Garmin is the smartwatch of choice for most runners. The GPS tracking is top notch, there are more metrics than you can shake a stick at and the health tracking capabilities are impressive too, providing everything you need to improve your running performance.

With their impressive stable of high-tech features, the watches don’t come cheap, but retailers are prone to slashing prices at certain times of the year – Black Friday being paramount among them.

As a keen runner and seasoned smartwatch tester, I've scoured the internet and rounded up a collection of the best deals on offer across a wide range of sites. Scroll on to find the right deal for you.

Garmin Fenix 8 47mm: Was £819, now £599, Currys.co.uk

If you like adventure, Garmin’s premium fenix range is for you. The eighth generation is brilliant, with a shiny new AMOLED display showing 24/7 health features and ridiculously detailed fitness tracking.

Add on to this its 16 days of battery life, built-in LED flashlight and the impressive sport-specific coaching suite available via the Garmin Connect app, and you effectively have an all-hours PT-cum-Swiss army knife on your wrist.

Is this cheap? No. But this Currys deal is the best I could see, knocking more than £200 off the overall price.

Garmin vivoactive 5: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Argos.co.uk

The Garmin vivoactive 5 is a sleek smartwatch with all the health and fitness tracking features the average person needs to progress their exercise plans. It’s also our best budget buy on our roundup of the best Garmin watches.

“It can track a wide range of fitness metrics including steps, heart rate, distance, calories burned, sleep quality and more than 30 preloaded sports,” writes our reviewer Zoe Griffin. “I was also impressed by its sleep coaching capability, as it gives you a sleep score and personalised tips.”

This Argos deal is £20 cheaper than the one on the Garmin website, making it one of the most cost-savvy ways I could find to get a new Garmin on your wrist. The forerunner 55 deal below is slightly less pricey, but I reckon the vivoactive is better for general exercisers.

Garmin forerunner 55 42mm: Was £179.99, now £123.54, Amazon.co.uk

Big brand smartwatches have been growing progressively more expensive in recent years. Garmin introduced the forerunner 55 as a more affordable entry-level option for runners wanting a wearable, and I’ve been impressed by both the idea and execution.

“While the screen is on the large side for daily wear, it’s excellent for exercise,” writes our reviewer Zoe Griffin. “It offers crystal-clear visibility in various lighting conditions, including bright sunlight and low light.

“I was also impressed by the Garmin coach feature, which offers free 5k, 10k and marathon training plans you can follow on the screen. Rather than pay for a physical coach or PT in the park with you, blowing their whistle when it’s time to shake up the pace, the watch guides you through each session, providing pace suggestions, reminders, and encouragement.”

At £123.54 on Amazon this Black Friday, the watch is at a refreshingly accessible price point compared to most wearables. While the vivoactive is my pick for general exercisers, the forerunner 55 is a fantastic option for those who want to improve their running, swimming or cycling on a budget.

Garmin vivoactive 6: Was £279.99, £236, Amazon.co.uk

Released this year, the Garmin vivoactive 6 tops our list of the best Garmin watches. Why? Because it’s a great all-rounder at a very reasonable price.

I liked the lightweight design, which felt far less cumbersome than the Apple watch ultra 2 I had been wearing previously, and the 80-plus sport tracking options easily covered my varied exercise routine.

While it doesn’t have some of the premium features of the fenix range, like the brand’s latest sensor technology and a barometric altimeter, I still found it had more than enough metrics and features to sink my teeth into.

The vivoactive 6 has free personalised running coaching plans, sleep tracking to help you fine-tune your snoozing, and detailed running data. This Amazon deal will save you a tidy £44 on the tracker.

Garmin venu 3s: Was £399, now £297.49, Johnlewis.com

Garmin specialises in catering to runners, but its venu range has more of a lifestyle focus. The design is more streamlined than adventure watches like the fenix or instinct, and the health tracking is superb.

“I loved that it presents health as a holistic concept, providing insights on your overall energy levels based on your sleep quality, naps, stress levels, previous workouts and more,” Zoe Griffin writes in her review. “This alerted me to when I was in peak condition and ready to push a little harder, as well as letting me know when I should take things a little easier.”

Asking for a decent discount on the latest generation, the venu 4, only a couple of months after its release was always going to be a stretch. But this deal on its consummate predecessor will save you more than £100 on an excellent wearable.

