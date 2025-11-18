Black Friday 2025 live: I’m finding the latest offers as they land
We’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Nike, Charlotte Tilbury, Asda and more
Black Friday 2025 officially lands next week, but we’re already seeing huge reductions from Charlotte Tilbury, John Lewis and Gymshark, with plenty more on the way.
As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been hunting down Black Friday deals for a decade, so I know when a price drop is worth your time. I’ll be flagging only the genuine savings in this rolling live feed, focusing on brands the team and I have actually tested at IndyBest.
A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust on a product that’s built to last. Between the team’s tech testing and wider product reviews, anything featured here has been properly put through its paces. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.
Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year. Now, without further ado, let’s go deal hunting.
Asda Black Friday deals include up to 30% off homeware, toys and more
Asda has just kicked off its Black Friday sale, and the supermarket giant is currently offering up to 30 per cent off toys, electricals and homeware. The standout deal is this deal on a dual-basket air fryer.
Scoville 9L dual basket air fryer: Was £79, now £39, Asda.com
This is one of the cheapest dual-basket air fryers available right now. You get two separate 4.5L baskets, so you can cook different foods at the same time on different settings. It’s rare to see a dual-zone model drop to £39, helping you upgrade your kitchen for less. While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, Asda’s Scoville range frequently appears in our round-ups of the bestk kitchenweare, so it’s a brand we trust.
Good morning!
Good morning! I’m taking over from Daisy this morning to bring you even more savings. From tech to beauty, I’ll be rounding up the best deals I’ve spotted. Sit yourself down, grab a cuppa and enjoy your rolling feed of the best Black Friday offers that every brand and retailer has to offer.
More of the best Black Friday 2025 deals coming right up
With Black Friday 2025 less than two weeks away, the sales are getting bigger and better. Retail heavyweights Amazon, Boots, Currys, John Lewis and Lookfantastic have all unveiled early bargains spanning tech and beauty, while Charlotte Tilbury’s sale has plenty of make-up savings and Ninja’s event sees air fryers slashed in price.
The IndyBest team and I have been monitoring price drops for months, from mattress deals and sofa deals to the newest air fryer promotions, so we know a good saving when we see one. I’m handing over the blog reigns to senior tech critic Alex, and you can find the very best Black Friday deals in our guide below:
Best Black Friday 2025 deals, hand-picked by shopping experts
A rare saving on the Oura ring 4
The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, I’ve spotted a rare deal on the Oura ring 4. With a £30 saving, it’s a modest saving – but it’s definitely worth shouting about.
Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £319, Amazon.co.uk
In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”
Will M&S put on a Black Friday sale?
M&S isn’t just the place to do your weekly food shop, it’s also a go-to for design-led homeware, beauty, fashion collaborations with names like Bella Freud and 16Arlington. But is it participating in Black Friday 2025?
The answer is no – but it’s not all bad news. Instead, M&S is hosting its own winter sale this November, offering discounts across every category that easily rival a traditional Black Friday event. This year, you can grab up to 50 per cent off beauty, fashion and more. Whether you’re ticking off Christmas gifts, giving your wardrobe a seasonal refresh, or stocking up on party-season make-up must-haves, it’s well worth a look.
Get up to 50% off M&S for its alternative Black Friday – here’s all you need to know
Get an exclusive look at Pandora’s Black Friday 2025 sale
Pandora is a giant in the jewellery world, beloved for its charms, bracelets and 'Essence' line – and I’ve just got an exclusive look at its biggest sale of the year: Black Friday. This year, jewellery-lovers will be treated to up to 30 per cent off selected pieces – think cult charms from the ‘Moments’ collection, along with pendant necklaces and rings from the 'Essence' line, and savings on the Disney range.
If you’re planning to treat yourself or pick up a Christmas gift for a loved one, Pandora’s Black Friday offers arrive at the perfect time. From the key dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale 2025.
Get an exclusive look at Pandora’s Black Friday 2025 sale
Get cosy with £50 off this heated throw
This tried and tested throw is perfect for cosy season, whether you’re reading in bed or binging Nobody Wants This on the TV – and it’s on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Dreamland intelliheat faux fur warming throw: Was £130, now £79, Boots.com
Dreamland’s faux fur warming throw is down £50 in the Boots Black Friday sale. After reviewing this ‘hygge days’ model in her guide to the best electric blankets, homeware expert Caroline Preece told readers it looked “great on a sofa, reading as a plush, premium throw without giving away that it’s a heated blanket.”
A rare deal on the Dyson airwrap i.d
Discounted by 20 per cent in its curly and coily iteration, the Dyson airwrap i.d. is a game changer for styling your hair at home. Working with the brand’s Bluetooth app to adjust the heat and airflow, it helps you achieve the perfect curls or a bouncy blow dry.
Dyson airwrap i.d. with diffuser: Was £479, now £379, Johnlewis.com
Testing the device in her Dyson airwrap i.d. review, hair expert Elena Chabo praised how the tool “made setting [her] natural curls with volume and bounce so much quicker” and gave it a glowing 4.5/5 rating. With a generous reduction in the bright patina and topaz hue, I don’t think this deal with stick around for long.
Maybelline’s TikTok-viral sky high mascara is just £8
the UK’s number one mascara, Maybelline’s sky high formula needs little introduction. Already affordable at £12, it’s now been discounted ahead of Black Friday.
Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.19, Amazon.co.uk
Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. When Sarah Jones, beauty buff and assistant IndyBest editor, shared her in-depth review of the Maybelline sky high mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for just £8 right now.
The UK’s number 1 mascara is less than £8 for Black Friday
Why is it called black friday?
Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Typically, discounts will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday.
The name refers to being “in the black”, which in accounting terms means making a profit. “In the red” in comparison, means losing money. By the 1980s, retailers had dubbed the huge surge of Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday, as it pushed shops from “red” to “black”. It’s as simple as that.