Best Black Friday tech deals to expect in 2024

There’s a reason why images of shoppers fighting over TVs in stores during the Black Friday sales are seared into your mind – tech is hot property on Black Friday, and there are going to be thousands of deals on headphones, fitness trackers, smartphones and more when the sale rolls around later this month.

With just a few weeks to go until Black Friday officially begins, major tech retailers – from Amazon to Currys to Very and John Lewis – will soon be kicking off their sales. In fact, John Lewis and Argos have already launched their Black Friday deals.

The annual discounts bonanza marks the best time to save on the gadgets you’ve had your eye on throughout the year. Whether it’s tech from Apple, high-spec laptops or even gaming deals and VR headsets from Sony, Meta or Nintendo, you should be able to find it all with a price cut during the November shopping event. Below, I’ve outlined all the best tech deals to expect this Black Friday, plus the best deals you can shop now.

When will tech Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Black Friday takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning the sale will kick off on Friday 29 November this year and end on Cyber Monday (2 December). While those are the official dates for Black Friday, the tech deals often start to drop well in advance. Last year, I began seeing the early Black Friday sales kick off on the first day of November, and I’m already seeing the same this year.

What to expect from tech Black Friday deals in 2024

If you’re hunting down new gadgets to upgrade your life, you’ll want to wait until Black Friday for the cheapest prices. I’m expecting games consoles to gain big discounts in the sale this year – the PS5 Slim, Nintendo Switch OLED and Xbox series X have all started receiving discounts, especially with the imminent launch of the PS5 Pro and rumours regarding the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as new Xbox consoles already available to pre-order. I reckon the discounts will continue into Black Friday, so, you may want to wait if you’re hoping to buy a new machine.

Headphones and earbuds also see hefty discounts on Black Friday, making it an ideal time to pick up some AirPods or Sony headphones and earbuds.

There should be plenty of choice when it comes to smartphone deals this Black Friday, too. Every year, mobile phone carriers and retailers battle to offer the best discounts, giving customers loads of choice when it comes to choosing mobile phone contract deals or SIM-free phones from the likes of Amazon and Currys. Expect iPhones and top Android handsets from Google, Samsung and OnePlus to go on sale.

Fitness trackers are another big highlight on Black Friday – I’m expecting to see big discounts on Fitbit trackers, the best smartwatches from Garmin and more, plus smart speakers and Bluetooth speakers from Amazon and Sonos should see some sizeable price cuts.

Best tech deals to shop now

Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £619.99, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Meta )

Save a huge 24 per cent on the Meta Quest 3 VR headset in this deal that has just dropped after the release of the Meta Quest 3S. “The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual-reality headset, and is arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there,” I said in my review. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat.”

PlayStation 5 digital edition: Was £388.98, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Amazon has just discounted Sony’s digital PS5 Slim console to a rock-bottom price, making now the best time to upgrade your machine. The new PS5 Slim has the same specs as the OG PS5, but with a design refresh. Lightweight with a slim profile, it comes with 1TB of internal storage, two USB-C ports and a horizontal stand to allow you to lie it down on its side. Snap it up now and get it for less than £350.

Nintendo Switch OLED neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £269.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch OLED is starting to see some hefty discounts. Amazon has discounted the console by £40 – that’s £10 shy off its all-tine low price of £259.99, which it reached for a short time in April. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” I said in my review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED and never look back.”

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones comfortably hold the top spot in my review of the best wireless headphones. They’re currently discounted by over £100. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, I can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” I wrote in my review. “They never miss a beat”.

Sony XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker: Was £259, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

You can currently save more than 40 per cent on this IndyBest-approved Bluetooth Sony speaker. “Our pick of the bunch, Sony’s XG300 X-series portable wireless speaker is perfectly portable, thanks to its ergonomic design. However, it’s the abundance of tech, sound distribution and brilliant functionality that bagged this speaker the top spot,” our writer said in their review.

LG C4, 48in: Was £1,499.99, now £909, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery LG C4, 42in ( LG )

The latest in a line of excellent 4K OLED TVs, the LG C4 launched earlier this year and continues the series’ tradition of offering impressive visuals and smart features at prices that are hard to ignore. Vibrant colour, rich contrast and great overall brightness make the LG C4 the ideal choice for movie fans, while the 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-sync support appeal to PS5 and Xbox Series X owners.

Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch: Was £329.99, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Garmin )

Although simpler than the Garmin Forerunner 955 and with fewer features, the 255 still includes a wide range of health and fitness tracking functions, including a race widget to help you prepare for your next event. There’s also a whole catalogue of daily workout suggestions, a widget for estimating your recovery time after each exercise session, and detailed running metrics, including cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance.

Apple iPhone 15: Was £699, now £681, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

There’s a small saving to be had on the iPhone 15, thanks to this Amazon deal. “The new iPhone 15 is slick, fast and effective,” our tech critic said in his review. “The new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island and the cameras are a very big update this year, delivering sensational images with zero effort.”

