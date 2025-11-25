The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Every iPad model is reduced ahead of Black Friday
Apple’s revealed its gift card offers for 2025, but here’s where to shop Black Friday savings on the brand’s devices
If an Apple iPad has been sitting on your wishlist all year, now’s the time to take the plunge, thanks to the best iPad Black Friday deals having dropped. Trust me, there is no better time than now to secure savings on the tech giant’s products (AirPods and iPhones are also being reduced).
The sale officially kicks off this Friday (28 November), but early-bird reductions are already cropping up. The 11th-generation iPad, iPad Air M3, iPad mini 7 and even the all-new iPad Pro M5 have dropped in price already. Currently, numerous models are at record low prices (or aren’t far off) and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for further discounts.
One thing to note: you’re unlikely to find a meaningful price cut on Apple’s own website. Once again, Apple is offering its gift card promotions for Black Friday 2025 (you can get a gift card worth up to £60 when you buy an iPad Air M3, 11th-generation iPad or iPad Mini 7). However, the real money-saving offers almost always come from third-party retailers such as Currys, Argos and Amazon.
Keep reading for my expert pick of the best Black Friday iPad deals. I’ll be keeping this page up to date with the top price drops and offers from now through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.
Best Apple iPad Black Friday deals to shop now
- Apple iPad Air M3 (256GB): Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk
- Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
- Apple iPad Pro M5, 11in, 2025: Was £999, now £944, Amazon.co.uk
- Apple iPad mini 7: Was £499, now £469, Amazon.co.uk
1Apple iPad Air M3, 2025
The iPad Air M3 has received a £120 price cut at Amazon, making it the best iPad deal going. The device was released earlier this year, and tech critic David Phelan gave the iPad four stars in his review.
“Whether you have an older iPad or have yet to invest in an Apple tablet, the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty,” he said. “Whichever iPad you’ve used in the past, unless it’s the very latest iPad Pro, this will be faster”. It’s also available for the same price at Very.
2Apple iPad 11th-generation, 2025
Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad is currently on sale at Amazon. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s lineup right now.
When I reviewed it, I was very impressed. “If you’re anything like me and just want a tablet for everyday streaming, browsing, a spot of gaming, calls, maybe even a bit of writing, then this is absolutely the one to get,” I wrote. The Air and Pro are brilliant iPads, but unless you actually need the power for creative tools, the regular iPad just delivers the best iPad experience for the lowest price. That’s why it’s the one I’ll continue to recommend this, the iPad 11th-gen, over the others.
Thankfully, the tablet has been reduced at a number of retailers, including Amazon, Argos and John Lewis. I’ll be keeping an eye out for further discounts as we get closer to Black Friday weekend. You can also buy in excellent refurbished condition at Back Market, saving you £30 (£299, Backmarket.co.uk).
3Apple iPad Pro M5, 11in, 2025
It’s only been out for a matter of weeks, but Very has already slapped a tasty £55 discount on the all-new iPad Pro for Black Friday.
“For users coming from an earlier iPad Pro, or any other iPad, this new version is so much better in terms of design, speed, OLED display – in every way, actually – that it’s a tempting purchase,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “The iPad Pro M5 beats every other tablet out there.”
4Apple iPad Mini 7th-generation, 2024
Apple’s latest pocket-sized tablet has been discounted by a modest £30 for Black Friday. It has the same A17 Pro chip as the iPhone 15 Pro and has lots of battery life for such a small tablet. “A premium device with strong performance, it’s easily the best small-screen tablet you can buy,” said tech critic David Phelan in his review of the iPad Mini 7th gen.
5Apple iPad Pro M4
After Apple launched a new iPad Pro last month, many retailers began discontinuing the previous-generation model. Argos, however, isn’t merely taking the iPad Pro M4 off its shelves. Instead, it’s slapped a healthy £100 discount on the premium tablet. “This is a sumptuously impressive iPad,” said tech critic David Phelan in his review of the iPad Pro M4. David praised the "blazing-fast performance" that "satisfies the most demanding of creative users”.
When will Black Friday iPad deals start in 2025?
Traditionally Black Friday takes place on the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, which means this year it’ll take place on Friday, 28 November right through to Cyber Monday (1 December). However if you’re a regular Black Friday shopper, you’ll know that you can snap up deals well ahead of this date. In fact, Currys, Argos and Very rolled out their Black Friday deals at the start of November.
Will Apple have a Black Friday sale in 2025?
As in previous years, Apple itself doesn’t discount its tech. Instead it’s offering a £60 gift card when you buy an an iPad Air M3, 11th-generation iPad or iPad Mini 7 between 28 November and 1 December. This deal isn’t quite as generous at last year’s offering, when the tech giant gave customers an £80 gift card with the purchase of an iPad Pro.
Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday
As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been covering deals for almost a decade. I track prices of Apple gear year-round, including on its iPads, so I know when you should pounce on an iPad Air or iPad Pro deal, or when you should wait to get the 11th-generation iPad at a better price.
