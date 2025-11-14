Black Friday 2025 live: Latest offers as they land
We’ve found early discounts on top brands including Ninja, Dyson and more
Black Friday 2025 lands on 28 November, but we’re already seeing the best deals from major retailers like Boots, Amazon and Currys – and plenty more offers are on the way.
As senior shopping writer at The Independent, I spend my days reviewing and writing about everything from fashion and beauty to appliances like air fryers or big-ticket buys like mattresses. I’ll be handpicking the very best tried and tested deals, as well as imparting Black Friday shopping tips so that you can tick items off your wishlist and Christmas shopping list for a fraction of the price.
Remember: it’s only a deal if you’re getting the best price, from a trusted retailer, on a quality product. Fortunately, our IndyBest experts have tried out just about everything from skincare products to tech, so you can rest assured that anything we feature is worth your hard-earned cash.
Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5 and more.
It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, our consumer team have rounded up their top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deals.
Amazon has announced its Black Friday sale
Amazon has officially announced that its Black Friday sale will land on Thursday 20 November and run until Cyber Monday on 1 December. The retail giant has said there will be up to 40 per cent off Ninja, PlayStation, ghd, and more – so it promises to be huge.
If you’re planning to shop in the sale, it makes sense to sign up to Amazon Prime ahead of time. First-time users can get 30 days of Prime for free, with unlimited same-day delivery on eligible orders of more than £20, along with one-day delivery in the UK. There’ll also be exclusive deals available for Prime members. For more top tips and early deals, consumer writer Molly has everything you need to know below:
Amazon announces its Black Friday start date – these are the best deals to shop now
Save on cashmere for Black Friday
This stylish jumper earned a spot in my review of the best cashmere jumpers. Now, it’s reduced by 20 per cent in Rise & Fall’s Black Friday sale.
Rise & Fall merino cashmere high-neck jumper: Was £175, now £140, Riseandfall.co
When it comes to cashmere, this high-neck jumper is a capsule wardrobe hero,” she said. “Made from 70 per cent merino wool and 30 per cent cashmere, the jumper has just the right amount of thickness and weight, without compromising on softness and comfort (just remember it’s cool hand wash only).” With its slightly oversized roll neck, exaggerated ribbed cuffs and hem, she said “the fit is faultless”.
This mattress is less than £300
Dubbed the best budget mattress in my roundup of top options, this purchase from Dusk is even cheaper thanks to an early Black Friday deal. When you use the code “EXTRA20” at checkout, you’ll get 20 per cent off, which brings down the price of a double mattress to £223.20.
Dusk memory foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £279, now £223.20, Dusk.com
Our resident sleep expert Sarah put the design to the test over a year for her Dusk memory foam mattress review, and she was surprised how comfortable it remained. The edge support is fantastic, and it has great support on pressure points, so it’s a good choice for side sleepers.
Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals
Launched as part of Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas gifting selection, this bundle of pillow talk goodies comprises everything you'll need to create a glowy, rosy look for party season. There are 14 items included, plenty of which come IndyBest-rated.
Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk dreams come true Christmas make-up gift set: Worth £430, now £272, Johnlewis.com
In her review, our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, dubbed the lip cheat pencil the best everyday lip liner. "The pencil boasts a buttery-soft tip that glides smoothly across and around your lips for a subtly enhanced finish," wrote Daisy. Originally priced at £320 (but with an estimated worth of £430), the set has been reduced at John Lewis by 15 per cent, meaning you'll save more than £150 compared with buying the items individually.
Apple AirTags are on sale ahead of Black Friday
Constantly losing your stuff? Same here. Fortunately, our tech expert has found discounts on Apple AirTags ahead of Black Friday.
Apple AirTags, pack of four: Was £119, now £79, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
This pack of Apple AirTags is £40 off on Laptops Direct ahead of Black Friday. Senior tech critic Alex Lee has reviewed many key finders, and these ones landed a spot among the best. “They have an ultra-wideband chip inside, so you can get precise directions to your stuff in an augmented-reality environment,” he said.
Ninja air fryers have been slashed in price
Ninja appliances are among the most popular discounted products each Black Friday – and I’m already seeing some big price cuts on air fryers.
Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £149.99, now, £129, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re short on space, the crispi is a top-rated compact air fryer. It comes with two glass bowls, which stack inside each other, and a detachable heating lid, known as the PowerPod. IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, loved this appliance. In his review of the crispi, he said: “It’s so utterly versatile – you’re not locked in to a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from.”
Why is it called Black Friday?
Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Typically, discounts will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday. What was historically a one-day sale has turned into a huge shopping event, spanning the entire weekend and sometimes even the whole month.
The name refers to being “in the black”, which in accounting terms means making a profit. “In the red” in comparison, means losing money. By the 1980s, retailers had dubbed the huge surge of Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday, as it pushed shops from “red” to “black”.
Gamers, score a saving on the PS5
Start your engines, the PS5 Pro is on sale in the early Black Friday deals.
PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £679.95, Amazon.co.uk
Boasting 8K graphics, 2TB of storage for even more games, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console. Last year saw the release of the PS5 Pro, just weeks before Black Friday. Now, less than a year on from its release, our tech critics are expecting further discounts when the Black Friday sale rolls around in November.
Everything you can expect from Pandora’s Black Friday 2025 sale
From its bestselling charms and bracelets to the trend-led essence range (think chunky rings, pearl drop charms and sophisticated, sculptural shapes), Pandora is one of my favourite jewellery makers. Appealing to every generation and taste, the brand sit at the mid-range price point – but its Black Friday 2025 sale will make its jewellery more affordable.
In previous years, it’s offered up to 30 per cent off cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. This month, Pandora teased its Black Friday deals ahead of the main event, offering 20 per cent off some of its bestselling jewellery staples.
Although this promotion has ended, the brand's Black Friday deals are just around the corner. From the dates to mark in your calendar to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale 2025.
Everything you can expect from Pandora’s Black Friday 2025 sale
A rare saving on the Oura ring 4
The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, I’ve spotted a rare deal on the Oura ring 4. With a £30 saving, it’s a modest saving – but it’s definitely worth shouting about.
Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £319, Amazon.co.uk
In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”