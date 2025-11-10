Black Friday 2025 live: Latest deals and sale news
We’ve found early discounts on top brands including Ninja, Dyson and more
Black Friday 2025 is fast approaching, but with major retailers including Boots, Amazon and Currys already starting their sales, there are already bargains to be found on everything from kitchen appliances and tech to beauty.
I’m a consumer writer, which means that it’s my absolute priority to help you get the very best discounts. I’ll only highlight products that are truly worth your money, and fortunately, ourIndyBest experts have tried and tested hundreds of products, from the latest Apple tech to the best beauty advent calendars.
Can’t find what you’re after here? We’ve been working hard to bring you our dedicated Black Friday shopping guides where you can find deals on everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5. It’s important not to get carried away in the sales, though, so before you hit checkout, be sure to ask yourself if the product is something you really need and can afford. For more advice, I’ve rounded up my top tips to help you get the best Black Friday deal.
This realistic Christmas Tree is on sale at Very
Very’s Black Friday sale has landed, and if you’re looking to get your festive decor for less, check out this deal on one of our best artificial Christmas trees.
Very Home sherwood real look full Christmas tree, 6ft: Was £189.99, now £151.99, Very.co.uk
This “incredibly realistic” six-foot Christmas tree is on sale for £38 off at Very. As well as being lovely to look at, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones praised how it was “easy to set up and take down”.
Good morning and welcome
This is Molly, The Independent’s consumer writer, signing on to bring you to best deals throughout the day.
According to YouGov, a third of consumers are less interested in Black Friday than they were a couple of years ago. Misleading discounts were the most common reason for this.
If this is you, I hear you loud and clear. When working on our deals content, I’m constantly coming across offers that aren’t as good as they first seem.
But Black Friday is still the cheapest time to buy a whole range of products of big-ticket items, so long as you know how to spot a real discount from a misleading one.
On this liveblog, I’ll be bringing you genuine deals on expert-approved products that are actually worth your money. However, if you’re engaging with the sales this year, I would also recommend learning how to spot a deal from a dud yourself – find out how below.
Black Friday liveblog, signing off
This is me signing off for today. Thanks for joining me on the Black Friday liveblog, and we’ll be back next week with more offers, tips and tricks.
Not finished shopping? You can browse our top picks below.
Last chance to shop Aldi's Specialbuys
Aldi’s middle aisles are a treasure trove of tech, beauty, toys and more. The retailer’s Black Friday sale has landed, but once items are gone, they’re gone.
We think it’s already likely that stock is running low, so if you’ve been putting off your weekly shop, now might be a good time to head on over.
Here’s what senior shopping writer Daisy is buying:
Apple AirTags are on sale ahead of Black Friday
Constantly losing your stuff? Man, have I been there. Fortunately, our tech expert has found discounts on Apple AirTags ahead of Black Friday.
Apple AirTags, pack of four: Was £119, now £79, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
This pack of Apple AirTags is £40 off on Laptops Direct ahead of Black Friday. Senior tech critic Alex Lee has reviewed many key finders, and these ones landed a spot among the best.
“They have an ultra-wideband chip inside, so you can get precise directions to your stuff in an augmented-reality environment,” he said.
This Clinique gift set is better than half price
Our beauty expert has found a deal that the beauty lover in your life would love to see in their stocking.
Clinique hydrate and illuminate beauty gift set: Worth £81.50, now £31.50, Beautybay.com
While this bundle usually costs £45, it’s full value is estimated at £81.50, meaning you’ll be saving more than half now that it’s on offer.
What’s better is that the products inside are “skincare and makeup heroes”, according to beauty writer Lucy Smith.
This all-new iPad is on sale ahead of Black Friday
Solid iPad deals can be hard to come by, which is why the team are keeping their ears on the ground to bring you the best discounts out there as Black Friday approaches.
As it stands, there aren’t any unmissable deals. But if you’re eager to buy your iPad right now, here’s one we found.
Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
The all-new 11th-generation iPad is currently on sale at Amazon. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. Senior tech critic Alex Lee says it’s the “best value” iPad in the lineup right now.
Will Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser be on sale for Black Friday 2025?
Nothing hits like a hot chocolate during the colder months, and if you’ve had your eye on Hotel Chocolat’s viral velvetiser, you may be wondering whether it’ll be featured in the Black Friday sale.
While we don’t have a crystal ball, IndyBest writer Lois Borny has been covering Black Friday for years, so her guess is better than most.
Here’s her prediction.
Best Zara Black Friday 2025 deals
Looking for an affordable wardrobe refresh? Zara’s Black Friday sale is yet to drop, but senior shopping writer Daisy is looking ahead to what we could see in the sale.
In previous Black Friday sales, we’ve seen Zara offer up to 40 per cent site-wide. It’s worth downloading the retailer’s app ahead of time, and this usually unlocks early access to the sale.
This expert-approved heated clothes airer is just £25
Sick of the sight of your laundry drying? Investing in a heated clothes airer, or a clever cover like the one below, can help you get your laundry done quicker – and it’s cheaper than using a tumble dryer.
Beldray heated drying pod system: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk
This heated airer isn’t the fastest we tested, nor is it the cheapest to run, but at £25, it’s still incredibly good value for money.
Reviewer Zoe Griffin was impressed with this appliance, especially for the price: “On test, I found shirts dried in a couple of hours. Jeans were ready in less than four hours, with no damp patches.”
What you’re buying is the heater unit and the cover that transforms a regular airer into a heated one, so you will need a tiered airer for the system to work.