The season of savings has arrived – that's right, Black Friday week is here. There are only four sleeps left until the big day (28 November), and plenty of brands have kicked off their promotions early. I'm talking stalwart retailers such as Currys, John Lewis and Amazon, to name a few.

At a glance, Dyson has put on a spread of discount across its vacuum cleaners and hair stylers; Charlotte Tilbury has welcomed the return of buy-one-get-one-free offers on best-sellers (with more savings to come); the Kindle Paperwhite has been reduced, and the first reductions on the Nintendo Switch 2 console are live.

To help you skip the uninspiring deals and find the true gems, I’ve been busy collating an expert roundup of the best Black Friday deals to shop now. Think: cheap contracts for the iPhone 17, Pandora jewellery's Black Friday promotion and tons of Christmas gifts for less in the sale. The main event isn't even upon us yet but I've already sourced deals on high-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, Oura rings, the Dyson supersonic and Le Labo perfumes.

The IndyBest team has been scouring deals for more than three months and so, from mattresses and sofas, to dehumidifiers and Elemis skincare savings, we know which ones are worth your money. Granted, Black Friday can be overwhelming, but we've made it easier than ever to find what you're looking for. I have seven years of experience covering Black Friday and I've put my smarts to good use while compiling this guide. I'll be updating it from now through to Cyber Monday, and you can refer back to it as much as you need for all things savvy shopping and big-name bargains. Let's get stuck in.

Best Black Friday 2025 deals:

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £169, Johnlewis.com

Was £229, now £169, Johnlewis.com Ninja creami deluxe ice cream maker: Was £249.99, now £188.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £188.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £64.38, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £64.38, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk Beldray heat unit and three-tier airer cover: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk Ghd platinum plus hair straightener and helios hair dryer bundle: Was £418, now £293, Ghdhair.com

Was £418, now £293, Ghdhair.com Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £114, Amazon.co.uk

Was £149.99, now £114, Amazon.co.uk Marc Jacobs daisy, 30ml: Was £75, now £37.50, Superdrug.com

Expert-recommended Black Friday offers

Tech deals to know for Black Friday

Whether it’s a TV, laptop, games console, headphones, smartphone or even a robot vacuum cleaner, after almost a decade covering Black Friday, I can honestly tell you that it’s the best time to find a discount on pricey gadgets. I always tell people to stick to the brands the IndyBest team has tested over the years and actually trust to last. Alex Lee, senior tech critic

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £169, Johnlewis.com

( Amazon )

Senior tech critic Alex Lee’s favourite pair of earbuds are currently discounted by a generous amount at John Lewis. Top-rated by tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. He noted the better audio, battery life (up to six hours on a single charge) and touch controls on the buds, while praising the MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £64.38, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

Tech writer Steve Hogarty has rounded up the best electric toothbrushes, and he found this one the smartest choice for most people. It’s not the fanciest toothbrush around, but it doesn’t have to be. Steve says it “balances powerful cleaning action with an affordable price”. Right now, the toothbrush is available for £40 at Amazon, which is about the lowest it drops to at the online retailer. Toothbrushes often fluctuate in price, but this is a genuine deal.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

( The Independent )

The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, Oura rings are rarely on offer – so this generous £100 saving from Amazon is worth shouting about. In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Apple iPhone 16e, 128GB: Was £544, now £509, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

The successor to the iPhone SE, Amazon has slashed its price on the iPhone 16e in the run-up to Black Friday. Released earlier this year, “Apple’s all-new budget phone is better than the iPhone SE in every way”, said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review. “It's not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display,” he said.

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395.99, now £385, EE.co.uk

( EE )

Gamers, assemble: EE has just discounted the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console, making it the first retailer to do so since the console launched in the summer. While £11 is a modest saving, the discount on the console this early is rare. “It’s the small things that really make the Nintendo Switch 2 such a brilliant system,” said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his Nintendo Switch 2 review. “The magnetic Joy-Cons, the improved mic, the snappier UI, GameChat, accessibility – the small upgrades just make using it more enjoyable to play day to day.” Snap up this saving before it’s too late.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £299.99, now £205, Amazon.co.uk

( Very )

Sony’s range of wireless headphones consistently tops IndyBest’s guide to the best wireless headphones, and now you can save on this excellent WH-1000XM5 pair. “The mind-blowing sound quality that handles every song with ease, the heightened level of active noise cancellation you get in the higher frequencies, and the smart features” make for a “superlative pair of headphones”, said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his review of the WH-1000XM5s. Right now, you can save more than £90 on the headphones at Amazon (as well as John Lewis and Very), and there’ll no doubt be more discounts on the range when Black Friday rolls around.

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless noise cancelling headphones: Was £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

( Sony )

Senior tech critic Alex Lee's favourite wireless headphones have been discounted for Black Friday. In his review of the Sony WH-1000XM6, Alex said: “The XM6 brings upgraded adaptive noise-cancellation, richer sound quality, and a sleeker, more compact design. The folding feature makes it super portable, while the wider, more detailed soundstage really shines on high-resolution tracks. Honestly, they’re tough to beat.” This £50 saving is available for a limited time while stock lasts.

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids pro: Was £149.99, now £69.99. Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Now less than half price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 kids pro came out on top in our guide to the best kids’ tablet. Our reviewer said it was quick to set up and easy to manage. “Using the Amazon parent dashboard app on our phone, we could pause play remotely, approve or deny download requests and set daily screen limits”, they noted. And it’s designed to be durable, as the “chunky case is super grippy”. It comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, too.

Meta Quest 3S with carrying case: Was £378.98, now £319, Johnlewis.co.uk

( Amazon )

You can save 20 per cent on the Meta Quest 3S, which is a perfect entry point into the world of virtual reality. The gadget runs on the same powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor as the more expensive Meta Quest 3, so games and experiences look and feel incredibly smooth. You also get the controllers and full-colour passthrough, which allows you to see your real-world surroundings blended with digital elements. In his review of the headset, senior tech critic Alex Lee said: “If you’re new to VR (or mixed reality), then the Quest 3S is the best entry-level device you’ll find.” He added that it “runs like a dream” and has a “wealth of VR games and mixed-reality experiences to explore”.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £589.99, Argos.co.uk

( EE )

Boasting 8K graphics, 2TB of storage for even more games, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console. Last year saw the release of the PS5 Pro, just weeks before Black Friday. Now, less than a year on from its release, PlayStation has officially dropped deals on the pro, and I’m expecting them to amp up as the big day nears.

Home and appliance deals to know for Black Friday

Black Friday is the best time of year to buy big-ticket items for the home, as they often drop to their lowest price. Having covered Black Friday for more than seven years, I'm predicting chunky discounts on Ninja, Philips, Sage and Salter. Sabrina Sahota, deputy IndyBest editor

Beurer TL30 daylight therapy lamp: Was £69, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

( John Lewis )

Looking to banish those winter blues? With the mornings and evenings drawing in, the best SAD lamps can help ease the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. Reduced by 49 per cent, Beurer’s TL30 daylight therapy lamp is one of our expert-tester’s favourite models. “This therapy light has a stand, enabling you to adjust it to portrait or landscape orientations,” they noted. Our reviewer “liked this flexibility, which most other SAD lamps don’t offer", adding: "At slightly over 15cm x 23cm, it can fit in almost all spaces, on even the most cramped desk or side table.”

Daewoo 2l dehumidifier: Was £69.99, now £54.99, Tesco.com

( Daewoo )

If you’re looking to invest in a dehumidifier this Black Friday, I’ve found a saving on Daewoo’s 2l model. It featured in home appliance tester Joanne Lewsley’s guide to the best dehumidifiers, in which she highlighted it as being cheap to run. “Daewoo’s lightweight and portable dehumidifier can travel from room to room, helping to prevent damp, condensation, and mould allergens in areas such as bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, caravans, garages, or anywhere prone to damp and condensation,” she noted. It’s a “quiet, energy-efficient and affordable way to improve air quality”. Now, you can get it with a modest saving of £10 at Tesco – we’ll let you know if it drops further in price as Black Friday draws nearer.

Ring outdoor camera plus: Was £99.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you’re looking to improve your home security system, this is a deal to consider. With 45 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Ring outdoor camera plus is an especially good option for those with a Ring subscription. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, it sends motion alerts to your phone, and features night vision and two-way audio. Our reviewer also found that it was “easy to set up and install”. And all for less than £60? I’m impressed.

Very Home Sherwood real-look full Christmas tree, 6ft: Was £189.99, now £151.99, Very.co.uk

( Very )

Artificial Christmas trees often aren’t as good as the real thing, but this one from Very was named our best artificial Christmas tree. Assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones described in her review how it “looks incredibly realistic with a mix of PVC and PE tips that, after some careful fluffing, create a bushy silhouette with no large gaps.” Right now, there’s almost £40 off at Very, bringing the price down to £152.

Ninja creami deluxe ice cream maker: Was £249.99, now £188.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

( Ninja )

If you’re planning a festive feast this Christmas, an ice cream maker could be your secret weapon for wowing guests with homemade desserts. Ninja has reduced the price of its viral creami ice cream maker by £60.

The ice cream maker is a 10-in-one machine that makes gelato, sorbet, light ice cream, milkshakes and more. In her Ninja creami review, IndyBest tester Amirah Arasteh described the ice cream she made as “absolutely incredible” and said that “the process is pretty fool-proof.”

Le Creuset cast iron classic round casserole with stainless steel knob, 26cm: Was £355, now £213, Lecreuset.co.uk

( Le Creuset )

Le Creuset's Dutch ovens will be at the top of many home cooks' wish lists this Black Friday, and it's no surprise given how many of these hardwearing cast iron pieces go on to become family heirlooms. The 4.2L size earned a spot in kitchenware expert Rachel Penn's guide to the best casserole dishes, where she concluded, "this is the market leader in high-end kitchenware because there’s very little you can’t do with one of its dishes." The brand's Black Friday deals are now in full flow, and this £142 saving isn't to be snuffed at.

Beldray heat unit and three-tier airer cover: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

( Argos.co.uk )

IndyBest tester Zoe Griffin praised the Beldray heated drying pod in her review and found her shirts “dried in a couple of hours”, while “jeans were ready in less than four hours, with no damp patches.” With this Black Friday discount, shoppers can get the heated pod drying system for half price, down from £50 to £25.

Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £114, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja crispi portable air fryer ( Ninja )

If you’re in the market for a new air fryer, it’s worth waiting until Black Friday, as there’ll no doubt be big discounts on Ninja’s appliances. Right now, you can make a small saving on the brand’s crispi air fryer at Amazon. “The modular design makes it easier to store, clean and maybe even upgrade in the future if Ninja releases bigger bowls,” said IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, in his Ninja crispi review. “Even better, it cooked my food fast, well and with a delightful crisp.”

Shark clean and empty cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £198, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

In her guide to the best Shark vacuum cleaners, IndyBest reviewer Zoe Griffin praised this model’s “powerful suction” and self-cleaning technology. “Emptying dirt from a cordless vacuum cleaner can be pretty grim,” she said. “However, this Shark model reduces the need for this messy task by depositing debris into a sealed base that holds up to 30 days’ worth of dirt. She also noted that this would be a “major plus” to those who suffer from allergies.

Amazon echo dot, newest gen: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Amazon's best-selling echo dot smart speaker has officially dropped to its lowest price of 2025, now that the retail giant has kicked off its Black Friday sale. When tech expert Alex Lee reviewed the nifty device in his guide to the best echo speakers, he wrote that "this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts." For less than £30, you'll be hard pressed to find another brand offering better. Amazon devices frequently sell out during big events, so I'd recommend acting fast to avoid missing out.

Eufy L60 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £219, now £180, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Eufy is a market leader when it comes to robot vacuums. Paired with its own app, the vacuum enables you to map out which rooms you want it to clean and set up no-go zones to avoid. It’s dropped to its lowest ever price at Argos – we’ll let you know if it gets any cheaper.

Shark stratos pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £479, now £241.41, Amazon.co.uk

( Shark )

Dubbed the best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair in our review, this model is now on sale at Amazon, where you’ll save a massive 50 per cent. Our tester, Joanne Lewsley, said it’s a game-changer for tackling pet hair and odours. It’s nimble, has a flexible wand and can be folded in half for storage, making it a great option for flats.

Ninja double stack air fryer: Was £229.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Ninja had some excellent discounts over the recent Amazon Prime Day sale, so I’m hoping to see more on Black Friday. One appliance worth considering is the double stack air fryer. In her Ninja double stack review, home appliance tester Katie Gregory found it“a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens”. The regular-sized model (7.6l) was reduced to £199 for Prime Day, and is now back down to that price. If you miss this deal, you can get the air fryer for the same price at John Lewis and Very.

Ninja max six-in-one dual air fryer: Was £230, now £158, Currys.co.uk

( Amazon )

This air fryer is at its lowest ever price at Currys. With a 9.2l capacity, this is a great option for families – though not for those lacking in counter space. Reviewing a similar Ninja air fryer model, our tester, Caroline Preece, said: “Chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully, compared with some other models we tested. It means that it’s a lot faster, too – chips and vegetables cool much faster than they would in an oven.”

Beauty deals to know for Black Friday

Black Friday serves as a great opportunity to save on beauty. Every big-name brand gets involved (think Elemis, Dyson, ghd and Charlotte Tilbury). My advice is not to underestimate the gift sets. They’re usually cheaper than buying items individually, and that’s before you incorporate the Black Friday promotions. Just make sure the products included are ones you actually want. Lucy Smith, beauty writer

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk dreams come true Christmas make-up gift set: Worth £430, now £272, Johnlewis.com

( Charlotte Tilbury )

Launched as part of Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas gifting selection, this bundle of pillow talk goodies comprises everything you'll need to create a glowy, rosy look for party season. There are 14 items included, plenty of which are IndyBest-rated. Senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, dubbed the lip cheat pencil the best everyday lip liner. "The pencil boasts a buttery-soft tip that glides smoothly across and around your lips for a subtly enhanced finish," wrote Daisy. Originally priced at £320 (but with an estimated worth of £430), the set has been reduced at John Lewis by 15 per cent, meaning you'll save more than £150 compared with buying the items individually.

Ghd platinum plus hair straightener and helios hair dryer bundle: Was £418, now £293, Ghdhair.com

( ghdhair.com )

This Black Friday bundle includes a hair dryer and a hair straightener from ghd. The platinum plus hair straightener has “ultra-zone” technology to assess your hair’s thickness and adapt its power output in real time. In her ghd platinum plus review, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones said her long hair “took just minutes to style, whether straight or wavy”, and she loved the fact that the impressive tech means she “never needs to worry about causing damage or salon-fresh colour fading.”

The helios hair dryer is another IndyBest-approved purchase. Beauty writer, Lucy Smith, said in her ghd helios review: “I can feel the oomph of the air physically flattening down my flyaways and, on days when I want a bit of volume and flick through my mid-lengths and ends, that same power helps to give my hair more staying power for the day ahead.”

CeraVe best-sellers duo: Was £24.48, now £16.31, Superdrug.com

( CeraVe )

The CeraVe hydrating cleanser is one of the most reliable face washes to have in your skincare arsenal, with its gentle yet effective formula. Likewise, the moisturising cream is an instant hit of hydration and a product that beauty editor Lucy Partington described as “arguably the most iconic and well-loved product” from the brand, in her CeraVe review. Together, they promise to leave you with fresh, nourished skin, and now you can do so while saving 34 per cent at Superdrug.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

( Dyson )

Following the release of the Dyson airwrap coanda 2x, the 2024 airwrap i.d. model has been discounted across retailers, with Amazon currently offering a £150 saving. Beauty writer Elena Chabo put the hair tool to the test for her Dyson airwrap i.d. review. Elena said the device will “set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”. What more could you want?

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £39, Johnlewis.com

(Elemis/PA)

Melting away makeup and nourishing skin at the end of a long day, the Elemis cleansing balm is lauded by beauty editors and loved by the likes of Victoria Beckham. But the premium formula doesn’t come cheap – that’s why it's among the bestselling products each Black Friday. Reduced by 20 per cent in the John Lewis sale, the formula impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread. In her review, she wrote that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up.”

Shark flexstyle five-in-one hot air styler and hair dryer: Was £219.99, now £197.98, Argos.co.uk

( Shark )

Streamlining your haircare routine, Shark’s flexstyle multi-tool boasts diffuser, hair dryer, hair curler, hot brush and hair straightener features, all in one compact device. In senior writer Daisy’s review of the Shark flexstyle, I described it as perhaps the best airwrap dupe you can buy – and it’s now more than £100 cheaper than Dyson’s luxury tool, thanks to Argos’s early Black Friday sale.

Marc Jacobs daisy, 30ml: Was £75, now £37.50, Superdrug.com

( Amazon )

This is a cult scent for good reason. In beauty writer Lucy Smith's review of the Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance, she praised it as being deliciously floral. “It is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness,” said Lucy. Lasting on the skin for about three to four hours, it’s a fan favourite thanks to its warm and slightly zesty scent. Now, it’s been reduced by 50 per cent in Superdrug’s Black Friday sale.

Best mattress deals to know for Black Friday

As someone who’s tested more mattresses and pillows than I can count, I can confidently say this is the time of year to invest in better sleep, with rare opportunities to save big – even on top-tier brands that rarely budge on price. In previous years, I’ve seen big brands throwing in free bedding bundles – they’re often the best value, especially when they include extras such as mattress protectors or toppers. Whether you’re after a full sleep setup overhaul or simply looking to restock your bedding essentials, we’ve found deals that enable you to drift off in luxury for a lot less. Sarah Jones, assistant IndyBest editor

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,189.30, Simbasleep.com

( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

In her guide to the best mattresses of 2025, resident sleep expert, Sarah Jones, chose Simba’s hybrid luxe as her top pick. She said it improved her sleep significantly, kept her cool during the summer months and warm in winter. Sarah wrote in her review: “I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.” It may be pricey, but with a discount of £510, now could be the perfect time to try it for yourself.

Dusk memory foam 2,000 pocket sprung hybrid mattress, double: Was £279, now £223.20, Dusk.com

( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

Dubbed the best hybrid mattress in the guide, but you can save 20 per cent by using the code “EXTRA20” at checkout. Our resident sleep expert put the design to the test for more than a year for her Dusk memory foam mattress review, and she was surprised by how comfortable it remained. The edge support is fantastic, and it has great support on pressure points, so it’s a good choice for side sleepers.

Woolroom junior mattress: Was £509, now £356.30, Thewoolroom.com

( Woolroom )

This Woolroom buy was dubbed the best wool design in our guide to the best kids’ mattresses. “Packed with natural fibres, and with no chemicals used in production, this mattress is hard to beat when it comes to being free of anything too processed,” said our reviewer. “Why wool? Well, it’s naturally temperature-regulating, deters dust mites, and it’s antibacterial,” they added. The mattress is designed with youngsters aged up to 12 years in mind, and our expert said she was left “hugely impressed" after testing it. Now, the mattress is reduced by 30 per cent in the run-up to Black Friday.

Best fashion deals to know for Black Friday

Black Friday is perfectly timed for a wardrobe refresh. I’d recommend making a beeline for the brands that rarely host sales (think Zara, Pandora, Ganni and Reformation) and also download the apps of your favourite brands for access to the sales earlier. But for discounts on luxury labels, look to retailers such as Selfridges, Liberty and Net-A-Porter. Daisy Lester, senior shopping writer

Stubble & Co the roll top 15l: Was £110, now £88, Stubbleandco.com

( Stubble & Co )

One of our fashion writer’s favourite work bags for 2025, Stubble & Co’s functional yet stylish bags are now on sale in the cult brand’s Black Friday sale. Discounted by £22, the roll top is a bestseller for good reason – it features a 13in laptop compartment, a sizable 15l interior and a bottle holder. “The bag prioritises comfort, with an air-flow back panel, fully adjustable chest strap and adjustable shoulder straps,” our tester said. “Plus, the bag is a great choice for travel, thanks to the luggage sleeve, and it’s crafted from waterproof materials to keep your valuables safe during a downpour.” Consider us backpack converts.

Gymshark soft sculpt leggings: Was £48, now £38.40, Gymshark.com

( Gymshark )

Gymshark’s Black Friday sale is always among the most anticipated. Catering for fitness fans as well as loungewear lovers, there’s up to 50 per cent off leggings, flared fits, hoodies, sports bras and plenty more. Reduced by 20 per cent, this pair of soft sculpt leggings is made from a lightweight, sweat-wicking material for everything from running to pilates classes. Designed to be as flattering as they are functional, the leggings are touted as having a seamless, smoothing and sculpting look. Plus, they’re available in a range of stylish, neutral tones.

Emporio Armani sea explorer men's green dial & stainless steel bracelet watch: Was £439, now £259, Ernestjones.com

( Emporio Armani )

Unless you're looking for something that's more a fashion statement than a functional timepiece, it's customary for watches to have high price tags. This Emporio Armani pick balances design and performance with ease and, if you're a keen swimmer, it has a water resistance up to 200m. When fashion expert Peter Bevan got up close and personal with the device (in its blue colourway) for his guide to the best men's watches, he described it as "a masculine timepiece that’s good for guys who want to make a horological statement." And now it's reduced by a generous £180 at Ernest Jones.

M&S cotton-rich belted longline trench coat: Was £80, now £64, Marksandspencer.com

( M&S )

The M&S alternative to Black Friday has kicked off with up to 50 per cent off everything from beauty gift sets to design-led homeware and clothing. With 20 per cent off winter coats, the sale provides the perfect chance to update your seasonal wardrobe for less. Earning a spot in senior writer Daisy’s review of the best trench coats, she loved the flattering, tailored fit of this M&S style. Reduced by nearly £20 (discount added at checkout), the quality is excellent, with a crisp cotton fabrication and full inner lining. The belt can be fastened for extra structure and warmth, while the black finish is a smart take.

Radley Mercer Street suede flapper russet bag: Was £259, now £181, Radley.co.uk

( Radley )

British heritage label Radley has had a makeover this year – the dog logo is gone, and stylish finishes and sleek silhouettes have come to the forefront. Among the fashion-forward designs, the suede flapper russet bag is a standout – and now, you can save £80 in the brand’s Black Friday sale. Characterised by its crossbody or shoulder bag strap, leather flap and on-trend suede outer, it’s a winner for your year-round wardrobe. Crafted from Italian suede and leather, the price is excellent – particularly with this discount.

Zara jacket with detachable faux fur collar: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

The faux fur detailing on this coat elevates it beyond your simple leather jacket. While I’ve not tested this exact design, it looks like the perfect winter staple, whether styled with jeans or thrown over an LBD. Right now, you can save £15.

Monica Vinader mini gold huggies: Was £50, now £35, Monicavinader.com

( Monica Vinader )

Monica Vinader has launched an early Black Friday sale with up to 50 per cent off. Known for its timeless and well-crafted pieces, the brand has plenty of tempting deals. If you’re looking for something classic and wearable, I'd suggest opting for this pair of huggie earrings. Discounted by 30 per cent, the delicate hoops are subtly textured and made from 18 carat gold vermeil – the perfect everyday style.

Rise & Fall merino cashmere high-neck jumper: Was £175, now £140, Riseandfall.co

( Rise & Fall )

This stylish jumper earned a spot in senior writer Daisy’s review of the best cashmere jumpers. Now, it’s reduced by 20 per cent in Rise & Fall’s Black Friday sale. “When it comes to cashmere, this high-neck jumper is a capsule wardrobe hero,” she said. “Made from 70 per cent merino wool and 30 per cent cashmere, the jumper has just the right amount of thickness and weight, without compromising on softness and comfort (just remember it’s cool hand wash only).” With its slightly oversized roll neck, exaggerated ribbed cuffs and hem, she said “the fit is faultless”.

Best kids’ toys deals to know for Black Friday

As a parent, I know how quickly December sneaks up, so Black Friday really is the perfect time to get a head start on Christmas shopping. Every year, the sales event brings some of the biggest savings on kids’ favourites, with popular brands such as Lego, Tonies, Magna-Tiles, Hot Wheels, and Squishmallows offering major discounts. To help you stay ahead, the IndyBest team is rounding up the top deals on must-have toys and games that are perfect for ticking off Christmas lists and avoiding that last-minute shopping panic. Sarah Jones, assistant IndyBest editor

Tonies Toniebox 2 starter bundle: Was £189.93, now £131.99, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk

( Tonies )

A favourite among parents for screen-free listening fun, the new Toniebox 2 is on sale ahead of Black Friday. This bundle enables you to choose from a range of fresh new colours, and you also get six Tonies figures to start your little one’s listening adventure. Parenting writer Katie Byrne chose the Toniebox 2 as her best gift for babies, writing: “New for 2025, the Toniebox 2 feels like the ultimate blend of fun and function for babies, encouraging them from an early age to enjoy listening to stories, as well as providing soothing comfort at bedtime.” She added that it’s a gift that’s “built to last” and will “help keep your baby entertained well into their childhood”.

Lego Harry Potter knight bus adventure: Was £44, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

( Lego )

Looking for Black Friday deals on Lego this November? With a new Harry Potter series on the horizon, this knight bus model will be sure to add a spark of magic this Christmas. The set is reduced by more than 30 per cent and, when parenting expert Sarah Dawson and her son reviewed the kit in her guide to the best gifts for nine-year-olds, she dubbed it the best gift overall. The 499-piece build was tricky enough to hold her son's attention but "straightforward enough for all levels of Lego enthusiasts to enjoy".

Barbie dreamhouse doll playset: Was £164.99, now £126.99, Very.co.uk

( Very )

Calling all Barbie fans, you can get your hands on Mattel’s Barbie Dreamhouse at a discount thanks to Very. The house, which was launched alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie, comes with three storeys to explore and is brimming with charming play areas like a kitchen, pool and bedroom. Plus, it comes with more than 75 accessories, including a pet puppy – adorable.

When is Black Friday 2025?

This year, Black Friday will fall later this week on 28 November 2025, with the sales event running until Cyber Monday (1 December). Most years, retailers begin their sales early and in 2025, the likes of Boots, Currys and many more have already started their Black Friday sales. Online beauty retailer Lookfantastic has also dropped early Black Friday discounts across skincare, makeup and fragrance. We’ll keep this page up to date from now through to Cyber Monday, so you can stay across the best Black Friday discounts as soon as they arrive.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year. It falls on the fourth Friday of November (the day after Thanksgiving in the US), and is seen as the best time to snap up deals ahead of Christmas. Typically, discounts will continue right through the weekend, until Cyber Monday. Often, popular products, such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Meta Quest 3, are reduced to their lowest price ever, making it an ideal time to save on bestsellers.

How to avoid fake deals

Black Friday is a good time to snap up discounts on items that you’ve been planning to buy for a while, but it pays to do your research. While there are plenty of bargains on offer, some deals are not as generous as they seem at first. The prices of electric toothbrushes, for example, fluctuate throughout the year, often swinging between full price and half price from week to week. A half-price toothbrush deal on Black Friday might be closer to its normal price than it appears.

If you know ahead of the sale that there’s a particular product you want to buy, check its usual price with online price-checking tools such as Camelcamelcamel (for Amazon products) or PriceRunner. I’d also suggest comparing prices across multiple retailers before jumping on the first Black Friday or Cyber Monday offer you see.

Here at IndyBest, we keep track of prices throughout the year, so we can spot a decent deal from a dud. Keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday guides for top offers on tried-and-tested products. For more guidance on how to spot the best deals, see our Black Friday tips.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday deals

The IndyBest reviews experts track the price of popular products year-round. We’ve covered Black Friday and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one.

On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from phones and laptops to beauty products, mattresses, air fryers and toys. We wouldn’t recommend you a product just because it’s cheap – instead, we feature deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or that come from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

