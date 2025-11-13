Black Friday 2025 live: Latest deals and sale news

We’re already seeing deals on everything from fragrance to the latest tech ( The Independent )

Black Friday 2025 is still weeks away on 28 November, but we’re already seeing major retailers like Boots, Amazon and Currys starting their sales, with plenty more bargains on the way.

As consumer writer for The Independent, my top priority is to help you save money. That’s why I’ll be using this liveblog to bring you the very best deals, as well as my top Black Friday shopping tips so that you can tick items off your wishlist and Christmas shopping list for a fraction of the price.

Remember: it’s only a deal if you’re getting the best price, from a trusted retailer, on a quality product. Fortunately, our IndyBest experts have tried out just about everything from beauty products to tech, so you can rest assured that anything we feature is worth your hard-earned cash.

Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5 and more.

It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, our consumer team have rounded up their top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deals.