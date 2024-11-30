Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Black Friday sales are in full swing – and with it comes the best perfume deals. Whether it’s Baccarat rouge or Le Labo santal 33, if you have a favourite scent, I’m here to secure you the very best Black Friday savings on your favourite scents.

Black Friday is arguably the UK’s biggest annual sales event and you’re unlikely to see prices slashed to quite the same extent at any other time of year – and, yes, that includes the January sales. We’ve got four more days of reductions ahead of us, and I’ve done the groundwork to make sure you can shop the lowest prices from the likes of Glossier, Boots and Charlotte Tilbury (yes, the brand does fragrance now).

I’ve rifled through sweet, gourmand scents and fresh, citrusy ones, too, so keep scrolling for all the perfume offers live on day one of this weekend-long bonanza. Oh, and I’ve even included advice further down with my expert shopping tips and more.

As a team of long standing shopping experts, here at the IndyBest, we’re well versed in finding top deals – handpicking selections from brands we love and trust. We’ve been covering Black Friday for years and can sniff out a great discount among the thousands out there. My own experience as a beauty expert means I’ve tried myriad bestselling scents, and I can help you find a perfume you’ll love, for less.

Best perfume deals to shop now

Dior J’adore eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £72, now £57.60, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dior )

Included in our round-up of the best fragrances for women, this classic Dior scent was described as being “timeless” by our reviewer. The perfume combines floral notes of ylang-ylang, damask rose essence and jasmine sambac, and our reviewer said: “It’s soft, sweet and typically feminine yet not overpowering in any way.” As it’s an eau de parfum, only a few spritzes are needed, which means this discounted bottle should last you a while.

Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette 50ml: Was £73, now £54.75, Boots.com

Marc Jacobs Original

A perfume with an enormous fan base, Marc Jacobs Daisy has been on the block since 2007 and has no intention of leaving the fragrance space any time soon, lest it face the wrath of its spritzers. Reviewing the scent in our round-up of the best perfumes for women, our tester said “it combines white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer, it has a little bit of everything while still staying nice and light”.

Floral Street sunflower pop eau de parfum: Was £74, now £59.20, Spacenk.com

open image in gallery ( Space NK )

Beauty writer Lauren picked this cheerful bottle as the best for citrusy scents in her review of the best perfumes for women. One of her “favourite fragrances”, the scent, which has been inspired by Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, is “fresh, citrusy and really helps to lift our mood”. And now you can check it out for yourself, thanks to a sweet-smelling 20 per cent discount.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat rouge 540 eau de parfum: Was £151.05, now £131.75, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

A scent that everyone’s going to want to get their hands on this season, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat rouge is the ultimate winter fragrance with its decadent floral, amber and wood notes. It’s a premium pick – there’s no denying – and it’s also one that rarely sports a reduction, so I’ll be snapping up this 15 per cent discount at John Lewis. Join me, won’t you?

Tom Ford neroli portofino eau de parfum: Was £222, now £166.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Tom Ford )

While summer is a long way off, Tom Ford’s neroli portofino eau de parfum will make you think otherwise. “A wonderfully summery, exquisitely uplifting blend of Sicilian lemon, bergamot, lavender and amber, neroli portofino’s success lies in its ability to capture a summer’s day on the Italian Rivera and bottle it for use on a rainy day in Ramsbottom”, noted our review. It’s like “bottled sunshine”, and it could brighten your day even more with this 25 per cent discount.

Coach floral eau de parfum: Was £40, now £28, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

“For those looking for luxury labels on a budget, look no further, for we’ve found an absolute steal with this Coach scent,” said beauty expert Lauren in her guide to the best affordable perfumes. With notes of sweet pineapple complemented by spicy pink peppercorns, this is a real crowd-pleaser.

Viktor & Rolf flowerbomb eau de parfum: Was £95, now £76, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Viktor&Rolf )

A perfume that’s supposedly worn by the likes of Cheryl Cole and Lucy Hale, Victor & Rolf’s flowerbomb features – as its name suggests – heart notes of jasmine, orchid and rose. It’s feminine and features warm amber undertones for the perfect autumn/winter take on a traditional springtime scent. With 20 per cent off right now, take this as your sign to have a party season fragrance refresh.

Acqua di Parma colonia eau de cologne: Was £104, now £83.20, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

IndyBest reviewers Lee and Sam are experts in male grooming and fragrances, and they selected this Acqua di Parma cologne as the best fragrance for men overall, thanks to its understated quality and impressive staying power. “Citrusy, herbal and floral, it’s everything a traditional cologne should be and much more,” the glowing review stated.

Glossier you solid perfume: Was £35, now £28, Glossier.com

open image in gallery ( Glossier/The Independent )

The Glossier Black Friday deals are finally rolling out and, with TikTokers making their own solid perfumes with Vaseline and their scent of choice, I was delighted to see the you fragrance on sale in its melty-wax iteration. Designed to make topping up on the go that little bit easier, our tester said the solid scent is “not one of those perfumes that hits you hard for five minutes and then fades away – it lasts until the evening, and lingers on coats and scarves for days.” Take home your own compact today with more than 30 per cent off.

Chanel no5 eau de parfum spray, 35ml: Was £75, now £60, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Chanel )

Perhaps the most famous perfume of all time, Chanel’s original no5 scent is over 100 years old and is a whiff of pure luxury. Indeed it’s quite the premium fragrance and rarely goes on sale, so I’ll be adding this to my shopping basket swiftly in a bid to get a handle on our Christmas gifts ahead of time. It’s key scent notes? Heady rose, jasmine and a dash of citrus on top to give it day-to-night wearability. It’s timeless, classic and you really can’t go wrong with it.

Mugler alien refillable eau de parfum: Was £95, now £71.25, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The type of perfume that you’ll definitely have caught a whiff of before, be it on your best friend or a passer-by, Mugler’s alien scent is a signature in the sphere, having been around since 2005. As for its notes, it’s woody and floral (with jasmine and cashmeran), and the sort of fragrance that lasts all day long. Now with 25 per cent off, it’s even more enticing.

Vera Wang princess 100ml: Was £66, now £17.99, Theperfumeshop.com

open image in gallery ( Vera Wang/The Independent )

Quite the popular perfume, Vera Wang’s princess was released in 2006 among a haze of Paris Hilton press and diamantés. In 2024, its branding remains in-line with that iconic era, providing nostalgic appeal for both those who lived through it and the gen-Zs lusting after it. Its scent notes include vanilla, pink guava and apple, and it’s undoubtedly sweet on the nose. With almost £50 of savings up for grabs, cult fans of the fragrance can rest easy.

Maison Margiela replica from the garden eau de toilette: Was £60, now £48, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Maison Margiela/The Independent )

Maison Margiela is a luxury fashion house and, ever since the launch of its fragrance line in 2009, its been the talk of TikTok, being loved by the likes of Alix Earle and Vanessa Hudgens. This, replica from the garden, is a fresh and earthy scent which – surprisingly – features tomato leaf as one of its heart notes. Together with rose, citrus and musk, it makes for the perfect daytime fragrance that feels like a dose of the outside even on the rainiest of afternoons.

Le Labo santal 33 eau de parfum: Was £170, now £144.50, Libertylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Le Labo )

A luxe pick, but one that had everyone going gaga a couple of years back, Le Labo’s santal 33 is a warm and expensive-smelling fragrance – made a touch less expensive with 15 per cent off. Much like Baccarat rouge above, it’s rare to see it reduced. While this £25.50 saving doesn’t seem as generous as some of the deals herein, it’s likely as good as it gets with Le Labo. So, fans of the fragrance, think fast – those heavenly violet and sandalwood undercurrents won’t be on offer for long.

Dior miss Dior eau de parfum 50ml: Was £104, now £83.20, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dior )

Another iconic fragrance, this time from Dior; the French fashion house’s pink floral perfume is both sweet and fresh, and suits wearers of all ages. Reduced by 20 per cent today, it’s the sort of scent that’s wearable from day-to-night with a classic rose heart that never goes out of style.

Miller Harris scherzo eau de parfum 50ml: Was £125, now £87.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Miller Harris )

One of the brand's bestsellers, Miller Harris' scherzo eau de parfum bursts with notes of sweet tangerine and dark red roses. The scent is reminiscent of 1930s French Riviera glamour, and pairs floral and citrus notes to create a very balanced, intoxicating unisex fragrance. This Black Friday, you can get yours with a generous 30 per cent off.

Dolce & Gabbana light blue eau de toilette: Was £76, now £50.66, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( D&G )

A classic perfume to have in your scent library, D&G’s light blue is fresh and gender-neutral, offering notes of apple, jasmine and amber. While it’s most at home in the summer months, it’s just as refreshing on a crisp winter morning with the aroma of crunchy, frozen grass all around you. Now, with more than 30 per cent off, it’s a great time to stock up on your fragrance of old or try something new for a little bit less.

Calvin Klein CK one unisex eau de toilette: Was £74, now £28, Superdrug.com

open image in gallery ( Calvin Klein )

Even if you think you’ve not smelt CK one, you will have. Its scent fills everything from men’s changing rooms to the beauty halls of your local department store and, I can assure you, that you’ll be familiar with its fresh and citrusy aroma. Whenever I’ve used it personally it accompanies my other fragrances (think: Chloé or Chanel chance) perfectly and the fact that it’s unisex makes it all the more giftable. Save money today while it’s more than half price.

Tom Ford black orchid eau de parfum gift set: Was £120, now £96, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Tom Ford )

This is arguably the scent that Tom Ford is most renowned for, with everyone from Molly-Mae Hague to Gwyneth Paltrow rumoured to wear the fragrance. If you’re not familiar, it’s a floral scent with a touch of fruity blackcurrant sweetness and the added warmth of black truffle – perfect for this cold weather. Grab it now for yourself or a loved one in both its full and travel-size vials, with 20 per cent off.

YSL black opium eau de parfum: Was £67, now £46.45, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Yves Saint Laurent )

One of the perfumes that ended up reduced in the Black Friday 2023 sales, black opium is currently reduced by 30 per cent. With top notes of pear accord and mandarin essence giving an initial floral, sweet scent, underneath, you’ll whiff warming black coffee and cedarwood, giving the fragrance a dark, fashionable twist. It should last a long time on the skin, too. Alternatively, enjoy 20 per cent off selected full-price fragrances at LOOKFANTASTIC, with code “FRAGRANCE20”.

Burberry her eau de parfum: Was £95, now £47.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Burberry )

This is the scent TikTokers say will definitely have people smelling you before they see you (in the best way), and with notes of luscious jasmine with deeper musk and amber undertones, I believe them. TikTok aside, the scent is wildly popular and sleekly packaged in its minimalist pink-capped bottle. It’s neither too spicy – no overwhelming vanilla, here – nor too citrusy and makes for a perfect year-round day-to-night scent.

Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue eau de parfum two-piece gift set: Was £58, now £25.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Elizabeth Arden )

This scent is a top pick for gifting when it comes to the luxury lady in your life. Its key notes are magnolia, tuberose and sandalwood and, in the same way that Chanel’s No5 lingers and radiates opulence, Elizabeth Arden’s 5th Avenue is ritzy and large as life. I would say it’s best suited to the more mature wearer, though it’s not limited to by age; anyone could wear it, especially as an evening perfume.

Lancôme la vie est belle: Was £67, now £53.50, Thefragranceshop.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Fragrance Shop )

With notes of jasmine, orange blossom, pear and blackcurrant fruits, this perfume has been described by one of our reviewers as “a ‘girl’s girl’ perfume” for people who “enjoy savouring a few sweet, colourful pleasures to distract them from the mundane chaos of everyday.” The scent has been around for more than a decade but you can now pick it up at a discount at The Fragrance Shop, where bottles of the 30ml size have been reduced.

Best aftershave deals to shop now

Mäurer & Wirtz 4711 eau de cologne: Was £16.95, now £9.79, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Mäurer & Wirtz )

This budget-but-brilliant aftershave performs well above its pay grade, earning a spot on our guide to the best men’s fragrances. Our writer Samuel adored its understated floral scent, comprising a blend of citrus fruits, rosemary and lavender. He found the staying power was somewhat wanting, but at this price you can reapply throughout the day without breaking the bank.

Best perfume deals to gift for Christmas

There are plenty of incredible perfume deals to shop this Black Friday, and any one of them would make a magical Christmas gift (depending on your recipient’s scent preferences, of course). My handpicked selection includes deals on fragrances from Tom Ford, Lancôme and Dior. If you’re not sure what scent to go for but are looking for something that will wow, opt for a multi-scent bundle, such as the Phlur best sellers deluxe trio (was £28, now £22.40, Space NK). Looking for something luxe? Granado’s floral and woody époque topical perfume (was £110, now £93.50, Libertylondon.com) is reduced, too.

How to shop Black Friday’s perfume sale

My top tip for economical shopping while browsing your favourite scents this Black Friday? Always check the price per 100ml. Often deals on smaller vials of eau de parfum or eau de toilette can seem better but actually work out less cost-effective than their bigger counterparts. On the flip side, I’ve seen travel-size perfume vaporisers reduced to lower prices per 100ml than their full-size iterations. I and the IndyBest team will, of course, be on hand throughout the event, sharing all of the best deals as they drop, so, be sure to check this page regularly.

