The Argos Black Friday sale here and selling out at the speed of light. It’s one of the retailers biggest Black Friday sales yet and, with hundreds of deals on everything from tech to toys, I’m handpicking the crème de la crème in this round-up.

Better yet, most of the products are tried and tested by the expert IndyBest team, so you know your investment is worthwhile. Highlights include a 65 per cent discount on our top-rated electric toothbrush, Oral-B’s pro 3 3500 white, (was £100, now £35,Argos.co.uk), while Revlon’s TikTok viral one-step hair dryer and volumiser is now half price (was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk).

There are also savings of £150 on vacuum cleaners from Samsung, Eufy and Dyson, and up to 50 per cent off toys, so you can get ahead on your Christmas shopping while saving some cash. There are also deals on Argos washing machines and other essentials to give your kitchen a boost – Argos coffee machine, anyone?

When searching for the best deals, it’s a good idea to look for Argos’ “price promise” badge – if a product is marked with one of these green stickers, it won’t get any cheaper before 25 December.

Will more deals go live on Cyber Monday?

Whether you’re searching for a Christmas tree or a new shoe rack, Cyber Monday isn’t just for tech deals. Argos will be running its Black Friday offers across Cyber Monday giving you a chance to shop the best offers for one more day. We’ll be selecting the best Argos deals to help you find exactly what you’re looking for so keep your eyes on this guide.

Why you can trust us

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday for years. Myself and the team know that bringing you the best deals isn’t just about finding the best discounts, it’s also about spotting the best savings on top-rated, high-performing products that we’ve tested, and from brands that we trust. When it comes to Argos, I know what a good Black Friday deal is compared to a discount that might be available all-year-round. The brand’s “price promise” badge helps inform purchases.

Best Argos Black Friday deals

Oral-B pro 3 3500 white: Was £100, now £35, Argos.co.uk

Was £100, now £35, Argos.co.uk Playstation 5: Was £459.99, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £459.99, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk Ninja zerostick 26cm non stick aluminium saute pan with lid: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £69.99, now £34.99, Argos.co.uk Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £320, now £150, Argos.co.uk

Was £320, now £150, Argos.co.uk Dreamland luxury faux fur husky heated throw , large: Was £130, now £90, Argos.co.uk

, large: Was £130, now £90, Argos.co.uk Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

Oral-B pro 3 3500 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

This model was rated best in class in our review of the best electric toothbrushes. With this generous Black Friday offer, the Oral-B pro 3 3500 is less than half price. It provides a daily clean, sensitive, and whitening mode, and a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes. In our review, it stood out for “its refreshing simplicity”, while the “oscillating head still delivers a reliably thorough clean”. The result? Our reviewer was happy with the pro 3 3500’s cleaning power, noting how their teeth “felt fresh and thoroughly scrubbed, delivering that satisfying ‘just been to the dentist’ sensation”.

Playstation 5: Was £459.99, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

Looking to score a saving on the PS5? Resident tech expert Alex has been busy rounding up the best offers. And I’ve spotted that Argos has slashed the price of the console just in time for Christmas. When tech writer Steve reviewed it, he said: “The PS5 packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC.” I predict a sell-out here, so run, don’t walk.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £280, now £250, Argos.co.uk

( Dyson )

Senior writer Daisy spotted this impressive deal on her favourite hair dryer. In short, the beauty team vowed that the supersonic “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”. This is a rare saving on such a high-tech beauty tool.

Pictionary Air family drawing game: Was £24, nnow £8.50, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

One of our favourite board games is now less than half price. Pictionary Air is a modern twist on an absolute classic that allows anyone to play anywhere, anytime. Our expert Lauren loved the innovation and creativity of this game, writing in her review: “You may have played Pictionary before, most likely with a pen and pad in the old-school way, but this game has been made incredibly modern as we turn to our trusty tech.” Lose the paper and feel the freedom of drawing in the sky, this game is bound to be a crowd-pleaser with the whole family this festive season – especially at that price.

Dreamland luxury faux fur husky heated throw, large: Was £130, now £90, Argos.co.uk

( Dreamland )

Let’s be honest, heated blankets can be quite the unsightly home addition. That’s what I would have told you had I not recently been acquainted with this faux fur design from Dreamland. Crafted such that it hides the clunkiness of the wires within, this blanket is soft, Nordic-inspired and selling out fast. When interiors expert Zoe tested it for her guide to the best electric blankets, she loved how warm it kept her – with its six temperature settings – and described the textile as “gorgeously soft and fluffy.” Consider me swayed.

Ring video doorbell 2024: Was £99, now £59.99, Argos.co.uk

( Amazon )

Home tech expert Zoe has reviewed the best video doorbells, and she gave the 2nd generation ring doorbell the top spot, thanks to its easy installation and minimal lag time. “Once set up, it enables you to talk to people on your doorstep through the easy-to-navigate app, even when you’re not at home,” she said. Perfect for ensuring all those Black Friday goodies make it home, hassle-free.

Apple Airpods Pro with USB-C MagSafe case (2nd generation): Was £229, now £179, Argos.co.uk

( Apple )

The Airpods Pro are Apple’s priciest in-ear headphones, so if you want to buy a pair, Black Friday is the time to take the plunge. If you do decide to invest, you’ll get a pair of earbuds that “are feature-packed, comfortable and, above all, offer sensational audio,” according to our expert tester David Phelan’s review.

LG smart 4K UHD HDR LED, 70in: Was £599.99, now £499, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

If you’re looking to save some cash on a new TV during the sale, Argos has slashed the price of this 4K TV from LG by £100. This is another deal that comes with the retailer’s price promise guarantee. The TV features voice control and the ‘magic’ remote, which enables you to navigate the display using motion, where you’ll be able to access Freeview Play, Disney+ and other apps.

Bose QuietComfort ultra wireless headphones: Was £449.95, now £299.95, Argos.co.uk

( Alex Lee/The Independent )

In our review of the best wireless headphones, tech writer, Alex, found that these were the best in class when it came to noise cancellation – in fact, he could “barely hear anything with these on”. What’s more, the sound quality really impressed him. “Our tunes sounded rich and melodious, with some real precision when it was needed”, he said. “It didn’t struggle with any instruments, separating them all beautifully, and vocals came across clearly.” You can save a third (that’s a price cut of £150) on the headphones right now.

Tonies Toniebox: Was £80, now £64, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Argos is here to help you get ahead of the Christmas shopping with an amazing selection of top-of-the-line toys, including one of our favourite, the Toniebox, which has been reduced by 20 per cent. When hunting for the best gifts for two-year-olds our parenting expert Sarah found the Tonies Toniebox to be the best buy for screen-free fun. She wrote: “For a gift that will be used on repeat and for many years to come, the Toniebox is a standout choice. A child-friendly audio player that helps bring music and stories to life”.

Eufy G50 hybrid robot vacuum and mop: Was £200, now £119, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Tech writer Steve featured several models from Eufy in his review of the best robot vacuum cleaners, so, while he hasn’t tested this particular model before, the brand is one we trust. The G50 is cordless, equipped to run for up to 120 minutes once charged, and can fit beneath furniture to ensure a thorough clean. The soft mop pad and water tank mean this model will work as a mop, too. It’s reduced by £81 at the moment, so now’s a great time to invest.

If you’re looking for more robot vacuum cleaner discounts, you’re in luck. Argos has also applied a massive £150 price cut to Samsung’s jet bot cordless robot vacuum cleaner (was £500, now £350, Argos.co.uk), which is a model Steve tried himself. In his review, he dubbed it the best for remote operation.

Dyson V15s detect submarine wet dry cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £800, now £650, Argos.co.uk

( Dyson )

Upon testing Dyson’s V15s detect submarine, home appliance expert Siobhan found that it worked just as well as any Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner, but the mopping function is what they were most excited about. It was “simple to fill the tank with water and clean, and you can even add a drop of detergent”, she praised. The vacuum cleaner also features “a fluffy optic cleaner head that reveals hidden dust with its laser, a hair screw tool to blitz ground-in hair and a sensor to measure microscopic particles and increase suction power as needed”.

Ninja zerostick 26cm non stick aluminium saute pan with lid: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Equipped to fry, boil and even go in the oven, this do-it-all non-stick frying pan has been a staple in my kitchen for over a year. In my review, I said that it “performed brilliantly, whether or not we were cooking with oil – pancakes, vegan sausages and more were a non-stick zone”. The best part? It’s half price, owing to this deal in the Argos Black Friday sale.

Backbone one PlayStation mobile gaming controller: Was £99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Transforming your Android or Apple mobile phone into the ultimate gaming console, the Backbone one is designed to enable you to play almost any game, anywhere. Complete with thumbsticks and D-pad buttons, it has a 30 per cent discount this Black Friday weekend, so you can enjoy gaming on the go, for less.

Silentnight hotel collection mattress topper: Was £28, now £21, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Looking for a deal on a mattress topper? Well, there’s a 25 per cent discount on this one from Silentnight. It’s non-allergenic and designed to provide an extra layer of support and comfort to your mattress. While we haven’t put this exact mattress topper to the test, we have reviewed some of Silentnight’s mattresses before (including the exact one that Premier Inn hotels use) so you can rest assured you’re buying from a reliable name.

Argos Home 11.5m electric heated indoor clothes airer: Was £50, now £40, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

A heated clothes airer, like this one from Argos Home, is a great way to speed up laundry drying times. This model can hold up to 10kg of laundry, which is said to be equivalent to one load of washing, and, when it’s not in use, it can be folded away flat. Inexpensive as far as these appliances go, Argos has reduced its price to £40.

Dolce Gusto De’Longhi infinissima touch coffee machine: Was £90, now £35, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

With many coffee machines costing hundreds of pounds, this automatic pod model is a steal, thanks to Argos’s Black Friday sale. This discount also comes with the retailer’s price promise, so, it won’t get any cheaper before the end of the Black Friday sales. Billed as producing a thick, velvety crema, the machine comes with cappuccino, americano, and flat white pods, to get you started.

BaByliss 5336CU elegance hair dryer: Was £65, now £26, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

BaByliss took the top spot in our review of the best hair dryers and, while it was with a different model (the BaByliss 3Q, if you’re curious), it’s safe to say that this brand knows how to produce a high-performing hair tool. Now, this 5336CU elegance hair dryer, which features two speed and three temperature settings, including a cool shot for hold, is half price – at just £26, this is a steal.

Dyson corrale hair straighteners: Was £400, now £300, Argos.co.uk

( Dyson )

The Dyson corrale hair straighteners have a loyal following, and for good reason. In assistant eCommerce editor Sarah’s review, she dubbed the straighteners as a “truly innovative tool.” She went on to say they make “styling your hair – whether that’s straight or curly – a breeze”, owing to being cordless. What’s more, the flexing plates “make straightening in one pass a reality, meaning your hair can be heat-styled quickly and with less heat damage”.

De’Longhi CTO4.GR Argento flora 4-slice toaster: Was £69, now £34.50, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Inspired by retro 1950s design and available with a discount in pastel green or cream, this four-slice toaster from De’Longhi is half-price for Black Friday. To make it easier to retrieve your toast, the extra lift position is a helpful feature, and there are options to defrost and reheat, as well as variable browning control, ensuring you can enjoy the perfect level of crunch.

HoMedics novo mini massage gun: Was £60, now £35, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Massage guns such as this option from HoMedics are designed to aid recovery and relaxation, whether that be to help you wind down and release tension after a long day or after a heavy workout. Although we haven’t tested this exact massage gun, HoMedics is a tried and tested brand. Billed as lightweight, the novo mini has six intensity settings and four attachment heads, which you can apply to different muscle areas.

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £320, now £150, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Leading the way with its innovative technology and wide array of vacuum cleaners, Shark has launched its Black Friday sale, but, you can also secure deals from third-party retailers, such as this very impressive discount at Argos. Currently less than half price, this model features Sharks’ anti hair wrap technology (this removes hair from its brushroll while you’re hoovering), runs for up to 40 minutes once charged, and comes complete with a crevice tool and an upholstery tool.

If you’re after a corded model, Argos has also slashed the price of Shark’s anti hair wrap corded bagless upright vacuum cleaner (was £230, now £129, Argos.co.uk).

Ninja 7.6l foodi dual zone air fryer and dehydrator AF300UK: Was £119, now £100, Argos.co.uk

( Ninja )

Upon putting this air fryer from Ninja to the test, our reviewer found that food cooked “faster and ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared to cooking in the other air fryer models”, which was owing to its impressive 2,470W of power. It features six settings, including roast, bake, crisp and more, and there are two drawers which can be synced to finish cooking what’s in them simultaneously. And you can snap it up with a Black Friday discount at the moment.

Samsung smart combi microwave with air fryer MC32DG7646CKE3: Was £329, now £299, Argos.co.uk

( Samsung )

If you’re looking for a do-it-all microwave, then opt for Samsung’s latest smart microwave which triples up as a convection oven and air fryer. Discounted in Argos’s Black Friday 2024 sale, the Samsung model featured in our review of the best microwaves. “Sleek, stylish and very powerful, it’s a super modern piece of art, and while it’s quite large with a 32l capacity, there are so many different cooking methods to suit all households,” noted home appliance tester Rachael.

Kenwood KMX750AC kMix stand mixer, cream: Was £420, now £180, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Calling all bakers: you can now get this Kenwood stand mixer for less than half price. There are three attachments, and you can whip up your ingredients at six different speeds in the 5l bowl. A star feature, the fold function is billed as being ideal when making souffle and meringues.

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

When our reviewer put this Tiktok viral hot brush to the test, they said: “Its appeal lies in its affordability and the volume it delivers. In our experience, it performs best when you work on hair in sections. Twisting your wrist as you glide through strands gives your locks a speedy volume boost.” Our tester added: “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy, although, it is pretty weighty, so bare that in mind.” Right now, you can snap one up for half price, thanks to Argos’s Black Friday sale.

Garmin vivoactive 5 smart watch: Was £229, now £199, Argos.co.uk

( Garmin )

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best Garmin watches, the vivoactive 5 features a sleek, streamlined design. Our tester loved that it weighs “next to nothing (23g, to be precise)”, which meant they barely noticed it on their wrist. It is able to track fitness metrics such as steps, heart rate, distance, calories burned, sleep quality, and more than 30 preloaded sports. Our tester was also impressed by this device’s sleep coaching capability and its price, which has just been slashed by £30 at Argos.

Tefal easy fry dual XXL 11l air fryer, EY9428G0: Was £200, now £119, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Looking for a large air fryer to make cooking different foods a quick and simple affair? This Tefal model could be the answer. With a large drawer for the star of the show and a smaller drawer for side dishes, you can whip up all sorts of meals in one go with this appliance. With an 11l capacity, it should be roomy enough for up to six portions, and it now comes with a tasty £80 discount.

Dyson fan and air purifier: Was £700, now £550, Argos.co.uk

( Dyson )

Dubbed the best ‘do-everything model’ in our guide to top fans, this nifty appliance left our reviewer impressed. “It’s a sleek dream machine all round,” they praised. The “super-effective heater and excellent air purifier” ramped up whenever it detected pollutants in our tester’s home. They especially loved the fact they could see how clean the air was on the LED screen on the front of the fan. Now, you can save a whopping £150 on the Dyson device.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon collector series set: Was £735, now £525, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Lego and Star Wars fans, if you’re looking for a new build to get stuck into, this 7,541-piece is reduced for Black Friday, by a whopping £210. The Millennium Falcon set features a cockpit with enough room for four minifigures, and also comes with crew members from the original and sequel Star Wars trilogies.

If you’re more interested in cars than galaxies far far away, Argos has slashed the price a LegoTechnic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E performance set (was £190, now £135, Argos.co.uk) by £55 for Black Friday.

Philips Series 5000 wet & dry electric shaver, S5466/17: Was £85, now £55, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Snap up a discount on this electric shaver. A similar Philips 5000 series model was dubbed the best value for money rotary shaver in our review. “This smart device reads and adapts to the beard density as it goes to work, ensuring you always get the most efficient shave”, our tester said. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save £30 on this wet and dry grooming gizmo.

Lego Disney Stitch buildable toy: Was £60, now £44, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Fans of Disney’s Stitch can’t fail to be enchanted by this colourful Lego character. Suitable for children (and big kids) aged nine and up, this 730-piece set builds into a 20cm-tall model with moving parts. Waggle the ears up and down, turn the head and place the ice-cream cone in Stitch’s hand. With a saving of more than £15 on the set at Argos, now is the time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

Pro Fitness Adjustable 25KG Dumbbell: Was £149, now £99, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Space-saving equipment has become hot property as more of us eschew the gym in favour of at-home workouts. This adjustable dumbbell is a clever bit of space-saving kit and it’s suitable for just about anyone. Starting from 2kg, a twisting mechanism makes it easy to select the weight you want – all the way up to 25kg. Easy to store and even easier to use, the weight is also a third off in the Black Friday sales. Just bear in mind that it’s sold as a single dumbbell, so you’ll need to buy another one if you want a pair to work out with.

Habitat 7ft pre lit dewdrop mixed tipped Christmas tree: Was £145, now £108.75, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

If a real tree seems like far too much work, fear not because artificial Christmas trees have come a long way. This faux pine looks like the real deal at 7ft tall with natural-looking branches. It’s also pre-lit with 800 warm white lights and eight settings to choose from. It also comes with a stand and is 20 per cent cheaper in the Black Friday sales – perfect timing.

Pro Fitness 10kg hex dumbbell pair: Was £60, now £40, Argos.co.uk

Pro Fitness 10kg hex dumbbell pair ( Argos / Pro Fitness )

Adjustable dumbbells like the ones above are fantastic for strength training at home, but if you’re looking to do more dynamic exercises (think snatches and other HIIT workout staples) you’ll want something a little more robust. These hex dumbbells fit the bill nicely, with rubber-coated heads and a chrome knurled handle for a secure grip. The hexagonal design means they won’t roll away when you put them down between sets, and it also provides a stable base if you want to use the dumbbells for exercises like renegade rows.

SIM free iPhone 14 5G 128GB mobile phone: Was £599, now £549, Argos.co.uk

( Argos )

Apple deals are hard to come by but this iPhone 14 is now reduced in the Black Friday sales. Available in a range of colours it features the most impressive dual-camera system on iPhone, a super retina XDR display, 128GB of memory and new safety features like crash detection. Take advantage of this SIM-free phone deal while it lasts.

