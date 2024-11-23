Black Friday 2024 live: Latest deals so far, from Samsung Galaxy watch to Glossier
Brands and retailers are kicking off their Black Friday sales early, with deals on Ninja, PlayStation, Yoto and more
Black Friday 2024 kicks off in less than a week, but retailers from Currys, Argos and Debenhams to Boots and Shark have already kicked off their sales. Ecommerce giant Amazon is the latest to launch, with Sony PlayStation and Glossier joining this weekend.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team is compiling hundreds of deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.
But, whether you’re after a TV, toys, jewellery or furniture, the biggest price drops aren’t necessarily the most impressive. The best, genuine deals are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.
So far, Dyson’s Black Friday sale has discounted the cultairwrap while Sony has discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to an all-time low. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at John Lewis, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.
The Glossier you perfume is on sale for Black Friday
Glossier’s you perfume needs little introduction. The cult scent has been a bestseller since its launch in 2017, with the product’s name is meant to illustrate “you” as the first ingredient in the scent. The brand rarely host sales, but its Black Friday sale has just kicked off with 25 per cent off almost everything sitewide.
Glossier you perfume: Was £112, now £90, Glossier.com
The fragrance is designed to smell different on every user, as it enhances your skin’s natural scent. There’s three base notes (ambrette for warmth, ambrox for a smoothness and musk), as well as top notes of iris root and pink pepper. The iris root adds a woody scent while the pink pepper adds a bit of spice. The pastel pink bottle will take pride of place on your dressing table.
EE has slashed its price on the new PS5 Pro
The PS5 Pro only launched this month, but the EE Store has already slashed its price by £40 in the retailer’s early Black Friday sale. Gamers, make sure you don’t miss out.
PS5 Pro: Was £699, now £659, EE.co.uk
Boasting 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, the PS5 Pro is a gaming powerhouse. According to tech writer Alex, it blows the Xbox Series X out of the water. Plus, it comes with 2TB of internal storage, so you can store even more games.
Save £100 on Samsung’s Galaxy watch ultra
Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a premium smartwatch for sport fans. The luxurious device is now discounted for Black Friday, so there’s no better time to invest.
Samsung Galaxy watch ultra black with Galaxy AI: Was £599, now £499, Amazon.co.uk
“Boasting a circular watch face on a squared-off body, it’s the most durable smartwatch the company has ever made,” tech writer Alex said in his review. The case is made from grade 4 titanium and can withstand extreme temperatures – both hot and cold – as well as depths of up to 100m.
“Featuring the best display on any Galaxy smartwatch with 3,000 nits of brightness and a night mode available so you don’t have to look at the bright screen late at night, it’s packed with features,” he added.
Rare Black Friday saving on Hotel Chocolat velvetiser
If you’re struggling with the cold spell, I’ve got just the tonic.
Hotel Chocolat velvetiser starter kit: Was £109.95, now £89.95, Amazon.co.uk
When reviewing the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser, our writer said: “It takes two and a half minutes to make a Willy Wonka-worthy hot chocolate”, adding that the finished result was “rich and frothy and felt really luxurious”.
Inside the discounted bundle, you’ll get two ceramic cups and 10 flavoured hot chocolate sachets, including salted caramel, hazelnut praline, orange, and dark chocolate. If you’re dreaming of a chocolatey Christmas, act fast before this deal disappears. Warning: house guests won’t want to leave once they hear the news of your velvetiser.
A rare saving you’re not going to want to miss out on.
The Ordinary’s Slowvember sale is live
The Ordinary does Black Friday slightly differently from other beauty brands. You won’t find fluctuating prices in The Ordinary’s shops or online, in fact, Deciem, the innovator behind The Ordinary, closes all shops on Black Friday. Instead, the 23 per cent discount remains consistent throughout November, ending on 6 December.
Beauty writer Mollie has given you the lowdown on her favourite products from the brand, all of which are currently reduced, making them even more affordable than usual. I’ve got my eye on the moisturiser, which has been reduced to less than £5.
What to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale
Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some jewellery brands, and even more so during Black Friday. Luckily for those shopping for loved ones who have Pandora’s charms on their wishlist this Christmas, I got an exclusive look at its 2024 offer. Spoiler: it might be its best one yet.
Kicking off tomorrow (24 November), Pandora is treating us to up to 30 per cent off selected jewellery, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping. Bookmark my guide, which I’ll be updating as soon as the sale drops with the best picks you need to add to to your basket.
Black Friday holiday deals
The November sale event isn’t just the perfect time to save on Amazon devices – such as the Echo, Kindle and Fire TV Stick, Ninja air fryers, the Dyson airwrap, Shark vacuums, Nintendo Switch and the PS5, it can also be the perfect time to bag a bargain on your next holiday.
Luckily for you, The Independent’s travel writer Natalie has rounded up the best offers currently available. Whether you want to save on your next ski trip or are planning a cruise, her guide is the ultimate destination for offers on flights, holidays and hotels:
Good morning deal hunters
I’m back bright and early this morning to keep you very much in the loop on all of the best Black Friday deals and shopping tips. As you may already know, Amazon kicked off its sales event on Thursday (21 November) with some impressive savings to be had across the board from Xbox consoles, air fryers and Apple gadgets to Shark vacuums and Ninja appliances.
Want to have a browse? I’ve gone through all of Amazon’s deals to find the best of the best. Thank me later:
More Black Friday deals coming right up
Thanks for joining me this Fake Black Friday (aka the Friday before Black Friday). Senior IndyBest writer Daisy will be here tomorrow to walk you through even more Black Friday savings, and I’ll be back here on Monday. Remember, the team are busy curating a list of the best Black Friday deals in the IndyBest guide below. Catch you all soon!
Save £40 on this Lego set this Black Friday
Lego Friends Mars space base and rocket toy: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Very.co.uk
An out-of-this-world set for young adventurers, this set features a rocket, space base and astronaut mini-dolls. It’s ideal for imaginative play and science-inspired fun. With a huge £40 saving in Very’s Black Friday sale, it’s the perfect gift for any budding space explorer.