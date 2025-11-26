The best air fryer deals this Black Friday on Ninja, Tefal and more

The best Black Friday deals on air fryers are well and truly underway. While Black Friday officially lands on 28 November, these days most retailers kick things off early, with discounts spanning most of November. Air fryers are growing increasingly popular, so there couldn’t be a better time to upgrade or treat yourself to your first.

And it’s no secret why they’re so loved: they’re healthier than deep fat fryers, more energy efficient than an oven, and most models these days can do everything from steaming to pressure cooking. Not sure which fryer to choose? Check out our guides to the best air fryers and best dual air fryers before heading back here to see which models are now on sale for Black Friday.

The IndyBest team and I have been keeping an eye on air fryer prices for months, and we’ll be updating this list all the way through to Cyber Monday to keep you updated on the latest (and most worthwhile) air fryer deals.

Best Black Friday 2025 air fryer deals:

Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £149.99, now, £117, Amazon.co.uk

( Ninja )

If you’re short on space, the crispi is a top-rated compact air fryer. It comes with two glass bowls, which stack inside each other, and a detachable heating lid, known as the PowerPod. IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, loved this appliance. In his review of the crispi, he said: “It’s so utterly versatile – you’re not locked in to a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from.” The air fryer has been reduced to its lowest-ever price.

Cusinart airtwin XXL dual-zone air fryer: Was £149.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

With two 5.2l drawers, this Cuisinart air fryer has plenty of space to cook family-sized meals. In her review of the airtwin, journalist Rachael Penn said it “delivered crispy results” and “really excelled at cooking chips and chicken”. There’s also a handy synchronised cooking setting, which will have all of your food ready at the same time. The appliance is now half price.

Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

( Ninja )

If you have limited kitchen space but you’re in the market for a new air fryer, Ninja’s double stack design could be just the solution. With two vertically stacked drawers, this air fryer is about 25 per cent slimmer than most models, according to IndyBest reviewer Katie Gregory. “As long as you’re happy to get a bit more involved in the cooking process, this is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens,” she said in her review of the Ninja double stack.

You can get the appliance for the same price at AO, too.

Bodum melior air fryer: Was £249.90, now £129.95, Bodum.com

( Bodum )

With a whopping discount of 48 per cent, Bodum is offering its sleek dual air fryer for the price of a much less premium model. When household appliances expert Katie Gregory tested this touchscreen model as part of her guide to the best dual air fryers, she praised the built-in memory function, as it "remembers your settings when you reselect the same drawer after the cooking cycle".

Russell Hobb satisfry air dual basket: Was £199, now £88, Very.co.uk

( Russell Hobbs )

Russell Hobbs’s double air fryer features two drawers, which makes cooking convenient. It also has nine cooking functions, including chips, steak, chicken, fish, vegetables and pizza, so you can cook every dish to perfection. While we’ve not tested this model in particular, the Russell Hobbs is a kitchen appliance brand you can trust.

Ninja foodi 11-in-1 smartlid multicooker and air fryer: Was £279.99, now £177.99, Currys.co.uk

( Ninja )

We've been impressed when putting Ninja's appliances to the test, so you know it's a brand you can trust. Although we haven't reviewed this specific air fryer, a discount of more than £100 is too good to pass up. When appliance expert Rachel Penn tested the larger 15-in-1 foodi model in her guide to the best air fryers, she found it was “straightforward to clean, as you can remove the inserts and pop them in the dishwasher”. You’ll find the same removable baskets here and, being 1.5l smaller, it’ll take up that little bit less counter space, too.

Ninja combi 12-in-one multi-cooker: Was £279.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

( Ninja )

Combi devices help you get dinner on the table while also saving space in your kitchen. Ensuring you can achieve crisp, crunchy chips alongside perfectly tender meat and fish, these nifty countertop tools take the place of 10 of your existing appliances – from the rice cooker to the slow cooker. When appliances expert Caroline Preece reviewed Ninja's combi device for her guide to the best Ninja air fryers, she was "particularly impressed by this model’s ability to simultaneously cook protein, vegetables and sides (all perfectly done)", which "transformed" her weeknight cooking routine "in ways other air fryers simply haven't managed". Even better, the multi-cooker is now reduced by £100.

Russell Hobbs express air fryer and mini oven: Was £100, now £80, Argos.co.uk

( Russell Hobbs )

Whether you've limited space in a studio apartment or you're looking for something to help you handle Christmas dinner for 20, this multi-use appliance from Russell Hobbs could be just the ticket – especially now that it comes with 20 per cent off the price. In her review of the Russell Hobbs express air fry mini oven, journalist Emma Rossiter said it "produces near-perfect pizza every time". She added that she'd taken to using the appliance weekly to make healthier chips and even crisps.

Instant vortex plus versazone large air fryer: Was £169.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The downside of many air fryers is that there's no viewing window to help you gauge how your food is cooking. The Instant vortex plus addresses that bugbear with its clearcook drawers. When appliances aficionado Katie Gregory put this model through its paces for her guide to the best dual air fryers, she said: "It fits an entire chicken, and the good-sized viewing window came in handy when cooking with the divider." Now, you can save £60 on the appliance at Amazon.

Zwilling 4l air fryer: Was £139, now £111.20, Amazon.co.uk

( Zwilling )

This 4l air fryer should work well in smaller households. It's sleek and minimalist, not to mention reduced by 20 per cent at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. When kitchenware expert Rachael Penn put this model through its paces for her guide to the best air fryers, she said "it cooked food well, especially chips, which came out perfectly crispy".

Salter duowave air fryer and combination microwave: Was £237, now £175, Currys.co.uk

( Salter )

If you're struggling for countertop space, this combination air fryer and microwave could be just what your kitchen needs. When cookware expert Rachel Penn tested the appliance in her guide to the best air fryers, she said its "26l capacity means you can cook multiple items or large portions effortlessly". Right now, you can save more than £60 on the model at Currys.

Lakeland dual basket air fryer with easy view windows: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Lakeland.co.uk

( Lakeland )

With eight settings to help you cook different types of meat, fish, carbohydrates and vegetables, Lakeland's dual basket air fryer makes it easy to get dinner right. This model is reduced by 20 per cent in the retailer's Black Friday sale, and when reviewer Katie Gregory tested the appliance in her guide to the best dual air fryers, she found it has a "surprising amount of features for the price". Thanks to this deal, it's now even more of a bargain.

Judge Air Fryer 4l: Was £57.99, now £43.80

( Judge )

This air fryer is a great budget option, especially with this Black Friday deal. When our reviewer, Rachael Penn, tried it out, they said it was ideal for couples or small families. They also noted how well it cooks, writing “my chips came out crispy, and the device did a good job of evenly cooking chicken.” It’s also designed with a non-stick coating, so it’s nice and easy to clean too.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, Black Friday officially lands on 28 November 2025, with the sale event continuing through the weekend to Cyber Monday (1 December). However, this isn’t the only time to nab a bargain. I’m expecting deals to drop as early as the start of November, so if a new air fryer is on your wishlist, bookmark this page and keep checking back for the best offers.

Why you can trust us to find the best air fryer deals on Black Friday

The IndyBest team have been testing air fryer models for years, comparing the best Ninja models to budget buys. We’ve been covering Black Friday deals for years, too, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best offers. We only recommend products we’ve tried and tested or that come from brands and retailers we trust.

