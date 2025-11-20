Black Friday 2025 live: I’m finding the latest offers as they land
We’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Nike, Charlotte Tilbury, Asda and more
Black Friday 2025 officially lands next week, but we’re already seeing the best deals from the likes of Gymshark, The White Company, Charlotte Tilbury and Dunelm, with plenty more offers on the way.
As senior shopping writer at IndyBest, my day job is finding and writing about the best products across fashion, beauty and more – when it comes to the best Black Friday deals, I’m well-placed to know when a price drop is worth your time. I’ll be flagging only the genuine savings in this rolling live feed, focusing on brands the team and I have actually tested at IndyBest.
A deal only counts if it’s a good price from a retailer you trust on a product that’s built to last. Between the team’s tech testing and wider product reviews, anything featured here has been properly put through its paces. And if you’re looking for something specific, IndyBest also has dedicated Black Friday guides covering everything from the Dyson airwrap to the PS5.
Still, it’s easy to overspend in the sales, so before you head to the checkout, make sure the item you’re buying is something you really want and can afford. Our consumer team have shared practical tips to help you get the best value this year.
Tonies Toniebox is discounted for Black Friday
A favourite among parents for screen-free listening fun, the new Toniebox 2 is on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Tonies Toniebox 2: Was £94.99, now £75.99, Tonies.com
The Toniebox 2 is designed so that it can be used by younger children and adds smart bedtime and wake-up features, plus a dynamic rainbow light ring and compatibility with interactive Tonieplay games, while still working with all existing Tonie figures. Parenting writer Katie Byrne chose the Toniebox 2 as her best gift for babies, writing: “New for 2025, the Toniebox 2 feels like the ultimate blend of fun and function for babies, encouraging them from an early age to enjoy listening to stories, as well as providing soothing comfort at bedtime.”
Toniebox finally goes on sale for Black Friday
Best Black Friday sofa deals for 2025
A sofa is the centrepiece of any cosy living room – and Black Friday is delivering big discounts to spruce up your set-up. If you’re undecided about what you’re looking for, our interiors experts have created a guide to the best sofas – many of which will be discounted during Black Friday.
Swyft model 06 three-seater corner sofa: Was £3,996, now £2,986, Swyfthome.com
With its plump cushions and “generously wide” seat pads, the Swyft model 06 also made it into interiors expert Ali Howard’s review of the best corner sofas. Ali rated this design as the best corner sofa for families – it’s upholstered in stain-resistant fabrics, so there’s no need to panic over inevitable spills.This sofa comes in seven colourways, and the discount you get will vary depending on which colour you choose. For example, you can get more than 20 per cent off the sofa in this green shade.
This cult Marc Jacobs scent is on sale at Lookfantastic
This is a cult scent for good reason. In beauty writer Lucy Smith's review of the Marc Jacobs daisy fragrance, she praised it as being deliciously floral.
Marc Jacobs daisy, 30ml: Was £54, now £40.50, Lookfantastic.com
“It is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pidgeonholed to the months between March and June,” said Lucy. Lasting on the skin for about three to four hours, it’s a fan favourite thanks to its warm and slightly zesty scent. Now, it’s been reduced by 25 per cent in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale.
‘This perfume is top of my Christmas wishlist’ and it’s reduced for Black Friday
Save on cashmere for Black Friday
This stylish jumper earned a spot in my review of the best cashmere jumpers. Now, it’s reduced by 20 per cent in Rise & Fall’s Black Friday sale.
Rise & Fall merino cashmere high-neck jumper: Was £175, now £140, Riseandfall.corise
When it comes to cashmere, this high-neck jumper is a capsule wardrobe hero. Made from 70 per cent merino wool and 30 per cent cashmere, the jumper has just the right amount of thickness and weight, without compromising on softness and comfort (just remember it’s cool hand wash only). With its slightly oversized roll neck, exaggerated ribbed cuffs and hem, she said the fit is faultless.
Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals
Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday celebrations have officially kicked off, and the brand's 'buy one, get one free' offer is as enticing as ever, with savings across myriad fan-favourites. One of my favourite Charlotte Tilbury formulas, the cult magic cream is included in the offers – beauty fans, don’t miss out.
Charlotte's magic cream duo: Was £108, now £54, Charlottetilbury.com
In my review of Charlotte Tilbury's magic cream, I gave the formula a glowing five-star rating. After using the cream, my skin feels rejuvenated, glowy and softer, thanks to the oils and ingredients that flood the face with moisture.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Typically, discounts will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday.
What was historically a one-day sale has turned into a huge shopping event, spanning the entire weekend and sometimes even the whole month. The name refers to being “in the black”, which in accounting terms means making a profit. “In the red” in comparison, means losing money. By the 1980s, retailers had dubbed the huge surge of Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday, as it pushed shops from “red” to “black”. It’s as simple as that!
The Oura ring has been reduced ahead of Black Friday
The benchmark for wearables in the wellness space, I’ve spotted a rare deal on the Oura ring 4. Discounts on Oura rings are few and far between, so this 20 per cent saving at Amazon is a standout deal.
Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk
It will pay for five months of Oura membership and grant you unfettered access to the many features on offer from the sleek wearable.
“The main benefit that the Oura ring 4 provides, compared with the gen 3, is improved durability, comfort and accuracy,” says senior tech writer Alex. “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”
Buy now
The Oura ring has been reduced ahead of Black Friday
M&S’s alternative Black Friday sale sees up to 50% off
M&S isn’t just the place to do your weekly food shop, it’s also a go-to for design-led homeware, beauty, fashion collaborations with names like Bella Freud and 16Arlington. But does it partake in Black Friday?
The answer is no – but it’s not all bad news. Instead, M&S is hosting its own winter sale this November, offering discounts across every category that easily rival a traditional Black Friday event. This year, you can grab up to 50 per cent off beauty, fashion and more.
M&S pure cashmere crew neck jumper: Was £90, now £72, Marksandspencer.com
This garment secured the top spot in my review of the best cashmere jumpers this season. At £90, it was already relatively affordable for cashmere, but now it’s even cheaper in the M&S sale. Made with 100 per cent cashmere, it’s perfectly lightweight and soft while being insulating and warm. Distinguished by its crew neckline, the jumper boasts a comfortable, relaxed cut and a soft, brushed finish.
Get up to 50% off M&S for its alternative Black Friday – here’s all you need to know
Sizzling Black Friday saving on an air fryer
The Daewoo actuate smart AI air fryer took the top spot in expert kitchen tester Rachael Penn’s review of the best air fryers – and it’s currently at its lowest ever price at Currys for Black Friday.
Daewoo actuate smart AI air fryer: Was £88.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk
Rachael was impressed with its built-in camera that can recognise what food you’ve put in and adjust the time and temperature accordingly. “This air fryer consistently provided good results during testing, especially with chips and chicken,” she said. “It’s a joy to use, too – the digital display is bright and clear, and there’s a handy viewing window, so you can check on the progress of your food.”
Best Black Friday travel deals
With the winter months upon us, you may be craving some sun, sea and sand. Enter the best Black Friday deals on flights, package holidays, cruises and more...
The savings event falls on 28 November this year, but some companies have been gearing up to the big day by dropping limited-time deals on holidays in advance, allowing you to plan your next trip at a lower price.Brands such as Jet2, G Adventures and Alton Towers and Legoland have already launched some of their best discounts.
The Independent’s travel writer Amelia has been busy rounding up the best offers – think Norwegian cruises, Spanish sojourns and Caribbean adventures.