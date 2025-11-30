The best VPNs I’ve tested are on sale for Black Friday

The best VPN services are heavily discounted for Black Friday, so if you want to protect your personal data, secure your devices on public wifi, or access lower regional prices on streaming and subscription services, now is the smartest time of year to lock in a long-term plan for less.

A VPN (virtual private network) protects your online activity, preventing websites – and even your own internet provider – from tracking what you’re doing online, keeping your data safe. It encrypts your traffic, helps keep your browsing private and lets you switch your virtual location with just a click. While it might not be as flashy as a new iPhone or a stylish Oura ring, you can snag this savvy purchase for less right now.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tried and tested all the major VPN services, so you can trust me to recommend the deals that offer value for money. Standout deals so far include offers from NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN, including several which feature in our best VPNs and best affordable VPNS guides.

Keep reading for my handpicked list of Black Friday VPN discounts, which I’ll be updating with all the latest offers.

Best Black Friday 2025 VPN deals: