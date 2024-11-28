Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Toss those tangled wired headphones aside and listen up. Black Friday 2024 is finally here, and there are hundreds of deals on the best wireless headphones and earbuds, meaning you can bag savings on top tech for significantly less.

The annual four-day price-cutting extravaganza lasts until Monday 2 December, and right now, the likes of Amazon, Argos and Currys have slashed my favourite Apple AirPods, Sony headphones and Bose over-ear cans to their lowest-ever prices for Black Friday. Now really is the best time to invest.

While there are plenty of discounts on laptops, TVs, smartphones and electric toothbrushes to explore, some of the biggest price cuts I’ve ever seen this Black Friday are on headphones and earbuds. Whether you’re after a solid pair of noise-cancelling cans, something good for running, or a kid-safe option, I’m busy rounding up all the best Black Friday headphone deals below.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday headphone deals coverage

As The Independent’s tech writer, I’ve tried and tested the best wireless headphones and earbuds – so I know the good models from the bad. I also track prices on headphones and earbuds every day, so I know which deals are worth paying attention to. Plus, I’ll only ever recommend discounts on products the tech team or I have tested in real life, and are from brands I trust.

Best Black Friday headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The Apple AirPods Pro earbuds have been reduced to their lowest-ever price. Tech critic David Phelan praised them in his review and they’re even better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. With better audio and battery, there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £188.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( David Phelan )

Sony’s wireless earbuds reigned supreme in the best wireless earbuds review, with tech critic David Phelan left impressed by the noise-cancellation and sound quality. The WF-1000XM5 have “a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” he noted.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £245, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Sony sits at the top of my review of the best wireless headphones with the WH-1000XM5. With impressive noise cancellation and impeccable sound quality, they’re the headphones to beat. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” I wrote.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Was £299.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

The Bose QC Ultra wireless earbuds are a brilliant-sounding pair of noise-cancelling buds that have fallen in price thanks to Black Friday. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review.

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds: Was £99, now £68, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

David Phelan considered these the best budget wireless earbuds – and they just got even cheaper. The “WF-C700N are so good you might wonder if it’s worth spending more”, he wrote, adding that “these buds sound excellent, with plenty of power matched with subtlety and detail”. For just £68, you can’t go wrong.

Bose QuietComfort ultra over-ear wireless headphones: Was £499.95, now £299.95, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

I considered these best for noise-cancellation in my wireless headphones guide. I could barely hear anything when I was wearing these – rumbling trains? Didn’t hear them. Chatter in the other room? Nope, didn’t hear it. Passing cars? Could not hear any. The sound quality also blew me away, with tunes sounding rich and melodious, with some real precision when it was needed. Discounted at Currys and John Lewis as well as Argos.

Technics EAH-A800 wireless headphones: Was £249.99, now £180.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Technics )

Looking for a pair of headphones for the office? These are the ones I recommend you buy. As I wrote in my review, these are as “premium as a pair of headphones come”. I found that the “bass is never exaggerated but still feels hefty, vocalists find room to sing in the mids and the highs are crisp and clear”. My only real gripe was the price – but they’re now reduced by nearly 30 per cent.

Sonos ace wireless headphones: Was £449, now £314.96, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

Having launched earlier this year, I’m surprised to see a reduction on these Sonos headphones – but I’m certainly not complaining. When testing, I found the listening experience to be exceptional – essentially sounding like Sonos speakers clamped to your head. With great active noise cancellation and battery, this discount is not to be missed.

