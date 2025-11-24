Every iPad model is reduced ahead of Black Friday

If an Apple iPad has been on your wishlist all year, you needn't wait any longer – I've been rounding up the best iPad Black Friday deals 2025 has to offer. Trust me, this is the time of year to secure a saving on one of the brand's luxe tablets and, if you're in the market to upgrade all your tech, there are plenty of deals on AirPods and iPhones, too.

The sale officially kicks off this Friday (28 November), but if you can't wait until then, the 11th-generation iPad, iPad Air M3, iPad mini 7 and even the all-new iPad Pro M5 have dropped in price already.

One thing to note: you're not likely to source a saving on the Apple website itself. While Apple is once again offering its gift card promotions for Black Friday 2025 (you can get a gift card worth up to £60 when you buy an iPad Air M3, 11th-generation iPad or iPad Mini 7), your best bet for a price drop will be via third-party retailers such as Currys, Argos and Amazon. Below, I’ve collated the best Black Friday iPad deals and I’ll be updating this page with all the latest price drops and offers from now through to Cyber Monday on 1 December.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

Best Apple iPad Black Friday deals to shop now