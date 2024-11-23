Top-rated products are falling to their lowest prices ( iStock/The Independent )

Black Friday 2024 kicks off in less than a week, but retailers from Currys, Argos and Debenhams to Boots and Shark have already kicked off their sales. Ecommerce giant Amazon is the latest to launch, with Sony PlayStation and Glossier joining this weekend.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team is compiling hundreds of deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.

But, whether you’re after a TV, toys, jewellery or furniture, the biggest price drops aren’t necessarily the most impressive. The best, genuine deals are those on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.

So far, Dyson’s Black Friday sale has discounted the cultairwrap while Sony has discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to an all-time low. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at John Lewis, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.

