday, you can now save £442 on the full worth of the fragrances. What to know Worth : £558

£558 Number of days : 12 Read more Prices may vary £160 £136 from Spacenk.com Boots beauty advent calendar 2025 The Boots 24-day premium advent calendar seriously impressed senior writer Daisy Lester when she rifled through its contents for a review. Describing it as “a crowd-pleasing calendar that doesn't scrimp on big-name brands,” Daisy concluded that “the Boots calendar offers one of the best value-for-money countdowns.” And it’s now even better value with an extra £22.50 reduction. Don’t miss out on this enticing selection of high-end and affordable icons, from Estee Lauder to Drunk Elephant. What to know Worth : £612.50

£612.50 Number of days : 24 Read more Prices may vary £150 £128 from Boots.com Debenhams beauty advent calendar 2025 Of all the advent calendars I’ve unboxed this year, the Debenhams packaging was one of the most impressive with its selection of abstract make-up motifs. And the contents don’t disappoint, either. With a good variety of make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance, there’s something for everyone here, not least of all the Lancome genifique and Estee Lauder advanced night repair serums. Bundle these high-end formulas together with classic beauty icons from the likes of Opi, Mac and Kiehl’s, and you’ve got yourself a killer Christmas countdown, now £36 cheaper for Black Friday. Just make sure to use code ‘BEAUTY5’ to secure the full discount. What to know Worth : More than £700

More than £700 Number of days : 25 Read more Prices may vary £150 £114 from Debenhams.com Fenwick beauty advent calendar 2025 Fenwick’s beauty advent calendar might not drum up as much hype as retailers like Liberty and Selfridges, but its offering is one of my favourites for Christmas 2025. Specifically, its selection of anti-ageing formulas – from Shiseido’s vital perfection supreme cream to the Neal’s Yard frankincense intense age-defying cream – deserve recognition. Likewise, there’s a great range of tried and true make-up products from Laura Mercier and Benefit, to name a few. For longstanding beauty buffs, this is sure to be a hit come December, and a £25 extra discount won’t go unnoticed, either. What to know Worth : More than £1000

More than £1000 Number of days : 25 Read more Prices may vary £250 £225 from Fenwick.com Clarins beauty advent calendar 2025 Clarins’ 12-day advent calendar will be sure to bring a smile to any skincare lover’s face this Christmas. Packed with best-sellers like the beauty flash balm and the lip comfort oil, these products within are the answer to nourished skin and come wrapped in Clarins’ bold red hue. With a generous 34 per cent discount at Amazon, you’ll be set to save more than half on the full worth of the formulas. What to know Worth : £167

£167 Number of days : 12 Read more Prices may vary £95 £63 from Amazon.co.uk Next luxury beauty advent calendar 2025 After reviewing both of Next’s beauty advent calendars for 2025, I concluded that the luxury iteration was my favourite. “Where some retailers go big on the final days of advent yet let you down in the lead-up, and others compromise on size and leave you overwhelmed with minis, Next’s luxury advent calendar doesn’t do either and truly delivers,” I wrote. Anyone unboxing this advent in December can expect an indulgent mix of brands such as Noble Isle, Murad and Neom – some of which you’ll find in no other calendars. Amazingly, the extra £25 discount means you’ll be paying just a fifth of the total calendar worth. What to know Worth : More than £779

More than £779 Number of days : 25 Read more Prices may vary £185 £160 from Next.co.uk L'Occitane beauty advent calendar 2025 If you’re a fan of all things almond and verbena body care, then this discount will be right up your street. With 24 of L’Occitane’s well-loved skincare, body care, fragrance and nail treats, this calendar is set to leave you looking smooth and polished, and smelling heavenly. Highlights include the shea hand cream and new almond supple skin oil, and thanks to an extra discount on Amazon, you’ll now pay less than half the value of the products inside. What to know Worth : £189.50

£189.50 Number of days : 24 Read more Prices may vary £87 £65 from Amazon.co.uk Mac beauty advent calendar 2025 Given that the brand’s name stands for make-up artist collection, Mac’s beauty advent calendar is a must for make-up obsessives. Comprising no less than four full-size lipsticks and two lip liners (plus heaps of other treats), the contents couldn’t arrive at a better time. You’ll cash in on nearly £300 of savings with this deal and, be it for the work Christmas party or your New Year’s Eve celebrations, your make-up stash will be freshly stocked for the occasion. What to know Worth : £444

£444 Number of days : 24 Read more Prices may vary £195 £146 from Maccosmetics.co.uk

