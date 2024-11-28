Dyson’s Black Friday deals are here – I’ve handpicked the best offers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re looking to save on Dyson’s products, you’re in luck, as Black Friday 2024 is officially here. Right now, you can save on the Dyson airwrap, supersonic, cordless vacuums, air purifiers and more.

With up to £150 off at Dyson itself, the brand is hailing it as its best Black Friday ever. If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the cult favourite Dyson airwrap, the hair tool has been slashed by £80 (you can also buy a like-new version that’s been reduced to just £200). Meanwhile, the popular V8 vacuum is discounted by £100.

Beyond the brand’s own offers, Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Boots and other retailers have all slashed their prices of Dyson’s top-of-the-range tech.

Whether you’ve got an airwrap on the wishlist or a vacuum that desperately needs replacing, the IndyBest team of shopping experts and I have found all the best Dyson deals. I’m going through each retailer to handpick them for you – you’re welcome.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Black Friday coverage

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday for years. We know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and from brands that we trust. We will only select the Dyson deals that we ourselves would buy and recommend to our friends.

Best Dyson Black Friday deals

Dyson airwrap complete long volumise : Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com Dyson airstrait straightener: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

Was £499.99, now £399.99, Boots.com Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £250, Argos.co.uk

Was £329.99, now £250, Argos.co.uk Dyson ball animal: Was £279.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

Dyson airwrap complete long volumise: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Deals on the hugely popular Dyson airwrap don’t come around often which means this deal, which has brought the price down by £80, grabbed my attention. The OG airwrap landed in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer noting the “plethora of attachments to pick from”. The original barrel created a “soft, voluminous, light curl”, and they were, above all, impressed with the tool’s ability to create a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

Dyson airstrait straightener: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

True to its name, the airstrait takes your hair from wet to styled using air rather than heat, reducing the possibility of damage. When they got their hands on the tool, our reviewer said they’d liken it to the way their hair looks after a hairdresser blowdries it into a straight style. It also made their “thick, weighty locks feel light and healthy”, and the finish was “much more natural”. Now, you can get £50 off the price.

Dyson purifier hot+cool formaldehyde HP09 purifying fan heater: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Just like many of Dyson’s appliances, this air purifier, fan and heater has received a hefty discount of £150, for Black Friday. It uses a HEPA H13-grade and activated carbon filter to remove microscopic pollutants from the air. A very similar model landed in the best air purifiers guide, the purifier humidify + cool formaldehyde air-purifying fan (that latter model is also a humidifier). Our tester found it easy to control via the app or remote control, and noted its solid-state formaldehyde sensor which can “remove the odourless gas from your room”.

Dyson ball animal: Was £279.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’re looking for a corded model, you can save £50 on the Dyson ball animal. In a review of a very similar model, the Dyson ball animal multi floor, which is tailored to cleaning across different floor types, our reviewer noted its “heavy-duty cleaning power”, which means it “sucks up everything in its path”. They also appreciated the “flat out”, which “can reach under beds and furniture, so you won’t have to move them during cleaning”.

Dyson v15s detect submarine: Was £799.99, now £599.99, Dyson.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you think a vacuum that mops is too good to be true, think again. The Dyson v15s detect submarine worked as well as any other cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner, our reviewer said, but the mopping feature is what sets it apart from the rest. It’s “simple to fill the tank with water and clean, and you can even add a drop of detergent”, they praised. Cleaning power is “excellent – better than any mop”, and, even better, “floors dry almost immediately”, they added.

Dyson V15 detect absolute cordless vacuum: Was £649.99, now £499, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

In our review of Dyson’s vacuum cleaners, the V15 detect absolute was chosen as the best for cleaning different floor types, and it’s currently being slashed in price by a whopping £150. Our tester noted the eye-safe green laser on the front that shows up dirt, and the screen where you can see the amount of dirt you’re sucking up. They were especially impressed with its anti-tangle technology. “Nothing tangles around the cleaner head and, after several weeks of using it, we never once had to pick out long hairs,” our reviewer said.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £250, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer was hailed as “incredibly lightweight and cute” in our review, where its compact size “cemented it as a go-to for gold-standard styling”. Praised for being easy to use, our tester also found that it delivers “a real punch of power for fast drying times”. With this deal, you can save £50 on the luxury hair tool.

Dyson gen5detect: Was £749.99, now £570, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Our favourite tried and tested Dyson vacuum is currently reduced by £200. Our tester gave this vacuum the top spot, thanks to the model’s excellent battery life, HEPA filter and overall suction strength. They said: “Cleaning power is downright astonishing, and our carpet looked like it had been deep cleaned after a quick once-over with this vacuum. Hair never tangled around the cleaner head, either – quite an achievement in our home.”

Dyson corrale straightener: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’ve had your eyes on the corrale straighteners since their launch, this deal sees the tool discounted by £100. We dubbed them a “truly innovative tool” with our reviewer saying that they make “styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze”, owing to being cordless. What’s more, the flexing plates “make straightening in one pass a reality, meaning your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage”.

Dyson V8 advanced: Was £329.99, now £199, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

We named a very similar version of this vacuum cleaner (the V8 absolute) our favourite budget Dyson vacuum cleaner, and it’s currently reduced by more than £100. “Just like the priciest models, you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power,” our reviewer said. “It will also trap 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns, and is by far the quietest Dyson vacuum we tested”, they added.

Dyson ontrac noise cancelling wireless over ear headphones: Was £449, now £399, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/The Independent )

The first deal I’ve seen on Dyson’s renowned hi-spec headphones, this offer from John Lewis will save you more than £50. Plus, you can get an additional ear cushion for free if you enter the code “ONTRAC” at checkout. In our tech expert, Alex Lee’s review of the headphones, he praised their ergonomic design. “The micro-suede ear cushions are incredibly comfortable, with no harsh clamping force, and the multi-pivot gimbal arms help to relieve any excess ear pressure,” he said. “They sound fantastic, with no distortion, delivering buttery smooth audio.” So, really what’s holding you back?

