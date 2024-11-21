Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

While Black Friday doesn’t kick off until 29 November, many stores have started early, with just over a week to go. Case in point: Target’s Black Friday sale has already begun, with impressive deals on everything from Ninja air fryers to Xbox consoles. You can also save on kids’ toys, including great deals on Lego sets and dolls.

Whether it’s the “deal of the day” offer, which sees members benefit from flash savings on popular products, or its price match guarantee (if the price of an item you buy is reduced later that season, the retailer will price-match it, and it’s also price matching select competitors until 24 December), Target really comes into its own during the holiday season.

As for its Black Friday sale though, we’ve done the hard work for you and gone through all of the Target deals to find those that are actually worth your money. Scroll down for our top picks across TVs, luggage, home appliances and more.

Best Target Black Friday deals

Ninja foodi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was $169.99, now $119.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Target has slashed the price of Ninja appliances, including this 10-in-one kitchen must-have, which can pressure cook, steam, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, dehydrate and more. Pretty impressive, right? You don’t need us to tell you that Ninja can be pricey, so this 29 per cent saving is not to be missed.

Xbox series X: Was $499.99, now $449, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Yet to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Well, now’s your chance because it has plummeted in price. “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console,” our writer said in their review. Praising the sleek look, they added: “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live. Compare that with the superb but ridiculous-looking PlayStation 5, which resembles an abstract sculpture of Harry Hill and requires removing an external wall to get into your house.”

Lego Creator space rollercoaster: Was $109.99, now $93.49, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Target )

Target’s Black Friday sale includes deals on toys, including Lego. This 874-piece set is pretty epic and offers space fans the opportunity to build three different rides: a space roller coaster, a drop tower and a carousel. The perfect gift for any aspiring astronaut.

Cuisinart 10pc stainless steel cookware set: Was $159.99, now $99.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Cuisinart )

If you’re looking to upgrade your cookware ahead of Thanksgiving, this set has everything you need – with two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, and two skillets. The stainless steel set features comfortable grip handles, tempered glass lids, and drip-free pouring. For Black Friday, you can save 38 per cent at Target, making this smart set, with a lifetime warranty, just $99.99.

Skyline 3pc hardside checked spinner luggage set: Was $179.99, now $89.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Skyline )

Are you traveling for the holidays? Well, you’ll need a great suitcase. Check out this fantastic buy from Skyline, which is half price at Target. With a three-piece, durable set, you’ve got plenty of room to travel with Christmas gifts, and keep them safe in the hardshell luggage.

Our Place ceramic nonstick always pan 2.0: Was $150, now $95, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

We love Our Place here at IndyBest, as a tried-and-tested brand that we know we can trust. Thanks to its multitasking capabilities, we ranked the Our Place ceramic nonstick always pan as the best induction pan for versatility, and have even put it to the test against the Ninja foodi 9-in-1 possible pan. Our Place's always pan has changed the cooking game and been praised for its ability to do more than its predecessors. The 2.0 version features a non-stick coating and is oven safe. Right now, you can get yours for less than $100 at Target.

LG 55in class 4K OLED smart TV: Was $1,499.99, now $999.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( LG )

Get ready to watch your favorite holiday movies on a new TV thanks to this incredible discount at Target. As if the crystal clear, luminous picture (thanks to eight million OLED self-lit pixels) wasn’t enough, this TV is powered by next-generation AI technology, allowing you to stream more and search less. (It’s worth noting though that the TV is currently $3 cheaper at Amazon).

Roborock S8 robot vacuum and mop: Was $749.99, now $349.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Roborock )

They may not be able to clean the whole house (stairs, shelves and walls are yet to be conquered) but robot vacuum cleaners are powerful tools that go far beyond just being another gizmo you only use a few times. If you want a robot vacuum that can do it all (minus aforementioned obstacles) then consider the Roborock s8 robot vacuum and mop, which not only sucks up the smallest of particles, but leaves your floors gleaming, thanks to the sonic vibration technology.

How to make the most of Target’s deals this Black Friday

Providing you with peace of mind, Target has announced their holiday price match guarantee – offering a price match if the price drops at Target, on items purchased between November 7 and December 24. Target stores will have a number of measures in place to help you secure the best deals on Black Friday, including the option to initiate a digital queue for those in line if needed.

When does Target’s Black Friday sale start?

Target hosted an early Black Friday three-day event earlier this month, giving everyone a head start on their shopping, but will run its official Black Friday sale for a week from November 24 to November 30 – that’s just a few days away now! Although the Black Friday sales will run through November 28 online, for the fifth year, Target is closing stores for Thanksgiving.

What time does Target open on Black Friday?

Most Target stores will open at 6am local time on Black Friday and will run extended holiday shopping hours from 7am until midnight, from November 30 to December 23. If you want to shop Target’s Black Friday deals outside of opening hours, you can shop online or on the Target app.