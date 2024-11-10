Black Friday 2024 – live: Best deals on Sky, Amazon, ghd and Boots

The sale is your chance to find top-rated products at their cheapest ever prices ( The Independent )

Calling all bargain hunters: Black Friday (the biggest sale event of the year) is just weeks away, but early discounts have already started dropping on everything from tech to beauty. As always, the IndyBest team will be covering the sale, bringing you the best deals, in our shopping guides, but you can find the most up-to-date savings and news right here, in our Black Friday liveblog.

Whether you’re after TVs, laptops, mattresses or toys, we know that bagging the best deals isn’t just about finding the steepest discounts, it’s also about securing products that are actually worth your money. This is why we’re always shouting about deals on the products we’ve actually tested ourselves, so you know they won’t be duds.

In terms of the brands and retailers already on the Black Friday train (ahead of the official sale dates of 29 November to 2 December), Shark is offering up to £100 off right now; there’s up to £150 off Dyson; and you can save up to 25 per cent at ghd. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, LookFantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.

Hundreds of deals are arriving across pretty much every category you can think of. We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.

Read more: Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert