The best VPNs I’ve tested are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Buying a VPN subscription might be the best – if least exciting – investment you make during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. While it may not be a new iPhone, laptop or PS5, signing up for a VPN saving is a savvy move.

Short for virtual private network, a VPN service encrypts your online activity. This stops websites, and even your internet provider, from tracking what you’re doing online, keeping your data safe.

If this sounds appealing, you can currently enjoy huge reductions on some of the best VPNs I’ve tested as The Independent’s senior tech critic.

The best deals come from NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN, which feature in our guides to the best VPNs and the best affordable VPNs. Below is my handpicked list of the best VPN savings to shop in the Cyber Monday sale. Keep scrolling for my top picks and snap up these subscription savings now.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 VPN deals: