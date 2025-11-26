I’ve found cheap Apple Black Friday deals on MacBooks, AirPods and more

The best Black Friday Apple deals can often take a healthy bite out of the price of the tech giant’s coveted devices. And, as an experienced tech critic and deal-hunter, I know how to sniff out the cheapest Apple offers. Although the brand itself doesn't actually dish out Black Friday discounts, you can still find deals on a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook or AirPods at third-party retailers.

I’ve been busy tracking down discounts and offers at John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and Currys, and that’s just for starters. Right now, there’s £40 off the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, more than £170 off the Apple Macbook Air M1, and £100 off the Apple iPad Air M3.

When it comes to deals from Apple itself, with certain purchases made between 28 November and 1 December, you can get a gift card worth up to £200 toward your next Apple buy. In the meantime, keep scrolling here, as I’ve rounded up the deals currently available on everything from AirPods to Apple Watches, and I’ll be updating this list all the way through to Cyber Monday.

Follow live: Latest offers and news in our Black Friday 2025 live blog

The best early Black Friday Apple deals to shop now