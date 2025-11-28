These Xbox Black Friday deals are next-level, with up to 67% off games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wait is over – Black Friday 2025 has arrived, which means it’s the perfect time to grab the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and the latest Xbox games with some decent discounts.

Microsoft’s Black Friday sale sees up to 67 per cent off games and accessories. Plus, if the Xbox consoles are on your wishlist, third-party retailers such as Argos, Very and Amazon have all dropped a range of savings on gaming tech.

Meanwhile, rivals PlayStation and Nintendo have their own Black Friday sales, and there are some very competitive discounts on the PS5 (which has been reduced by £130) and enticing offers on the Nintendo Switch 2 (which has been reduced for the first time since its launch).

Here, though, I’m bringing you the best Black Friday Xbox console discounts. I’m rounding up the best deals on consoles, Xbox games, bundles and accessories, as well as discounts on Xbox Game Pass codes. Keep scrolling for all the top offers.

Best Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now

Xbox Series S gaming bundle: Was £659, now £579, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox/Very )

This bundle deal from Very was one of the first reductions I spotted on the Xbox console itself for Black Friday. With a saving of £60, you'll get the Series S all-digital 512GB console, a controller and a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription. When I tested the Xbox in my guide to the best gaming consoles, I concluded that it’s a top choice for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.

Xbox Series X, 1TB: Was £499.99, now £469.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Although not a huge saving, you can currently get £30 off the price of this console at Argos. In tech writer Steve Hogarty’s review of the Xbox Series X, he said it can be judged by the prowess of its physical hardware. It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console, with a brilliant games-on-demand service.

Xbox Series S, 512GB: Was £299.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

If you’d prefer to buy the Series S console outside of a bundle, Amazon is offering a modest discount on the Xbox Series S. This deal will save you £30 (10 per cent) on the price of the 512GB version in robot white but you can also save 6 per cent on the 1TB version (was £349.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Xbox wireless controller carbon black series: Was £59.99, now £43.14, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale, this Xbox wireless controller is now reduced by almost 30 per cent. Featuring sculpted surfaces and textured grip across the triggers and bumpers, this ergonomically designed controller puts your gameplay first.

EA Sports FC 26 standard edition for Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

The brand-new EA Sports 2026 game is on sale for £35 off in Xbox’s Black Friday sale. “The latest game in the football franchise, FC 26, is the most realistic-looking game EA’s made so far,” said tech critic Alex Lee.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Was £59.99, now £11.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Digital editions tend to cost more than physical Xbox games; however, this deal still works out as more cost-effective than buying the disc. When tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed the game, he wrote in his guide to the best Xbox games: “The open-world adventure feels like the culmination of all of the best parts of the Assassin’s Creed series, and remains one of the best games on Xbox today.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

With the newest Call of Duty: Black Ops game coming out earlier this month, the previous instalment was bound to see a reduction in Xbox’s Black Friday sale, and you can now buy it for half price.

Silent Hill f: Was £69.99, now £55.99, Xbox.com

open image in gallery ( Xbox )

Halloween is well behind us now, but if you’re still looking for a spooky game, the latest in the Silent Hill series is 20 per cent off in the Xbox Black Friday sale. Set in 1960s Japan, Silent Hill f follows a teenager who lives an unremarkable life until fog descends on her town and transforms it into a terrifying place.

Battlefield 6: Was £58.99, now £49.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Join the fray with up to 64 players fighting on foot, in tanks and in war planes. Featuring the most satisfying combat and varied battle locations the series has to offer, Battlefield 6 is a fun and frenzied FPS title that’s worthy of anyone’s Xbox collection.

Right now, save 15 per cent off the list price of this game’s standard edition.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Limited Edition: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Can’t decide whether to play as a hulking samurai or stealthy ninja? Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you play as both in the latest adventure of this long-running franchise. Explore the shadowy world of feudal Japan and deliver deadly justice as Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a legendary samurai.

Exclusive to Amazon, this Limited Edition offers access to the Sekiryu Character Pack, including gear and weapon sets for Naoe, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket.

Don't hide away when you can save a whopping 33 per cent off this stealthy title.

Split Fiction for Xbox Series X: Was £44.99, now £27.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Split Fiction follows two unpublished writers who are invited to test a machine that lets them live within their stories. It got high praise from Jake Brigstock, The Independent's gaming correspondent when he reviewed the game, calling it a "brilliantly fun and innovative game". Better yet, it's had a 38 per cent price cut on Amazon.

Star Wars Outlaws limited edition: Was £29.97, now £15.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Explore a galaxy, take on risky jobs for notorious crime syndicates, and avoid the evil reach of the Empire. You can live the life of a smuggler and scoundrel in the Star Wars universe in this sprawling action-adventure game that’s full of mystery and danger – just watch your back. And yes, you can engage in epic space battles in your very own starship. Right now, the limited edition of Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox is reduced by nearly 50 per cent.

When do Black Friday sales end?

The Black Friday sale event will run through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, Xbox’s Black Friday sale will run until 3 December. I’ll keep this page updated with all the best deals.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

While we may see fresh new deals appearing on Cyber Monday, it’s a good idea to pounce as soon as you see a great deal, rather than wait until Black Friday evolves into Cyber Monday. After all, once popular tech sells out over the Black Friday weekend, the deal can be gone for good.

How to avoid bad deals

To find the best, genuine deals amongst the duds, it pays to do your research. This can mean anything from a simple Google search to check that there aren't any better deals elsewhere, to using a price tracker website like Camelcamelcamel for Amazon or staying eagle–eyed when it comes to spotting potential scams. For all of our top tips on how to shop the Black Friday sales, our consumer expert Molly Greeves has you covered with her Black Friday shopping guide.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Xbox deals

As The Independent’s tech critic, I’ve been covering tech and gaming deals for close to a decade. I’ve also reviewed every major games console, followed their price cuts and rises and even tracked the stock of the Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, helping thousands of readers secure a console.

