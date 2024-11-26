Black Friday 2024 live: Best discounts today from Ninja to Nintendo
Top retailers start their Black Friday sales early with offers on PlayStation 5, Kindle and Dyson
We’re still a few days away from Black Friday, but that hasn’t stopped the likes of Argos, Amazon, Currys, Boots and Shark kicking off their sales early. To stay on top of the latest discounts, our IndyBest liveblog will be bringing you the latest and best new deals as they drop.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace your old laptop or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team are compiling hundreds of deals in our Black Friday shopping guides. But for real-time updates on discounts and news as it drops, our liveblog has you covered.
Whether you’re after a TV, toys, jewellery or furniture, the biggest price drops aren’t necessarily the most impressive. The best deals are on products that are actually worth your money, so we’ll make sure to bring you offers on items we’ve tested ourselves.
So far, Dyson’s Black Friday sale has discounted the cultairwrap, Sony has discounted the price of the PS5 Slim to an all-time low and Pandora has just launched its sale with up to 30 per cent off jewellery. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at John Lewis, Argos, Lookfantastic and more. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.
The best gaming deals this Black Friday
No matter which console you prefer – or maybe you’re on the lookout for an early Christmas gift – there are plenty of gaming deals in the run-up to Black Friday this year.
Best gaming deals I’ve found for Black Friday 2024
Get £20 off the Switch with Super Mario Bros
Want a Nintendo Switch OLED with some games to play, straight out of the box? This bundle has you covered.
Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’: Was £309.99, now £289.95, Amazon.co.uk
Save £20 on this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle at Amazon and you’ll get Super Mario Bros. Wonder plus a 12-month Switch Online membership for free. The Nintendo Switch OLED comes with a larger and more vivid display than the regular Nintendo Switch, and really makes those colourful games pop.
Save £35 on the Nintendo Switch OLED
The third big player in gaming, Nintendo just happens to be my favourite. I’m less into shooty-bang-bang murder games and more into running around collecting little seashells and making friends.
If you’re like me, you’ll like this deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, now £273.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon has discounted the console by £36 for Black Friday. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage make buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” said Alex in his review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED console and never look back.”
Looking for a PS5 Pro Black Friday deal?
If you’re not an Xbox fan, you’re not missing on deals this Black Friday.
The EE store – it’s not just a phone network these days – has the new PS5 Pro discounted to £659. That’s a whopper of a deal, considering the console has only been out for a couple of weeks.
PS5 Pro: Was £699, now £659, EE.co.uk
The PS5 Pro is an even more powerful version of the PS5. It’s compatible with all of the same games, but supports 8K graphics with enhanced ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology.
Save £50 on the Xbox Series S
Let’s kick things off with some Black Friday gaming deals.
Amazon has a massive £50 saving on the Xbox Series S for Black Friday, taking Microsoft’s console to its lowest ever price.
Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
Small but mighty, the Xbox Series S is a pared-back version of the top-of-the-line Xbox Series X. The sleek little console doesn’t have a disc drive, so it only plays downloaded games. And while it’s compatible with all Xbox Series X games it runs them at slightly lower graphics settings. It’s an excellent choice for casual gamers or those looking for an affordable way to experience next-gen gaming.
The best Black Friday deals are here
Black Friday is unofficially here, and the deals are rolling in. Whether you’re after the latest tech, cosy home essentials, or chic activewear, there’s something for everyone this year. From Amazon’s incredible discounts on gadgets like the PS5 Slim, to huge savings on clothing from Zara, now’s the time to snag those items you’ve had on your wish list. Below, Daisy’s hand-picked the very best Black Friday deals – the cream of the crop.
My favourite wireless headphones are on sale this Black Friday
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £247, Amazon.co.uk
The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are currently reduced to their lowest price ever, with a hefty £100 discount at Amazon. They boast exceptional noise cancellation, superior sound quality and a comfortable, sleek design, these are my top pick for anyone after high-end audio. Perfect for long listening sessions, they feature a customisable sound profile and a range of next-gen features.
How long does Black Friday last?
Once a single day, then a single weekend, and now a full month, Black Friday started out as a one-day sale event following Thanksgiving in the US. It has since expanded into a month-long sales extravaganza, kicking off on November 1 and ending on Cyber Monday, which falls on the first Monday after Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday will be on December 2, marking the official end of Black Friday sales at most retailers.
Save 25% on this anti-aging serum from Medik8
Medik8 advanced liquid peptides: Was £55, now £41.25, Amazon.co.uk
Medik8’s advanced liquid peptides is currently available for 25 per cent off at Amazon this Black Friday. This serum, which combines Vitamin C, Vitamin A, SPF and hyaluronic acid, was praised for its ability to smooth, plump, and hydrate the skin while addressing fine lines and wrinkles. As beauty journalist Jane Druker noted, it’s a potent addition to any anti-aging skincare routine.
Gymshark’s Black Friday ssle has landed
Gymshark’s Black Friday sale has finally arrived, offering up to 70% off on everything, including its popular activewear lines. Yes, everything. Whether you’re looking for leggings, sports bras, or gym accessories, this is a great opportunity to stock up on workout essentials at a fraction of the price. From their iconic leggings and seamless collections to men’s gym shorts and tank tops, now’s the perfect time to snag those items you’ve had your eye on.