Black Friday 2025 live: I’m finding the latest offers as they land
We’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Nike, Charlotte Tilbury, Asda and more
Black Friday 2025 officially lands next week, but we’re already seeing huge reductions from Charlotte Tilbury, Oliver Bonas, Morrisons and more, with plenty more on the way.
As a writer at IndyBest, I’m practiced at hunting down savings and when it comes to the best Black Friday deals, I’m well-placed to know when a price drop is worth your time. I’ll be flagging only the genuine savings in this rolling live feed, focusing on brands the team and I have actually tested at IndyBest.
A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust on a product that’s built to last. Between the team’s tech testing and wider product reviews, anything featured here has been properly put through its paces. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.
Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year. Now, without further ado, let’s go deal hunting.
Save on this realistic-looking Christmas tree at Very
Already thinking ahead to Christmas decorations? The early Black Friday deals have begun at Very, and you can save on one of the most realistic artificial trees we’ve tested.
Very Home sherwood real look full Christmas tree, 6ft: Was £189.99, now £151.99, Very.co.uk
This tree mixes PVC and PE tips for a fuller, more natural shape. Once it’s fluffed, it looks surprisingly close to the real thing, and there’s almost £40 off right now.
Get a discount on this Beldray heated airer pod
Drying laundry indoors is always a pain at this time of year, but the early Black Friday home deals are here to save the day. Argos has discounted this handy heated drying pod that turns a standard airer into a powered one.
Beldray heat unit and three-tier airer cover: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk
It blows warm air up through your clothes, and the cover traps heat to speed things along. In testing, shirts dried in a couple of hours and jeans in under four. At half price, it’s a quick upgrade for small flats.
Best H&M Black Friday deals
Office Christmas party on the horizon? H&M is a one-stop shop for all things occasion wear and IndyBest’s senior shopping writer Daisy Lester has rounded up the brand’s best deals.
From studded shoulder bags to a sequined wrap dress, now is a great time to build your party season wardrobe. Here’s everything Daisy’s adding to her H&M haul:
I’m a fashion writer and these are the best H&M Black Friday deals
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the last official day of the Black Friday sales. Traditionally, it was a special day reserved for online shopping – but now, of course, the entire sale can be shopped online. This year, Cyber Monday falls on 1 December – that’s your last chance to shop the deals. In the past, we’ve seen some of the biggest price cuts on tech during Cyber Monday.
Is Adanola having a Black Friday sale?
I am hedging my bets that the popular athleisure brand is not participating in Black Friday this year. In 2023, Adanola announced that they “no longer feel that taking part in Black Friday sales aligns with our efforts to deliver quality products at an accessible price and supply products to genuine demand”. So while they haven’t spoken out about this year yet, I expect it to be a no.
For those looking for savings on sports and gym clothing, I’ll be bringing you the best deals from brands like Gymshark here, so stay tuned.
When is Black Friday 2025?
This year, Black Friday will fall on 28 November 2025, with the sales event running until Cyber Monday (1 December). However, in previous years, we’ve seen many retailers start their sales as early as the beginning of November. This year, John Lewis, Very, Boots and Currys did exactly that, launching a raft of offers spanning the entire month.
We’re keeping this page up to date from now until the official sales start, so you can stay across the best early Black Friday discounts as soon as they arrive.
Best travel Black Friday deals 2025
With the winter months upon us, you may be craving some sun, sea and sand. Enter the best Black Friday deals on flights, package holidays, cruises and more....
The savings event falls on 28 November this year, but some companies have been gearing up to the big day by dropping limited-time deals on holidays in advance, allowing you to plan your next trip at a lower price.Brands such as Jet2, G Adventures and Alton Towers and Legoland have already launched some of their best discounts.
The Independent’s travel writer Amelia has been busy rounding up the best offers – think Norwegian cruises, Spanish sojourns and Caribbean adventures.
Smyths Black Friday has begun
The brand known for its toys, games and entertainment products is offering £5 off a £50 spend or £10 off a £100 spend in store. This discount is only valid while shopping at a branch until Sunday 23 November 2025.
Taking a look at the Smyths online sale, I’ve spotted that the Tonies Toniebox 2 is currently 20 per cent off.
Tonies toniebox 2 starter set cloud pink: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com
IndyBest’s best gift for babies and newborns, the Tonies box blends fun and function for babies with a huge selection of stories to choose from – providing soothing comfort at bedtime.
Our tester praised it as “a gift that’s built to last and will certainly help keep your baby entertained well into their childhood”.
Here's what to shop from Decathlon's Black Friday sale
Decathlon's Black Friday sale is now live with savings up to 50 per cent off on gear across every category, from running to cycling and swimming.
Among the discounts, I’ve spotted notable savings to be had on Shokz headphones – a brand loved by IndyBest.
Shokz swimming headphones earned the top spot in our tester Zoe Griffin’s best waterproof headphone review and the Openswim waterproof bone conduction swimming headphones with MP3 are part of Decathlon’s sale.
Shokz openswim MP3 waterproof bone conduction swimming headphones: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Decathlon.co.uk
In a sleek black colourway, the Shokz Openswim have a powerful battery life with an audio experience for up to eight hours. They also have 4GB of MP3 storage, allowing for a library of 1200 songs which you can play in up to two metres of water submersion.
Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are on sale – but you'll have to be quick
For a limited time while stocks last, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones have gone on sale this Black Friday.
Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones: Was £399, now £349, Sony.co.uk
These wireless noise cancelling headphones have become our senior tech critic Alex Lee’s favourite pair of cans. He says they combine everything he loved about the XM5 with the comfort and foldable design of the XM4.
He adds: “The XM6 brings upgraded adaptive noise-cancellation, richer sound quality, and a sleeker, more compact design.
“The folding feature makes it super portable, while the wider, more detailed soundstage really shines on high-resolution tracks. Honestly, they’re tough to beat.”