Black Friday 2024 – live: Best early deals from Dyson, Boots and more
Retailers are kicking off early, with deals on everything from AirPods to skincare products
The biggest sale of the year is just a few weeks away but early Black Friday offers have already started dropping across major retailers. To help you spot the best deals, our Black Friday liveblog is tracking the latest discounts on everything from tech, TVs and laptops to beauty, clothing, mattresses and home appliances.
Whether you’re shopping for a Ninja air fryer, a Simba mattress, the Apple Airpods or anything in between – the likes of Samsung, Zara, Lookfantastic and Amazon are dropping prices across entire ranges of products.
With discounts popping up earlier every year, we’re expecting even more brands to launch their Black Friday events ahead of the official sale dates (29 November to 2 December). Boots, Argos, Currys, Dyson and John Lewis have all kicked off proceedings with what many of them are calling their biggest Black Friday sales ever. Elsewhere, hundreds of deals are arriving across pretty much every category you can think of.
We’ve been covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for years here at IndyBest, so, we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. If it’s got a decent discount (and it’s worth your money), you’ll find it here.
Read more: Best early Black Friday deals to shop, according to a shopping expert
Shark has already started unveiling its Black Friday offers
If there’s one brand that the team is particularly excited about this Black Friday, it’s Shark. Its vacuum cleaners and hair styling tools often win high praise in our reviewers. Want to see what all the fuss is about? I’ve rounded up some of the best early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
Best Shark Black Friday deals we’re hoping to see in the 2024 sales
These are the savings you could be hoovering up when the sale arrives in November
Black Friday is fast approaching
We’re back again for another day of all things Black Friday. I’ll be picking up where Steve left off, so I’ll be bringing you all the latest Black Friday news, plus, the most impressive deals that you can shop right now. It officially kicks off on 29 November, but that doesn’t stop myriad big names from dropping offers early. To help you bag the best ones, Alex has shared his shopping tips below.
My Black Friday shopping tips to help you get the best deals
I’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for the past eight years, here’s everything I’ve learned
Dyson’s early Black Friday deals include £100 off the corrale straighteners
Dyson corrale straightener: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk
In our review of the corrale straighteners, we called them an “truly innovative tool”, with our reviewer saying that they make “styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze”, owing to being cordless. And, the flexing plates “make straightening in one pass a reality, meaning your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage”.
You can find more Dyson Black Friday deals in my article below.
Dyson Black Friday 2024: Early deals, plus more to come
From vacuum cleanser to hairdryers, these are the deals you can snag right now
Stay up to date with the best Black Friday deals of the day
That’s all from me today – if you want even more Black Friday deals head over to our main Black Friday shopping guide.
Our one-stop mega-guide is where we’re continually updating a round-up of the very best Black Friday discounts as the sale approaches, giving you a chance to score savings on everything from a new mattress to the latest AirPods.
Thanks for joining us on the liveblog, and check back in with us tomorrow morning for even more of the latest discounts.
I’m a shopping expert, and these are the best early Black Friday deals to shop
Shop offers ahead of the main event, with deals from Dyson, Apple, The Ordinary and more
Find even more Black Friday TV deals in our shopping guide
You’ll often find the best Black Friday TV deals are on slightly older models, which have already plummeted in price in the past 12 months.
Our guide to the best TV deals this Black Friday includes a discount on last year’s LG C4, as well as savings on even cheaper sets from trusted brands. Go check it out!
Best TV deals to expect in the Black Friday 2024 sales
Early discounts have already started dropping on our favourite 4K and OLED sets
Save £300 on the 55in LG C4 at Currys
Here’s another highlight from the Currys Black Friday sale, a £300 saving on the newest model in the LG C series of 4K OLED televisions.
LG C4, 55in: Was £1,599, now £1,299, Currys.co.uk
Launched earlier this year, the LG C4 is an impressive 4K display with self-lit OLED pixels capable of perfectly dark blacks, bright highlights and rich colour reproduction. If you’re after something smaller there’s a £400 discount on the 48in model too, as well as savings on the larger sets.
We’re rounding up the best laptop deals this Black Friday
If that last deal on the MSI Katana A15 isn’t quite your speed, we’ve spotted plenty more discounts across laptops to suit all styles and budgets.
Check out our guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals for all the latest discounts on laptops from Lenovo, Asus, Apple and more.
Best laptop deals to expect in the Black Friday 2024 sale
We’re rounding up the best deals from Dell, Acer, Asus, Apple and more
Get £400 off this MSI gaming laptop
Laptops are a hot ticket in the Black Friday sale, and we’re seeing big discounts on some top models from brands like MSI, Dell, HP and Asus.
Want a laptop that will play the latest games? This deal at Currys might be for you.
MSI Katana A15 gaming laptop: Was £1,299, now £899, Currys.co.uk
The Katana A15 is a blisteringly fast laptop, and chews through the latest games at high frame rates and with the visual settings cranked all the way up. It’s powered by the RTX 4060, one of the best mobile GPUs you’ll find, as well as the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor. For less than £900, this is a bargain gaming laptop.
Want more Black Friday beauty deals?
Over on our comprehensive guide to Black Friday beauty deals, we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of creams, balms, cleansers, oils, rejuvenating tinctures and restorative unguents.
Beauty expert Lucy has all of the latest and best deals from the brand like Charlotte Tilbury, Lookfantastic and more, so check it out.
The Black Friday beauty deals I’m hoping for on make-up and more, as a beauty writer
The countdown to big beauty savings is on
Save 20% on Dior perfume at Sephora
Sephora has started the Black Friday party early, with discounts to be found across its entire fragrances, skincare and cosmetics range. Here’s a deal on an iconic Dior fragrance.
Dior miss Dior eau de parfum 150ml: Was £179, now £142.45, Sephora.co.uk
The French fashion house’s pink floral perfume is both sweet and fresh, and suits wearers of all ages. Reduced by 20 per cent today, it’s the sort of scent that’s wearable from day to night, with a classic rose heart that never goes out of style.