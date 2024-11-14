Black Friday 2024 live: Latest deals on AirPods 4, Xbox, Audible subscriptions and more
Retailers are kicking off early, with deals on everything from the Toniebox to Jo Malone
The early Black Friday sales are in full swing, with retailers like Currys, Argos, Boots and Shark dropping their best deals ahead of the official start date of 29 November.
You’ll find all of the best deals in our shopping guides, but for a real-time stream of the latest discounts and Black Friday news, our liveblog has you covered.
Whatever you’re looking for in the sales, whether that be a TV, laptop, mattress or beauty products, the steepest discounts aren’t necessarily the best deals. The true savings are on products that are actually worth your money, so, we’ll be highlighting deals on products we’ve tested ourselves.
In terms of the brands and retailers already on the Black Friday train (ahead of the official sale dates of 29 November to 2 December), Samsung has started its sale, Oodie is offering 50 per cent off blanket hoodies and Dyson is offering hundreds of pounds off its products. Elsewhere, you can find bargains at Boots, Currys, Argos, LookFantastic and more, in what some are calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
Save 23% on The Ordinary’s best-sellers
The Ordinary doesn’t officially take part in Black Friday, even going so far as to close its doors during the sale to remind us to “shop slowly” and avoid waste.
In a classic case of having its peptide serum and applying it, however, the skincare brand is still discounting a huge range of its best-selling products by 23 per cent for the month of November.
While I appreciate The Ordinary’s sentiment surrounding the Black Friday mayhem, I also like saving money on hyaluronic acid.
Here’s £30 off a Ninja air fryer
Retailer AO launched its Black Friday deals last week, with discounts now available across its expansive range of TVs, beauty products, home appliances and more.
If you’re one of the dozen people in the UK who doesn’t already own an air fryer, here’s a £30 discount on one we’d recommend.
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer: Was £149, now £119, AO.com
The 7.6l Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer has the full suite of features you’d expect: like timers telling you when to add food, shake things up and take things out, automatic switch-off, and two cooking zones so everything finishes at the same time. It’s also dishwasher friendly, so you save on washing up too.
Speaking of Ninja, we’ve got an entire guide dedicated to shopping Ninja’s Black Friday deals.
Ninja blasted on to the scene during the smoothie craze of the late 2010s, instantly revolutionising the way we chug down big jugs of pureed fruit. Not one to rest on its laurels, the brand soon expanded into everything from frying pans and ice cream makers, to our old friend the air fryer.
Want more Shark deals this Black Friday?
While I’m a huge fan of Dyson hand dryers, rival brand Shark is my go-to when it comes to hoovers. The sister brand of Ninja makes some of the best cordless vacuums you can buy, and they’re especially cheap when Black Friday rolls around.
Here’s £70 off the Shark carpet cleaner
Treat your carpets to a new lease of life with Shark’s deep carpet cleaner – then roll around on your spotless rugs with joy at having grabbed a £70 discount.
Promising an eight-times deeper clean than a regular vacuum – let’s not question Shark’s numbers – the CarpetXpert comes with a tough stain hand tool and a crevice tool.
Shark CarpetXpert deep carpet cleaner EX150UK: Was £249, now £179, Sharkclean.co.uk
We tested a similar version with a built-in stain striker in our round-up of the best carpet cleaners, in which our reviewer said the device made a “massive difference in the colour and texture of carpets”, providing “powerful suction” that meant our carpets dried quickly. For Black Friday, the EX150UK model is reduced by nearly 30 per cent.
Black Friday starts early at Debenhams
Debenhams’ Black Friday sale is already in full swing, seeing discounts of up to 70 per cent across the retailer’s wide range of clothing, furniture, shoes, beauty and more.
Are there any Xbox Series X deals yet?
We’re on the lookout for some genuinely good discounts on the Xbox Series X and other gaming deals this Black Friday.
So far, the best we’ve found is this £20 saving at Amazon (which is far from the cheapest we’ve seen Microsoft’s console selling for).
Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £456.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.
I re-reviewed the Xbox Series X earlier this year, when I called it “a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service”.