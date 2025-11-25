It’s officially that time of year again, and with the best Black Friday laptop deals landing thick and fast, there has never been a better time to invest in a new laptop. Lucky for you, I’ve been rounding up the most lucrative laptop savings since August, so I know what the best discounts are across Macbooks, Chromebooks and more.

The sale officially begins this Friday (28 November), but deals have been ramping up at Amazon, Currys, Argos and more since the start of November. That means, if your laptop sounds like an aircraft on the runway, you can count on me to bring you the most enticing offers for your tech upgrade, all tried and tested by our expert reviewers.

As a tech writer, I’ve been covering Black Friday for the best part of 10 years. The best advice I’ve gleaned is to set your sights on a specific laptop before you begin exploring what’s on sale, lest you fall prey to a falsely inflated discount (on a device you didn’t even want). In my shopping guide, you’ll find a hand-picked selection of laptop discounts to suit every budget and spec requirement. I’ll be updating the deals as they fluctuate and – if we’re lucky – adding in the bigger reductions when they drop on Friday.

The best early Black Friday laptop deals

Apple MacBook air M4: Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best laptops, Apple’s MacBook air M4 was praised by tech writer Sean Cameron. “The MacBook air remains Apple’s most popular laptop for a reason. It’s slim, light and brilliantly portable, and in testing the M4 version felt quicker and more responsive in every task I threw at it, from everyday browsing to heavier jobs like photo and video editing,” he noted.

“Battery life is one of the air’s biggest strengths. I found it easily lasted through full workdays without a charger, making it a reliable travel machine. The new webcam impressed too, with Apple’s Centre Stage tech keeping me framed during calls and even showing what’s on the desk when needed,” he added.

“The design hasn’t really changed, but that’s no bad thing. The flat profile is still sleek and practical”.

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,549, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dell )

Here’s a £400 discount on the Dell XPS 13, one of the best Windows laptops you can buy. “The Dell XPS 13 is a brilliant little laptop,” said tech critic Sean Cameron in their Dell XPS 13 review. “It’s thin, portable and lightweight, and the new chip delivers truly impressive battery life and performance.”

Asus TUF gaming A15: Was £799, now £649, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

The GPU in this gaming laptop may be two generations old, but it’s still more than capable of handling every game out there, and this model costs a fraction of the price of a cutting-edge device. Powered by the 7-series AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip, don’t let anyone tell you it’s not powerful enough for Battlefield 6.

HP Pavilion SE 14: Was £399, now £229, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you want an affordable Windows laptop, this HP Pavilion SE 14 is one of the best-value picks I’ve seen so far this Black Friday. Reduced by £170, this is a great price for a budget powerhouse. It boasts an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM. That’s plenty for students or anyone who wants to stream, work or play. It’s also got a big full-HD screen.

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was £1,749, now £1,089, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This laptop comes with a 120Hz display, more than 1080px resolution, and a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it taller than most – a godsend if you spend your days writing essays or emails. Right now, it also comes with a discount of more than 38 per cent. Paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage by default, it has enough power to see you through most tasks, as I noted in my review of the Microsoft Surface laptop.

Apple MacBook pro M4: Was £2,299, now £2,189, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Black Friday deals have finally landed at Amazon and, right now, you can save on the Apple MacBook pro M4. While it’s not the latest iteration (the newest model has the M5 chip), it’s still a brilliant option that earned its spot in our guide to the best laptops. In his review, tech critic Sean Cameron noted the MacBook's "exceptional" battery life that “comfortably lasted through long stretches of heavy use”; the “stunning” display, and “blisteringly fast” performance.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: Was £349, now £209, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

This is a great laptop for students in search of an affordable model for writing and making notes. It’s the best Chromebook I’ve tested, but if that’s not enough to convince you, it’s even more budget-friendly now, with a discount of £140 at Very. In my Asus Chromebook plus review, I noted the sleek design, spacious trackpad, comfortable keyboard and its excellent battery life.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £699, now £499, AO.com

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Our best laptop for students is £200 off in AO’s Black Friday sale. Not only is this machine a good choice for those doing their studies, it’s also one of the best laptops around right now, thanks to its speedy Intel Core Ultra processor and impressive battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5: Was £899.99, now £679.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Box.co.uk )

The mid-range Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5 has been reduced to £680. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB of RAM, it offers enough performance under the hood to tackle the most demanding tasks, while the high-resolution 14in OLED display delivers rich contrast and vibrant colours.

Microsoft Surface pro 11: Was £899, now £759, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best hybrid tablet in my review of the best laptops for 2025, the Microsoft Surface pro 11 is down £140 at Currys. Essentially a high-end tablet with a custom keyboard case, it boasts powerful laptop features such as an impressive processor, a big display, a large battery and more. Plus, you can detach the main display to change the way you use the device.

HP BM2V0EA Laptop: Was £529, Now £329, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( HP )

Now available at its lowest ever price at Argos, the HP BM2V0EA has a sweet £200 off the starting retail price. This laptop features a powerful AMD ryzen 5 processor with plenty of storage and an impressive 10.5 hours battery life for optimal performance. Plus, the additional AMD radeon graphics, along with an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, make this a fantastic investment for enjoying all forms of entertainment.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on the fourth Thursday of November each year. This means, in 2025, Black Friday lands later this week on 28 November, with deals running throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday (1 December).

However, the deals tend to spill out of that four-day window. The first discounts started landing earlier in November, so if a new laptop is in your future, there’s plenty to explore right now (or just four days to wait for the main event).

Why you can trust us to find the best laptop deals this Black Friday

As IndyBest’s tech critic, I assess laptops throughout the year to create and maintain our laptop shopping guides, so I know which Black Friday laptop deals are worth your money and which you should avoid. My review process measures everything from performance and battery life to display quality and build, and I won’t recommend a laptop just because it’s cheap – that’s an easy way to end up with a dud.

