With just days to go before the sale officially starts, Black Friday is your best chance to find discounts on everything from the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, to the newest games, accessories and Game Pass subscriptions.

Sony and Microsoft both kicked off their official Black Friday sales last week, which have seen the PlayStation 5 fall to its lowest ever price and discounts on the Xbox Series S console. Retailers like Amazon, Currys and Argos have launched their own sales too, cutting prices on everything from gaming laptops to headsets and controllers.

To help you find the very best offers, I’m rounding up all of the best Black Friday gaming deals below. I’ve covered the Black Friday sale for years and, as The Independent’s tech critic and resident gaming expert, I can spot a good discount from a dud.

You’ll find even more deals in our dedicated guides, but for the best gaming discounts this Black Friday, keep reading.

Best Black Friday gaming deals

PlayStation 5 DualSense 30th anniversary limited edition: £69.97, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Currys has restocked the highly sought-after 30th-anniversary limited edition DualSense controller, which has been sold out for weeks since it was first announced. The controller uses the original PlayStation’s grey colour scheme, complete with the colourful PlayStation logo. Not a Black Friday deal, technically, but a big deal nonetheless.

PlayStation 5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £659, Ee.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The ultra-powerful PS5 Pro launched earlier this month, but EE is already offering the £699.99 console with a £40 discount for Black Friday. Featuring 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, the PS5 Pro is the best console out right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water.

PlayStation 5 (disc edition): Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The PlayStation 5 is at an all-time low price for Black Friday, so now’s the time to buy before Christmas. This model has the disc drive included so it can read Blu-ray discs, which you’ll need if you own physical movies and games as well as digital ones saved to your PlayStation account.

In my PS5 review, I said the console “boasts lightning-fast load times, next-generation visuals and immersive, haptic feedback. Sony’s behemoth has cemented itself as this generation’s must-have home console.”

PlayStation 5 (digital edition): Was £389.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The cheapest PlayStation 5 deal you’ll find this Black Friday is on the all-digital console, which has been slashed to just £309.99. Otherwise identical to the version with a disc drive (was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk), the console is ideal for the increasing number of PlayStation gamers whose collections are entirely stored online. You can choose to upgrade later by buying the disc drive separately (£99, Playstation.com).

Xbox Series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

There’s £50 off the Xbox Series S in the Black Friday sale. Smaller and less powerful than the top-of-the-line Xbox Series X, the budget-friendly console plays all of the same games as its more advanced sibling – albeit with some of the fancier graphics settings dialled down.

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £459, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. In my Xbox Series X review, I called it “a thunderously powerful next-generation console with a brilliant games-on-demand service”.

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch OLED was described as “the best version of the console yet” by our reviewer, who says “the OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction.” This discount isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen the console, but it’s still a decent £40 saving on the RRP.

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro gaming headset: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Razer )

I featured the Razer Blackshark V2 pro in my round-up of the best gaming headsets, where I rated it as my top choice for the Xbox Series X, saying it “looks and sounds amazing, is comfortable to wear for long play sessions and is tuned for gaming straight out of the box.” Right now there’s a £20 saving to be had at Amazon.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PSVR2 is cheaper than ever this Black Friday. As well as unlocking new VR experiences in some games you already own, the virtual reality headset can be used to watch movies on a giant virtual cinema screen and play exclusive games like Horizon Call of the Mountain. I was suitably impressed in my PSV2 review, calling it “one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today. If you own a PS5 and want to tap into the wide and growing library of fascinating VR experiences that already exist, there’s no simpler way to do it.”

Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £468.28, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Meta )

With the launch of the cheaper Meta Quest 3S for £290, Meta has repriced the existing Meta Quest 3 to make its original (and still best) VR headset more enticing. The 512GB model is the most storage you can get and has come down from £619.99 to £469. It features more sophisticated lenses than those found in the budget Meta Quest 3S, so visuals look a little sharper, and it’s slimmer too. Our Meta Quest 3 review calls it “the VR headset to beat”.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Here’s a discount on the official Xbox wireless controller, which is available across most of the colour options, even the sickeningly lurid ‘electric volt’ version. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, an additional Xbox pad can also be used for gaming on PC and Android devices.

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PS5’s DualSense controller gets a huge discount for Black Friday. The official pad is packed with motion sensors, haptic feedback motors, dynamic triggers and more, making it the only real choice when it comes to PS5 controllers.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means Black Friday kicks off on Friday 29 November.

The event has blown up in recent years, with many retailers now offering discounts for the entire weekend, culminating in the online-only Cyber Monday sale (2 December). Some retailers even start their Black Friday sales weeks early, meaning there’s no need to wait until the day itself to bag a bargain.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

Our team of shopping experts have been covering the annual Black Friday sale for years. We track prices on the PS5, Xbox, Switch and other gaming deals every day, so we know which deals are worth paying attention to, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

