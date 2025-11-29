The best VPNs I’ve tested are on sale for Black Friday

Top Black Friday VPN deals are still coming in thick and fast this weekend, and will continue into Cyber Monday, which wraps up on 1 December. Although VPNs (virtual private networks) might not seem like the most exciting purchase, if you’re looking to give your online privacy a boost, now is the perfect time to grab a discount on a VPN subscription. Locking in a low monthly rate is the best way to save on VPNs, and deals with trusted providers such as NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN are up for grabs, costing you less than the price of a cup of coffee a month.

A VPN protects your online activity from prying eyes, preventing websites and even your internet provider from tracking what you’re doing online, particularly while using public wifi. And, this year, Black Friday has brought unmissable discounts on subscriptions to some of the best VPNs and best affordable VPNS.

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve tested all the major VPN services, so I know what’s a great deal and what isn’t worth your money. Here are the best offers on the ones I’d genuinely recommend. I’ll be updating this guide with the latest deals for the next few days, so make sure to keep checking back.

Best Black Friday 2025 VPN deals: