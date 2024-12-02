Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The biggest sale of the season is nearly over. If there’s anything worth picking up in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales: it’s tech from Apple. Top of most people’s wishlists is one of Apple’s tablets – and, luckily for you, I’ve found the best Black Friday iPad deals for 2024.

Amazon and Very have slashed Apple’s range of iPads to some of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen this year. Highlights include the 10th-generation iPad being reduced to its lowest-ever price (£289). That’s not all, though – the Apple iPad Air, which was released earlier this year, has also been slashed in price for the first time ever.

While Apple itself doesn’t take part in Black Friday, the tech giant has been offering up to £80 worth of Apple Store gift cards when you buy an iPad from the Apple Store. Read on for our top picks of Apple deals to snap this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best iPad Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

iPad Pro (M4, 11in): Was £998.99, now £929, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( AO )

The latest generation of iPad Pro launched earlier this year with the new M4 chipset, giving it the best performance of any tablet in Apple’s range. Our tech critic David called it “monstrously powerful” and “somehow slimmer than an iPod Nano” in his iPad Pro review. Right now there’s £70 off at Very.

iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a discount of £40, the 2022 iPad has fallen to the lowest price I’ve ever seen. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad air, which usually costs £170 more,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” he added.

iPad Air M2, 2024, 11in, 128GB: Was £599, now £559.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Released in May this year, the 11in iPad Air has just received a modest price cut at Amazon. A potential laptop replacement, it was awared top marks in tech critic David Phelan’s review. “Put the iPad Air in the magic keyboard case, and you have something approaching a laptop, but thinner and lighter,” he said. “The software is now so advanced it works tremendously as an alternative laptop – Apple’s stage manager setup, which enables you to see separate windows more easily, comes pretty close to beating macOS.”

iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £309, now £249, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Launched in 2021, the 9th-generation iPad is a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple Pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. With a £50 discount, the iPad is now at its cheapest-ever price.

iPad Air M2, 2024, 13in, 128GB: Was £799, now £749.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you like the idea of the iPad Air but want something a little bigger, then the 13in version of the M2 iPad Air is also on sale, with a £50 saving at Amazon. “The iPad Air is the Goldilocks iPad: it offers almost as much as the Pro but for a price point that is, frankly, a bargain,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review.

iPad Mini, 6th generation, 2021: Was £449, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

With the launch of the new 7th-generation iPad Mini, Amazon has just discounted the older model from 2021 by a smidge. “The mini looks like a shrunken version of the iPad Pro or iPad Air from 2020 and includes features common to those bigger tablets, such as a flat-edge design, compatibility with the second-generation Apple pencil (which snaps onto that convenient flat edge magnetically to charge) and an all-screen front,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “It has a super-fast processor, and it’s amazingly convenient and pocketable.”

Logitech combo touch detachable keyboard case: Was £159.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Enhance your iPad experience and keep your precious tech safe from scratches and scrapes with this smart-looking iPad case. You can fold out the keyboard when working and simply snap it back when you need a more streamlined version. Unlike other keyboard cases, this one also includes a generous mousepad for the full laptop feeling.

iPad Pro M2, 2022, 11in, 512GB: Was £1,199.99, now £749.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The fourth-generation iPad Pro launched in 2022. It comes in two sizes but it’s the 11in model that currently has the steepest discount with a huge £450 off at independent tech retailer Box. “The large iPad Pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “Not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad Pro.”

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday iPad deals coverage

As The Independent’s tech critic who specialises in Apple’s latest gear, I’ve written extensively on the best iPad you should buy and track prices on the different models, so, I know which deals are worth paying attention to (and those that are duds). Plus, I’ll only ever recommend discounts from brands and retailers I trust.

When will iPad deals end?

Black Friday culminates with Cyber Monday, which this year falls on Monday 2 December. While many retailers have been dishing out deals for weeks, Cyber Monday marks your final chance to snap up any discounts before the Christmas rush, as the sale will officially come to an end at midnight. So, what are you waiting for?

