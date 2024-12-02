Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Looking to get a jump on your Christmas shopping? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are your best chance to find huge discounts on toys to suit all ages. The annual sales bonanza has kicked off and there are discounts on everything from Tonies and Barbie to Lego and Hot Wheels from Amazon, Argos and more, so there’s plenty of gifting inspiration to be found.

An ideal opportunity to snap up some bargains, it’s an event that many savvy parents, like myself, will have bookmarked in their calendars. But with so many offers available, Black Friday and Cyber Monday can often make finding genuinely great discounts that little bit more difficult.

That’s why I and my fellow IndyBest experts are on hand to help filter through the noise and bring you the very best bargains from trusted brands and retailers.

Keep scrolling for the best toy deals to snap up right now, including dolls’ houses, Pokemon, Squishmallows and more.

Read more: Follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday kids’ toy deals

Tonies toniebox: Was £79.95, now £63.96, Tonies.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Discounts on the Toniebox are rare and right now, you can snap up this starter set with a generous 20 per cent off One of the top toys that’s always on our radar at IndyBest, the Toniebox has featured in several of our gift guides for children, including the best gifts for two-year-olds and four-year-olds. A great option for kids of all ages, it’s essentially an audio player that helps bring music and stories to life – you simply swap out the Tonie character that sits on top – of which there are more than 100 to choose from – and a different tale will be read to your child. “We think the Toniebox is so clever – exciting, engaging, screen-free fun which your child can really take ownership of”, our tester said.

Squishmallows 12in Maxie the red frilled lizard: Was £17.99, now £9.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Squishmallows )

Feel like introducing a lovable frilled lizard into your little one’s life? You’re in luck, as this Squishmallows character is now reduced to just £10. Maxie made it into IndyBest reviewer Sarah’s guide to the best gifts for eight-year-olds, as her young sidekicks “adored this quirky frilled lizard”. He comes with his own back story on the tag, plus: “The generous 12in size is just right for cuddles in bed or on the sofa during family movie night,” according to Sarah.

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid’s hut, 76428: Was £65, now £48.50, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

As if by magic, Argos has made the price of this Harry Potter Lego set drop by 25 per cent. Seven characters are included – Harry, Hermione, Ron and Hagrid are all there – and the 896-piece set is suitable for Potterheads and Lego fans aged eight and above. For any aspiring wizards, this will make a brilliant Christmas gift.

Dobble: Was £13.99, now £7.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dobble has become a seriously popular game in recent years, and thanks to this more than 40 per cent discount, it’s sure to fly off shelves even faster. Fun for players of all ages (six and up to be precise) our tester Lauren picked it as the best travel-friendly card game in her review of the best family board games. Think of it as a combination of snap and spot the difference. In Lauren’s own words: “It’s too much fun not to include here”.

Melissa & Doug food truck kids’ toy play tent: Was £84.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Unlock their imagination and enhance playtime with this tried and tested play tent. Designed to look like their very own food truck, your little ones are bound to enjoy hours of fun in this spacious tent. Our parenting expert Lucy said in her review: “Our (tiny) tester loved climbing in through the roll-up door and taking pride of place near the driver’s seat, leaving plenty of room behind for her sister to join in and her favourite teddies to come along for the ride.” Now you can get it (in time for Christmas) for a massive 65 per cent off.

Bio Beast MrBeast lab cryo set: Was £64.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best surprise reveal toy in IndyBest’s guide to top toys for Christmas 2024, the MrBeast cryo set is now reduced by £20. “If you’re new to the whole phenomenon, essentially, you go through some processes (as detailed on the packaging) to unveil a new action figure toy,” reviewer Zoe explained. The figure in question comes complete with a weapons launcher on his arm, which you can load and shoot, and a light-up button on his front that controls the various modes. “This blew the mind of our seven-year-old, and they played with the beast over and over again,” Zoe said.

Paddington Bear with boots soft toy: Was £20, now £16.09, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

With Paddington in Peru being released in cinemas recently, the adorable, marmalade-loving bear is back in the spotlight. If he’s a firm favourite with your kids, you’ll be pleased to hear this Paddington soft toy is reduced by 20 per cent at John Lewis. At 19cm tall, the bear comes with Paddington’s signature blue duffel coat (complete with real toggles), red felt hat and wellington boots (marmalade sandwiches not included).

Fisher Price Little People Barbie dreamhouse playset: Was £61.99, now £39.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Regardless of whether your child is a Barbie fan, this interactive play house is sure to be a hit. Filled with exciting features, it comes with two figurines, as well as an outdoor patio and swimming pool, complete with a spiral slide. Chosen as the best gift for two-year-olds in our round-up, our tester said: “We loved how many opportunities there were for storytelling, while our toddler tester couldn’t get enough of the activation points (including an oven, rotating changing room and toilet), which play songs, sounds and phrases that help little ones learn the alphabet, counting and opposites. You can even choose between three different languages – English, German or French.”

Lego Duplo Peppa Pig supermarket: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lego )

Fans of Peppa Pig are bound to squeal with delight at this adorable Lego set. It was dubbed as one of the best gifts for two-year-olds by our reviewer, who said: “The chunky bricks are ideal for small children, and the supermarket theme is great for those starting to enjoy role play, as you take the whole family to buy ingredients to make a cake.” The set features Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, as well as plenty of fun accessories. Even better, it now comes with a discount of 25 per cent at Amazon.

Hot Wheels dragon drive firefight: Was £46.99, now £23.50, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Hot Wheels )

A brand beloved by any automobile fan, this Hot Wheels set has been reduced by an impressive 50 per cent at John Lewis. Featuring an angry green giant named Dante, who devours any unsuspecting vehicle in its way, the set sees cars fly through its body where kids can use their ultimate stunting skills to launch at the dragon’s head to knock it out. While it can be played as it is, the set also connects to other Hot Wheels City sets and tracks for extended play possibilities.

Disney Encanto sing and play Mirabel singing doll: Was £19, now £5, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

If you have a budding Disney fan in your household, you can’t go wrong with this interactive Mirabel doll, at a bargain price of £5. Standing at 32cm tall, Mirabel even plays the accordion (with a little help from small hands), and features the character’s signature embroidered dress, glasses, espadrille shoes, and hat.

Furby purple interactive toy plush: Was £75, now £55, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Furby )

A firm favourite on Christmas lists since 1998, Furby is a curious owl-like creature, loved for its vibrant coloured fur, big eyes and sweet toned interactive voice. Targeted at children aged six and above, Furby can chat, laugh and sing, with 600 phrases, jokes, songs, and so much more to discover. This Furby is like a little best friend, responding to hugs, pats on the head, shaking and feeding, and the more love you give them, the more fun they unlock. Can I put one on my own letter to Santa? Use the code “SAVE10” for an extra 10 per cent off.

Pictionary Air Star Wars family drawing game: Was £25.68, now £7, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Pictionary Air Star Wars family drawing game ( Lauren Cunningham )

Yes, the force is definitely with this deal from Amazon, which has slashed the price of one of our favourite family board games, Air Star Wars Pictionary, plummeting by more than 70 per cent (yes, really). Suitable for ages eight and older, it’s like a standard game of Pictionary, but with a twist. You’ll need a smartphone and a TV to play, and as our tester explained, you can use the lightsaber to “draw your design in the sky and magically see it appear on the screen”. For only £7, it’s a steal.

VTech LeapFrog scoop & learn ice cream cart: Was £59.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LeapFrog )

This creative toy makes learning a real treat for little ones, who will have heaps of fun pretending to run their very own ice cream cart. Complete with 20 playing pieces, the cart provides hours of open-ended play, as there are so many ways your child can interact with it. Featuring in our guide to the best gifts for 2-year-olds, our tester said: “There are also activity cards that can be placed into a slot where characters will tell your child their order, which they must then prepare, helping to develop counting, matching, memory and stacking skills.” They added: “Plus, the cart can actually be pushed around, so, kids can play and move at the same time or take it into the garden, for some outdoor fun.”

Play-Doh all-in-one creativity starter station: Was £44.99, now £21.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

Play-Doh has to be an item on every child's letter to Santa at some point in time. A favourite for generations, Play-Doh offers children a chance to explore their creativity in some pretty fun ways. This starter station ensures that the Play-Doh is kept off your tables and carpets, providing children with their own workspace to craft. The set also contains 15 accessories and six modelling compound colours.

Barbie dreamhouse: Was £349.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Calling all Barbie fans, you can get your hands on Mattel’s Barbie dreamhouse for more than half price at Amazon right now. The house, which was launched last year alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie, comes with three storeys to explore and is brimming with charming play areas like a kitchen, pool and bedroom. Plus it comes with more than 75 accessories, including a pet puppy – adorable.

Jellycat Percy penguin: Was £38, now £27.36, Babymori.com

open image in gallery ( Jellycat )

Jellycat’s beloved plushies are rarely discounted, so, you’ll want to be quick to add this gorgeous penguin to your basket while it has more than £10 off its price tag. The brand’s super-soft toys have garnered quite the cult following, and we recently placed Jellycat as a top choice when shopping for gifts for two-year-olds. While this cuddly toy is currently reduced to £30.40, you can get an extra 10 per cent off when using code “EXTRA10”, taking sweet Percy’s price to just a little more than £27.

Smoby 6.5ft funny slide: Was £149.99, now £109.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Smoby )

When it comes to outdoor games for little ones, a garden slide is guaranteed to be a hit. Suitable for children aged two and above, Smoby’s funny slide landed a spot in our review of the best outdoor toys. The “wavy shape adds another element of fun”, our tester said, but it was the hose attachment that sprays water out of the top that really set it apart. Easy to build, “all you need is a bit of space, some level ground, and a screwdriver for three small screws underneath”, they added.

Baby Born Jonas doll starter set: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If your little one has been asking Santa for a new doll, this one comes highly rated and with a discount of 30 per cent. IndyBest tester Zoe (and her mini helper) loved this doll, thanks to its quality and attention to detail. In her review, Zoe wrote: “Our doll-obsessed tester absolutely loved Jonas and enjoyed all the extra play that the accessories added.” It’s bound to ensure smiles all round this Christmas.

Big Potato Games Block Party colourful block building family board game: Was £24.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Big Potato Games )

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a good old family board game. If you’re in the market for a new favourite this year, check out this 40 per cent off offer from Big Potato Games – the brand behind Herd Mentality, The Chameleon and Don’t Get Got! A game that combines the likes of Pictionary with Minecraft, Block Party is touted as being easy to play and heaps of fun.

Bluey S9 beach cabin exclusive bundle: Was £60, now £30, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Calling all Bluey fans, there’s a huge 50 per cent off this beach cabin set at Argos right now. The bundle is loaded with fun features and everything Bluey and her family need to relax and play, including a toilet and shower, kitchen, deck and a lounge that converts to a bedroom. Plus this playset expands out to include its own beach and comes with a fun watercraft that Dad loves to ride on.

CoComelon my first sing-along boombox: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Smythstoys.com

open image in gallery ( CoComelon )

CoComelon is easily one of the most loved children’s brands right now, with a YouTube channel that features 3D animation videos of nursery rhymes and loved songs. If your little one loves to join Nina, JJ, CeCe and the rest of the gang for a song or two, then this sing-along boombox will go down a treat. The device features five built-in songs, light up buttons and flashing lights, making it a great sensory toy for children.

Bluey’s play kitchen: £49.99, now £29.99, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bluey )

Should someone on Santa’s list be an avid Bluey watcher, this themed kitchen is guaranteed to go down a storm. Happily for Santa, the play kitchen is discounted at Very by 40 per cent, meaning it’s now less than £30. The set, which comes complete with a hob, sink, oven and various kitchen utensils, will enable children to role play while developing their social skills and coordination.

Kinetic Sand construction site: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Kinetic Sand )

The Kinetic Sand construction site kit was rated by our testers as the best building toy for kids aged four and up. The kit comes packed up in its own resealable sandbox, meaning the messy play stays contained rather than reaching far and wide. It also includes a large bag of kinetic sand, miniature cranes and bulldozers and brick moulds for interactive fun. “It’s a total kid-magnet of a toy – even our testers’ older siblings couldn’t resist getting involved,” our reviewer Sarah wrote.

CRAYOLA color wonder mess-free colouring - Bluey colouring book: Was £7.75, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery CRAYOLA color wonder mess-free colouring - Bluey colouring book ( Amazon / CRAYOLA )

IndyBest’s resident toy tester Zoe placed this colouring book on her list of the best kids’ toys for Christmas 2024. She loved how the pens are designed to work only on the 18 colouring pages provided, so, if your budding artist takes their talents elsewhere, you don’t have to worry about marks and mess. Add a collaboration with everyone’s favourite animated dog, Bluey, into the equation and you’re onto a winner with this stocking filler.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

The IndyBest team of shopping experts has been covering sales events such as Black Friday for many years. We track prices year-round and know how to spot a good deal from a bad one, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve either tested or are made by brands we trust.

When will Cyber Monday toy deals end?

Cyber Monday falls on Monday 2 December this year and historically, as the name suggests, takes place online. Howeverm this isn’t a hard and fast rule and plenty of brands continue their in-store sales into the week following the Black Friday weekend.

Typically, the best deals on tech and home appliances can be found on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday sees bigger savings across beauty, fashion and toys – so, this is worth bearing in mind when ticking off your pre-Christmas shopping list. For some brands the Cyber Monday sale ends tonight, but others (we’re looking at you, Argos) will keep sales rolling to 3 December giving you plenty of time to shop.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on toys and more, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, with our expert guide to this year’s sale