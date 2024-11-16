Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’re after a deal on a cheap television or you’re treating yourself to a new 4K OLED home cinema screen, Black Friday is your chance to find discounts on the best TVs from brands like LG, Hisense, Panasonic and Samsung.

To get a jump start on the sale, I’ve started rounding up some of the Black Friday TV deals I’m most excited about. A handful of retailers have already started dropping deals on the latest 4K and OLED models, some of which are now cheaper than ever.

I’ve covered more Black Friday sales than I’d care to admit, so I can spot a genuine discount amid the misleading ones. I’m constantly updating our round-up of the top deals too, so check back in as 29 November approaches to find the latest discounts as they drop.

While eye-popping discounts on televisions are synonymous with Black Friday, the annual sale is about so much more, with deals on everything from laptops and mattresses to beauty products and vacuum cleaners. My colleagues on the IndyBest team will be bringing you the very latest news on the best Black Friday deals, cutting through the noise to serve up the very best discounts on offer.

Amazon Fire TV 55in omni mini-LED series 4K TV: Was £859.99, now £649.99, Amazon.co.uk

We’re yet to test Amazon’s newly launched mini-LED series of Fire TVs, but this introductory offer on the new Fire TV omni is too good not to consider. The backlit display has 512 dimming zones for OLED-style contrast and LED-style brightness, while the 144hz refresh rate is ideal for getting the best picture quality from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There’s 24 per cent off between now and the end of Black Friday.

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,599, now £1,299, Currys.co.uk

The latest model in the C series of LG TVs gets a £300 discount in the Currys Black Friday sale. Launched earlier this year, the LG C4 is an impressive 4K display with self-lit OLED pixels capable of perfectly dark blacks, bright highlights and rich colour reproduction. If you’re after something smaller there’s a £400 discount on the 48in model too, as well as savings on the larger sets.

Panasonic TV-50W90AEB: Was £799, now £599, Johnlewis.com

Dubbed the best for picture quality in our guide to top 4K TVs, this Panasonic model has been reduced by £200 at John Lewis. In their review, our tester said of this model: “Part of the success of this TV is down to the processor, which is smart enough to know when you’re watching sport, for instance, and can adjust both the picture and sound accordingly.” With the 50in version now just shy of £600, now is the time to invest.

Samsung QN95D 55in 4K smart TV: Was £1,699, now £1,499 plus a free soundbar, Samsung.com

Samsung is giving away a free soundbar worth up to £400 with select TVs from now until Black Friday. The 55in QN95D uses Samsung’s “neo QLED” pixel technology, which offers improved contrast, inky dark blacks and vibrant image quality versus LED panels – the similar QN90D appears in our round-up of the best 4K televisions of 2024.

Samsung QN88D 4K Neo QLED smart TV, 55in: Was £1,099, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

The Samsung QN88D launched earlier this year and has since fallen by £600. Usually priced around £1,099, there’s now an extra £100 off at Amazon. The 55in set offers a smooth 120Hz picture and Samsung’s luscious and vibrant Neo QLED 4K display.

LG C3, 48in: Was £1,499.99, now £899, Reliant.co.uk

The excellent LG C3 is now cheaper than ever, with an immense saving for Black Friday. The newer LG C4 launched earlier this year, but the heavily discounted 2023 model is the best bargain in televisions right now. The 48in 4K smart TV offers superb OLED picture quality, and savings are available across all sizes at Reliant, from the 42in model (also £899, Reliant.co.uk) to the wall-filling 83in model (£3,299, Reliant.co.uk)

Samsung the frame 55in TV QLED smart TV with slim fit wall mount: Was £1,149, now £899, Johnlewis.com

If you want to add a TV into your living space but would prefer it blends more seamlessly, try this art mode TV from Samsung. Fitting in wonderfully, the frame is designed to look just like a photo frame, and so when you're not watching, it transforms into artwork. The glare-free 4k QLED matte display helps with the subtle facade, and the picture is powered by Quantum Dot.

Amazon Fire TV 55in Omni QLED series 4K TV: Was £749.99, now £519.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s own-brand television, the Fire TV, is a great deal even at full price. They come in three options. The cheapest 2-series is 1080p only, the 4-series moves up to 4K, while the top-end omni adds QLED display tech for richer contrast and vibrancy. Here’s a 31 per cent discount on the 55in omni, which brings the price of the set down to just £519.99.

Philips ambilight 55in OLED759 smart TV: Was £1,499, now £999, Amazon.co.uk

There’s 33 per cent off this 55in OLED smart TV from Philips, which uses rear-facing, colour-changing lights to illuminate your walls in sync with whatever’s happening on screen, creating an immersive, cinematic effect. This model is compatible with Alexa and Google smart home systems and comes with all of the major streaming services installed, like BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix.

Hisense 50E6NTUK 4K smart TV, 50in: Was £499, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

This 50in 4K TV from Hisense has a £220 discount at Amazon right now, the cheapest we’ve ever seen this model on sale for. It’s a great all-rounder with a voice remote and is compatible with Google, Amazon and Apple smart home setups. You’re unlikely to find a better-value 4K TV right now.

Hisense 32in 32A4NTUK: Was £249, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

The Hisense A4 is one of the cheapest TVs you can get from a reputable brand, and with an extra £100 it’s unbeatable value. The basic 720p resolution display will look fuzzy if you’re used to watching in 4K, but it offers decent enough quality for the price. Compatible with streaming apps and compact at 32in, it makes a great TV for a kitchen or bedroom.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 1080p smart TV, 40in: Was £299.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

The 40in version of the Amazon Fire TV 2-series is great value if you want an affordable smart TV and you’re happy with the slightly lower 1080p resolution, which at this display size is barely noticeable anyway. The Amazon Fire TV interface is among the best around, the TV comes with a voice remote and it has the full roster of streaming services built in.

What TV deals can we expect this Black Friday?

The retailers to keep the closest eye on will be Amazon, Currys, Argos and AO, which tend to offer discounts of hundreds or even thousands of pounds off top brands.

Most of the major manufacturers have launched a full suite of new TVs since last year’s Black Friday sale, but I’d always recommend looking at previous-generation models to find the best bargains. One of the best 4K TVs around, the LG C4 (55in, £1,299, Currys.co.uk) launched in March at £1,099 for the smallest 42in model. I’m already seeing price drops on that set, but if you can find the older LG C3 in stock you’ll be getting a very similar TV at clearance prices. I found an £899 deal on the 48in LG C3 at Reliant (£899, Reliant.co.uk).

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best TV deals

This isn’t our first rodeo. Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday for longer than we’d care to admit. We track TV prices all year round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

