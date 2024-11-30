Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The best Black Friday washing machine deals are here, with incredible offers on brand sites (see the Samsung) and at third-party retailers – with the Argos, Currys and Amazon sales in full swing.

If you’re in a spin about which model is worth your hard-earned cash, this shopping guide has you covered. I will be tracking down the best deals throughout the event – and looking for deals on models from tried and trusted home appliance brands.

Right now, you can save £200 on models from LG (now £419, Currys.co.uk) and Asko (now £1,799, Hughes.co.uk), but it’s not just home appliances that are discounted. Beauty, mattresses, toys and much more are also reduced. Savvy shoppers, I’d recommend using our dedicated shopping guides, which we’ll be updating frequently, or following along with our liveblog.

So without further ado, here are the best washing machine deals.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday washing machine deals coverage

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday for years. We know that bringing you the best washing machine deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing machines that we’ve tested from brands that we trust.

Best washing machine Black Friday deals

Haier washing machine i-pro series 7 plus: Was £529, now £439, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Haier )

When put to the test by home appliances reviewer Emily Goddard, this model came out on top in her guide to the best washing machines. Emily delighted in the fact her “laundry loads always came out of the machine pristine and smelling divine”, whatever program she washed them on. She added that she enjoyed the accompanying Haier hOn app, which “enables you to customise the programs further, to create a whopping 60 cycles”. Now, with £90 off the i-pro series 7, it’s the perfect time to give your laundry a pre-Christmas upgrade.

LG TurboWash 360 washing machine: Was £619, now £419, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

Clean up with a whopping £200 saving on this LG machine. While the team hasn’t tested this model at IndyBest before, some of its standout features include a steam function to oust nearly all germs from your clothes, and an AI feature able to figure out the best wash to do, based on the weight and softness of clothing, which sounds pretty smart to us.

Asko steel seal washing machine: Was £1,999, now £1,799 Hughes.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asko )

While this washing machine from Asko is undeniably pricey, you can get it for a deflated price of £1,799, down from nearly £2,000, thanks to this £200 discount. In our review, it was dubbed the best top-end washing machine, with a whopping 26 programs, including one for allergies. Our tester also appreciated the stain-removal feature, which meant they could “select an option depending on the stains [they] were hoping to remove, including everything from blueberry to blood.”

AEG 9000 absolutecare washing machine: Was £1,049, now £931, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( AEG )

If you live in a hard water area, this could be the washing machine for you, especially now that it’s discounted by more than £115. Our reviewer dubbed this model as the best for hard water areas, owing to the fact you can add salt to soften the water, resulting in “super soft” fabrics. Especially impressive, a 49-minute program meant that a load could be washed at 30C and it still came “out as fresh and clean as if it had been run on a more intensive program”.

Samsung series 7 AI energy WW11DB7B94GEU1 smart washing machine: Was £799, now £729, Samsung.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung has kicked off its Black Friday sale with deals on everything from phones to washing machines. Using AI to limit energy consumption, this model houses a large 11kg drum and should be able to wash well at low temperatures. We haven’t reviewed it, but a similar model, the Samsung series 8, was the best smart washing machine in our review, and boasts the brand’s impressive AI capabilities, so it’s safe to say you’ll be in good hands with the sereis 7 – even better, it’s reduced by £70.

Hisense 3 series WFQA8014EVJMT 8kg washing machine: Was £389, now £289, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( AO )

Over at AO, you’ll save £70 when you buy this Hisense washing machine. As for features, it should be able to remove even stubborn dirt, owing to the purejet function. There’s a steam setting, to remove allergens and reduce laundry creasing, and the machine lets you pause the cycle if you’ve forgotten to something more to the load.

Bosch WGG244ZCGB series 6: Was £699, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

While this isn’t technically a Black Friday deal, Amazon’s discount sees this washing machine from Bosch discounted by £100. It boasts an energy class A, which means it’s energy efficient, and it can be set to wash a laundry load at speed (Bosch says up to 65 per cent faster). There’s a steam function to make clothes easier to iron, while the machine only uses the water necessary for the size of the load.

Samsung series 8 AI energy washing machine: Was £929, now £845, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

If you have been eyeing up a smarter, more efficient washing machine with integrated AI features, now is time to buy Samsung’s series 8 washer while the sales are on. Samsung says its AI helps the machine reduce energy consumption by up to 70 per cent, and when our team reviewed it, they found it to be “outstanding” in this area. The program’s four sensors can weigh a load, check the amount of dirt on the laundry, calculate the amount of water and detergent to dispense and the rinse time and spin speed needed. No wonder our testers gave it the title of best smart washing machine.

Ebac E-care cold fill: Was £819.99, now £639, Electricaldiscountuk.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ebac )

Our review praised this washing machine for the fact that it uses as little water as possible, while also being one of the best on test when it came to washing performance. “We were pleased with the impressive range of programs, including allergy care, refresh and hand wash, and found it to be one of the simplest machines to operate,” noted our reviewer. And with this discount, there’s a hefty £180 saving to be had.

Samsung series 5 SpaceMax washing machine: Was £619, now £499, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Here’s a £120 saving on a Samsung washing machine, with what the brand has named “spacemax”, a feature that means the washing machine doesn’t have to be large to accommodate a large drum. You’ll be able to wash your clothes at low temperatures, and, if the laundry basket is full to the brim, you can use the speedy 39-minute washing cycles.

Hoover H-wash 500: Was £599, now £399, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best budget buy in our tried and tested review, this Hoover H-wash 500 had a generous drum capacity that was “fantastic for tackling large laundry loads and would be ideal for big families”, our tester said. “We felt this machine also had a wider door than some others, which made for particularly easy loading”, they added. Other highlights include the fitness program for sweaty gym gear and the whites program for towels and bedding.

Hotpoint NSWA 946 WW UK 9kg washing machine: Was £399, now £299, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( AO )

You can save a cool £100 on this washing machine from Hotpoint. It features an anti stain cycle to get rid of stains, and an anti-allergy option to get rid of common allergens such as dust mites and pollen. Plus you’ll be able to turn to the Full Load 45 program when you’re in a rush, which is said to clean a load of laundry in just 45 minutes.

Black Friday deals on washer-dryers

AEG 7000 Series L7WE7631BI integrated washer-dryer: Was £999.99, now £849.99, Aeg.co.uk

open image in gallery ( AEG )

Washer-dryers are not only a convenience, but they help to keep your home’s moisture levels (and mould...) down and, with this generous £150 saving, they don’t have to cost too much more than a solo washing machine. Testing this model in his guide to the best washer-dryers, appliance wizz Pete Wise marvelled at the “excellent job” this integrated option did of his laundry. It even has the functionality to steam clean your clothes – now that’s impressive.

What date will Black Friday washing machine deals start?

This year, Black Friday itself kicked off on Friday 29 November and the four-day event continues until the following Monday (aka Cyber Monday). The deals are in full flow already from the likes of home appliance giants Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Amazon, to name a few. Needless to say, I’ll be working around the clock to bring you the best washing machine deals.