I’ve found cheap Apple Black Friday deals on MacBooks, AirPods and more
You can already save on everything from iPhones to MacBooks in the Black Friday sales
The best Black Friday Apple deals can often take a healthy bite out of the price of the tech giant’s coveted devices. And, as an experienced tech critic and deal-hunter, I know how to sniff out the cheapest Apple offers. Although the brand itself doesn't actually dish out Black Friday discounts, you can still find deals on a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook or AirPods at third-party retailers.
I’ve been busy tracking down discounts and offers at John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and Currys, and that’s just for starters. Right now, there’s £40 off the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, more than £170 off the Apple Macbook Air M1, and £100 off the Apple iPad Air M3.
When it comes to deals from Apple itself, with certain purchases made between 28 November and 1 December, you can get a gift card worth up to £200 toward your next Apple buy. In the meantime, keep scrolling here, as I’ve rounded up the deals currently available on everything from AirPods to Apple Watches, and I’ll be updating this list all the way through to Cyber Monday.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals to shop now
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £162.24, Amazon.co.uk
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk
- Apple Watch series 10: Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk
- Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk
1Apple AirPods Pro 2
This is one of the cheapest prices I’ve ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.
If they drop out of stock on Amazon, you can also get them for the same price at Currys and John Lewis.
2Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch ultra 2 is the undisputed champion for adventurous types, packing a durable titanium case and multi-day battery life. “It's a rugged and effective watch, making it ideal for fans of extreme sports,” said tech critic, David Phelan in his Apple Watch ultra 2 review. “You can choose between specific bands to suit active sports, such as the ocean band and the alpine loop.” This discount gets Apple’s most powerful wearable for a more palatable price.
3Apple iPad 11th-generation
Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad currently has a modest £30 discount at Amazon, which is about the cheapest you’ll find it for right now. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s lineup right. I’ll certainly be looking out for bigger discounts on the tablet as we approach Black Friday.
4Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation
Apple finally brought active noise cancellation to its non-Pro AirPods last year, and it makes the latest AirPods 4 a decent alternative to the AirPods Pro 2. They run on the same H2 chip, support personalised spatial audio, have improved microphones and offer better battery life than the Pro model. The open-fit design is lighter and more comfortable, too. While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan still found that it cut out everyday noise surprisingly well, as he noted in his review of the AirPods 4. Now, Laptops Direct has slashed the price of the buds by £40 for Black Friday.
5Apple Macbook Air M1, 2020
If securing the latest MacBook model isn't your priority, this £150 saving on Apple's 2020 Air device might be tempting. In a previous review of the best laptops, our tester found that "The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast. It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs." Granted, Apple has come a long way since the M1 – the latest MacBook features an M5 chip – but, if you're not likely to need ultra-fast video rendering or advanced gaming graphics, this extra saving from Laptops Direct will be welcome.
6Apple Watch series 10
Last year’s Apple Watch Series 10 has been slashed by a mammoth £130 in Very’s Black Friday sale. Boasting an all-new design with a larger display, new health features, sleep apnoea detection and faster charging, there’s very little separating the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Series 11, making it a great buy if you’re after a new smartwatch.
7Apple AirTag, pack of four
Never lose your keys, bag or luggage again with this deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags. These clever little trackers take advantage of Apple’s vast Find My network to help you pinpoint your lost items with uncanny accuracy. These featured in my review of the best key finders, the ultra-wideband (UWB) device gives you precise turn-by-turn directions leading you straight to your lost item, while calling on Apple’s vast network of devices to find your stuff when you’re not personally in range. AirTags also have “left-behind” alerts, so you can receive notifications if you leave the pub while your keys are still on the table. These currently have £18 off on Amazon.
8Apple iPhone 16e, 128GB
The successor to the iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e has just been slashed in price by £35 at Amazon. Released earlier this year, “Apple’s all-new budget phone is better than the iPhone SE in every way”, said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review. “It's not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display,” he said.
9Apple iPad Air M3 (2025)
You can get the iPad Air M3 with £100 off the price tag in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale. While this model isn’t a huge upgrade from the one that came before it, tech critic David Phelan said it’s a good option for those with an iPad over a year old, “as it constitutes a big step forward from those older models”. All in all, “the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty”, said David.
10Apple MacBook Air M4, 2025
Looking for a new MacBook this Black Friday? Very’s already slashed £50 off the all-new MacBook Air M4. In tech critic David Phelan’s review of the Apple MacBook Air M4, he praised its battery life, design and performance, but noted the lack of a touchscreen, which many Windows models offer.
11Apple TV 4K, 3rd-generation
Although this is a modest discount, the third-generation Apple TV is rarely on sale. Boasting Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR 10+ for sharp picture quality and cinema-like sound, the Apple TV 4K is a fast and powerful streaming device. It boasts a huge library of streaming platforms, apps and games in the App Store, and it comes with a Siri remote, so you can control the box with your voice.
12Refurbished Apple iPad Pro M4, 256GB
Black Friday isn't the only way to save on iPads right now. This refurbished iPad Pro M4 is available for £745 on BackMarket, a reputable second-hand goods platform. According to the retailer, each gadget goes through “inspections, tests, and quality control measures to bring you high-quality tech”. Tech critic David Phelan called this tablet “monstrously powerful” in his review, and praised the “remarkable” display. This refurbished model will save you more than £400, compared with buying a brand-new device.
13Apple TV monthly subscription
Home to popular TV shows, including Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and The Morning Show, an Apple TV membership is a must. And thanks to Black Friday, you can now sign up for less. The monthly subscription has been reduced from £9.99 to £4.99 for six months, saving you £30 overall. The offer will run until 1st December (Cyber Monday), so make sure you sign up before it’s gone.
14Apple Watch Series 11
Launched this September, the latest Apple Watch Series 11 has a decent £20 off at Argos. In his Apple Watch Series 11 review, tech critic David Phelan praised the "impressively lightweight" and sturdy design. "The new Ion-X front crystal is extra durable, while the sapphire crystal on the front of Series 11 models with titanium cases remains a tough and effective screen protector.” This may seem like a small discount, but it's rare to even a spot a deal on new Apple tech.
When will Apple’s Black Friday 2025 deals start?
Apple’s Black Friday sale has started. The tech giant is offering gift cards when you buy specific products. The best Black Friday Apple deals will be found on third-party retailers. John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and Currys have reduced the brand’s top tech products, including the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad and more. It’s here where you’ll find the latest and best offers.
Will Apple have a Black Friday sale in 2025?
Apple doesn’t offer discounts on its tech, but you’ll still be able to get a gift card in exchange for a purchase. The tech giant is offering the following:
- A gift card worth up to £60 when you buy an iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e.
- A gift card worth up to £80 when you buy an iPad Air, iPad (A16) or iPad mini.
- A gift card worth up to £200 when you buy a MacBook Pro (M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), MacBook Air, iMac or Mac mini.
- A gift card worth up to £60 with AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3 or the AirPods 4.
- A gift card of up to £40 when you buy the Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch SE 3, and Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Pill, or HomePod or Apple TV 4K.
- A £20 gift card when you buy accessories such as the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16) or Apple Pencil Pro.
Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday
As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’m a dab hand at finding deals on the latest gadgets. In fact, I’ve been rounding up discounts and comparing offers since 2017. I track prices of Apple gear year-round, so I know when the AirPods Pro or the iPad 10th-generation have hit an all-time low price, or when you should ignore a deceptively good price cut. I won’t feed you any dud deals when hunting down discounts this Black Friday.
