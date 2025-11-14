Black Friday 2025 live: Latest offers as they land

We’re already seeing deals on everything from fragrance to the latest tech ( The Independent )

Black Friday 2025 lands on 28 November, but we’re already seeing the best deals from major retailers like Boots, Amazon and Currys – and plenty more offers are on the way.

As senior shopping writer at The Independent, I spend my days reviewing and writing about everything from fashion and beauty to appliances like air fryers or big-ticket buys like mattresses. I’ll be handpicking the very best tried and tested deals, as well as imparting Black Friday shopping tips so that you can tick items off your wishlist and Christmas shopping list for a fraction of the price.

Remember: it’s only a deal if you’re getting the best price, from a trusted retailer, on a quality product. Fortunately, our IndyBest experts have tried out just about everything from skincare products to tech, so you can rest assured that anything we feature is worth your hard-earned cash.

Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5 and more.

It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, our consumer team have rounded up their top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deals.