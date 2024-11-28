Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Black Friday is second to none when it comes to amazing deals – with offers on everything from TVs, laptops, PS5 consoles to beauty, mattresses and jewellery. But one of my favourite brands Shark is hosting a mega sale that you won’t want to miss.

Among the stellar savings, you can clean up with £100 off vacuum cleaners, as well as shop 25 per cent off the brand’s hair tools (think the flexstyle and speedstyle hair dryer). It’s not just Shark discounting its range, either. Elsewhere, third-party retailers like Argos, John Lewis, Currys and Amazon have kicked off their Black Friday sales – and their deals shouldn’t be overlooked either.

The IndyBest team of shopping experts and I will be bringing you top Black Friday deals in our dedicated shopping guides, and for all the highlights, you can also follow along with our liveblog. But for all things Shark, keep scrolling for the deals I’ve handpicked myself.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and from brands that we trust.

Best Shark Black Friday deals

Shark flexstyle four-in-one air styler and hair dryer: Was £269.99, now £189, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( Maisie Bovingdon/The Independent )

Shark’s flexStyle received top marks in our review. “The lightweight, versatile and multifunctional tool made drying and styling a breeze – so much so, we think it is on par with the airwrap, even though it’s £200 cheaper”, said our writer. This tool could change the game for your styling and drying routine, so this deal is well worth a look.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £448.99, now £199, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Appliances Direct )

You can secure a discount on our favourite tried-and-tested cordless vacuum. Our tester was delighted by the power and ease of use, saying: “If having a clean home fills you with joy, the Shark stratos will make you euphoric. The suction power on carpet and hard floors is a dream. It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess. All you have to do is steer.”

Shark speedstyle pro flex four-in-one high-velocity hair dryer system, HD542UK: Was £199.99, now £169.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Shark )

In our review of the original Shark speedstyle, our tester was impressed with how quickly the device dried their hair, and praised the inclusion of different attachments for creating a “super sleek finish”. They added: “The size and weight of the dryer itself is a huge plus point because it’ll be easy for travelling with, alongside the fact it doesn’t go over 110C, meaning it shouldn’t cause any heat damage.” This deal means you can save a modest £30 on the hair tool.

Shark WandVac 2.0 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner WV270UKDB: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

If you’re in the market for a compact, lightweight vacuum cleaner, the Wandvac could be for you. It’s cordless, runs for up to 15 minutes on one charge, and, when you need more power from the vacuum, there’s boost mode. It should be ideal for cleaning around the car, or in high-up places around the home, and comes with a crevice tool and an upholstery tool. And, thanks to this Black Friday deal, it’s fallen to less than £100.

Shark CarpetXpert deep carpet cleaner EX150UK: Was £249, now £179, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

This carpet cleaner is said to give an eight times deeper clean than a regular vacuum and comes complete with a tough-stain-remover tool and a crevice tool. In our review of the best carpet cleaners, we tested the similar CarpetXpert model with a built-in stain striker (EX200UK), and our reviewer found it made a “massive difference in the colour and texture of carpets”, and provided “powerful suction” that meant carpets “dried very quickly”. For Black Friday, the EX150UK model is reduced by nearly 30 per cent.

Shark cordless clean and empty: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

If you’re after a new vacuum cleaner, Shark is one of the biggest names in the business. The cordless clean and empty was chosen as the best buy in our review of the best Shark vacuum cleaners, so this is a deal that’s definitely worth your while. “For a cordless vacuum cleaner, the suction on this is truly impressive – it easily tackled pet hair, dirt and debris on hard floors and carpets for up to 60 minutes”, our tester said. The best part? Shark has slashed the price by £100 for Black Friday.

Shark deluxe black StainStriker stain & spot cleaner PX200UKDB: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

One of Shark’s Black Friday offers is on its stain and spot cleaner, which is now reduced to just shy of £100. While we haven’t tested the cleaner ourselves, it’s billed for eradicating stains and food spills, ousting odours, and even removing embedded mud, which is owing to its powerful suction. Whether it’s for sprucing up the upholstery, the carpet or even inside the car, you can clean up with a discount of more than 30 per cent at the minute.

Shark HEPA air purifier three-in-one, HC450UK: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Shark’s air purifier boasts three modes – purified air, purified heat and a purified fan – to see you through every season at your optimum temperature. The HEPA filter captures 99.97 per cent of particles at 0.3 microns, and the appliance removes the likes of allergens, bacteria, dust and odours from your home. Plus, it comes with a remote control. With this discount at Shark, the air purifier has been reduced by £100.

Shark steam mop: Was £159, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Helping you breeze through the cleaning chores, Shark’s automatic steam mop is discounted in Amazon’s mammoth Black Friday sale. Not only will it sanitise and clean up to 99.99 per cent of household bacteria, but it’s versatile enough to use on sealed hard floors, tile, marble, hardwood and stone. The model earned a spot in the best steam mops review, where it was said: “The pads rotate and scrub, and sort of propel the mop along, so it’s not hard work at all and, in fact, led to a very speedy clean.” It “cleaned the whole of one floor in about 15 minutes – a job that usually takes a good hour”.

Shark neverchange 5 air purifier: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Tech pro Alex Lee‘s top pick for bad odours, Shark’s neverchange 5 was rated highly in his review of the best air purifiers. He said it “worked wonders” in kitchen and explained how the “sweet-smelling anti-odour cartridges” were an excellent addition in terms of zapping cooking smells. With this deal offering more than £100 in discount, consider it your sign to get a Shark upgrade.

Shark classic handheld pet vacuum CH950UK: Was £79, now £50.99, Purewell.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Handheld vacuums are ideal for quick clean-ups, reaching those tricky spots where other vacuums simply can’t. Now, IndyBest’s vacuum expert’s favourite handheld design has 25 per cent off, thanks to Black Friday, making cleaning quicker, easier and cheaper. During testing, this model was found to be “amazing at dusting”, leaving rooms spick and span in minutes.

