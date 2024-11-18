Black Friday 2024 live: £50 off Dyson supersonic, PlayStation discounts and more
Brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday sales early, with deals on ghd, Ninja and more
With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday’s main event, hundreds of early deals are dropping from major brands and retailers, including Currys, Argos, Debenhams, Boots, Shark and more, so you can start your shopping right away.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop, or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team has been compiling hundreds of impressive deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.
The Black Friday sales could save you cash on a TV, toys, jewellery and furniture, but the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the best deals. The most impressive discounts are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.
So far, Samsung has started its sale, ghd is offering up to 25 per cent off everything, Oodie has 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.
Read more: Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert
There’s a £70 discount on the Sonos Beam
If you’re looking to elevate the sound of your TV this Black Friday, you’re going to want to invest in a soundbar. My favourite all-in-one soundbars are from Sonos, and right now Amazon has slashed the price of the Sonos Beam.
Sonos Beam, gen 2: Was £449, now £379.99, Amazon.co.uk
I absolutely adored the Sonos Beam gen 2 when I reviewed it a couple years ago. In my review, I said that it was “an excellent compact soundbar that sweeps the floor with its competition”, adding that the “virtual Dolby Atmos just gives this whole speaker system more depth, more warmth and a bigger soundscape”. Now with £70 off, it’s even more affordable.
Get free gifts with Jo Malone’s early Black Friday deals
Jo Malone hasn’t quite started its Black Friday deals just yet, but the brand is currently offering up free gifts when you buy one of its perfumes or fragrances.
If you spend over £130, Jo Malone will give you a complimentary full-sized body and hand wash, and if you spend over over £190, you’ll also get a orange bitters travel candle and limited-edition stocking.
If you’re just looking for deals, however, last year, Jo Malone’s Black Friday bonanza began on the day of Black Friday itself, so you might have to wait a couple more weeks if it follows the same pattern.
We’ve received an early sneak peek at Pandora’s Black Friday deals
Pandora fans, I come bearing good news. The Independent’s Daisy Lester has just received an exclusive sneak peek at the jewellery brand’s upcoming Black Friday deals, and they’re pretty mega.
For 2024, Pandora is offering up to 30 per cent off selected items across its various lines. You’ll be able to save 20 per cent on the TikTok-viral glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm (£60, Pandora.net) and timeless pave Cuban chain bracelet (£170, Pandora.net), as well as 20 per cent off 14-carat gold pieces in the Pandora essence line.
It all kicks off on Sunday 24 November and ends on Monday 2 December. There’s even a sneaky way to get early access. Daisy’s got all the details in her article below:
An exclusive first look at Pandora’s Black Friday 2024 sale
Get ready to save up to 30 per cent off almost everything
Save £50 on the Dyson supersonic hairdryer this Black Friday
If you’re looking for that salon-like blow-dry, then Dyson’s supersonic is the cult beauty tool you need in your arsenal. Dyson’s kicked off its savings bonanza, and it’s already discounted the hairdryer by £50.
Dyson supersonic hair dryer nickel/copper: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Dyson.co.uk
Beauty writer Lauren is absolutely obsessed with the Dyson supersonic. In her review, she gushed about the device’s compact size, and praised it for being really easy to use. “It delivers a real punch of power for fast drying times,” she added.
The AirPods 3 have sold out, but here’s an AirPods 4 deal
Yesterday, a discount from John Lewis on the AirPods 3 was my deal of the day. Proving popular, it seems as if the coveted buds have now completely sold out.
If you missed out, and are looking for new AirPods, Amazon’s got a small £10 deal that you might want to pick up. It’s small, sure, but the AirPods 4 are only a couple of months old, and they’re much better than the AirPods 3. Mollie’s got all the details in her article below:
The AirPods 4 are on sale for the first time with this Black Friday offer
You can save on Apple’s newly launched AirPods now
Black Friday deal hunters, activate
Good morning shoppers! We don’t have long left to go until the main Black Friday sale gets started. Amazon’s sale gets started this Thursday, and that’s when I expect most of the action to get going. I’m The Independent’s tech writer and I’ll be hunting down all the best deals throughout the day.
There are plenty of new discounts dropping in the lead-up to the sale, from the Dyson supersonic to the PS5 Pro. Deals, coming right up!
More deals coming up soon
That’s me done for another day of Black Friday deal hunting. I’ll be back online again tomorrow morning to walk you through even more deals. I’m expecting even more retailers to start dropping discounts from tomorrow – this is the week when deals really start ramping up, so keep a close eye on the blog. I’ll be with you all day.
Catch you all tomorrow, and remember to head on over to the IndyBest main Black Friday guide for a more curated list of the best savings.
Best Black Friday deals for 2024, selected by a shopping expert
I’ve found the best offers offers ahead of the main event, from Dyson, Apple, The Ordinary and more
Save over £100 on this electric toothbrush at Currys
If you’re looking to upgrade your oral hygiene and jump on the electric toothbrush bandwagon, you can currently save over £100 on this Oral-B brusher at Currys.
Oral-B iO3: Was £159.99, now £49.99, Currys.co.uk
Featuring in Steve’s review of the best electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B iO3 is the cheapest brush in Oral-B’s premium iO range. Because it uses the same quiet oscillating motor as the rest of the iO series, you effectively get the same great cleaning performance for much less. So what’s the catch? You get fewer brushing modes, a shorter battery life, no LED screen and no gimmicky smart features. It’s down to £49.99 at Currys.
The best Pandora Black Friday deals to expect
The annual sale has previously treated Pandora fans to up to 30 per cent off the brand’s cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, as well as pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. Even better, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping. Daisy’s rounding up everything you need to know about Pandora Black Friday in her article below:
When will the Pandora Black Friday 2024 sale start?
Previous Pandora Black Friday sales have seen up to 30 per cent off almost everything
Save 14% on these Pandora rings this Black Friday
Daisy loves Pandora here at IndyBest. Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday.
Pandora moon and sun ring set: Was £105, now £90, Pandora.net
You don’t have to wait until Black Friday for a Pandora deal, with the jewellery brand slashing the price of this viral duo by £15. Hailing from Pandora’s popular Moments collection, the celestial blue sparkling moon ring is crafted from sterling silver with a crescent moon motif at the centre. Filled with deep blue pavé, the style is complete with sparkling stars. Designed for stacking or mixing up your metals day to day, there’s also a 14k gold-plated celestial sparkling sun ring included in the set, and the two rings complement one another perfectly.