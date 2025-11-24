The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Almost all Apple tech is reduced for Black Friday, and I’ve found the best deals
You can already save on everything from iPhones to MacBooks in the Black Friday sales
For Apple fans looking for a discount, I have one main piece of advice: wait until November. Deals on the brand’s products are extremely rare year-round, but as a tech expert who has covered Apple’s every move for the better part of a decade, I can tell you with confidence that the Black Friday sales are the best opportunity to save on a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook or AirPods.
Although Black Friday doesn’t officially start until 28 November, I’ve already seen a big discount on the AirPods Pro 2 as well as solid deals on Apple Watches, MacBooks and iPhones. With a whole new generation of Apple hardware having just been released, including the redesigned iPhone 17 and the new AirPods Pro 3, I’m predicting even bigger and better deals on slightly older (but still brilliant) models. In fact, I’ve already spotted deals on the iPhone 16e.
Apple itself doesn’t tend to lower its prices for Black Friday, though it is offering gift cards when you buy selected products from 28 November. Buying Apple accessories such as the Apple pencil pro will get you a £20 gift card; buying a pair of Beats studio pro will get you a £40 gift card; and the purchase of a MacBook Air will nab you a hefty £200 gift card.
However, the prices offered by Apple are nearly always beaten by third-party retailers – think John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and Currys – so I would caution you against getting tempted to buy from Apple just to get the gift card.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best Apple Black Friday deals to shop right now. From AirPods to Apple Watches, I’ll be adding all the latest offers and updating sale prices in the run-up to and throughout the official sale dates.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals to shop now
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £169, Amazon.co.uk
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk
- Apple Watch series 10: Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk
- Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk
1Apple AirPods Pro 2
This is one of the cheapest prices I’ve ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.
If they drop out of stock on Amazon, you can also get them for the same price at Currys and John Lewis.
2Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch ultra 2 is the undisputed champion for adventurous types, packing a durable titanium case and multi-day battery life. “It's a rugged and effective watch, making it ideal for fans of extreme sports,” said tech critic, David Phelan in his Apple Watch ultra 2 review. “You can choose between specific bands to suit active sports, such as the ocean band and the alpine loop.” This £60 discount gets Apple’s most powerful wearable for a more palatable price.
3Apple iPad 11th-generation
Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad currently has a modest £30 discount at Amazon, which is about the cheapest you’ll find it for right now. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s lineup right. I’ll certainly be looking out for bigger discounts on the tablet as we approach Black Friday.
4Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation
Apple finally brought active noise cancellation to its non-Pro AirPods last year, and it makes the latest AirPods 4 a decent alternative to the AirPods Pro 2. They run on the same H2 chip, support personalised spatial audio, have improved microphones and offer better battery life than the Pro model. The open-fit design is lighter and more comfortable, too. While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan still found that it cut out everyday noise surprisingly well, as he noted in his review of the AirPods 4. Now, Laptops Direct has slashed the price of the buds by £40 for Black Friday.
5Apple Macbook Air M1, 2020
If securing the latest MacBook model isn't your priority, this £150 saving on Apple's 2020 Air device might be tempting. In a previous review of the best laptops, our tester found that "The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast. It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs." Granted, Apple has come a long way since the M1 – the latest MacBook features an M5 chip – but, if you're not likely to need ultra-fast video rendering or advanced gaming graphics, this extra saving from Laptops Direct will be welcome.
6Apple Watch series 10
Last year’s Apple Watch Series 10 has been slashed by a mammoth £130 in Very’s Black Friday sale. Boasting an all-new design with a larger display, new health features, sleep apnoea detection and faster charging, there’s very little separating the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Series 11, making it a great buy if you’re after a new smartwatch.
7Apple AirTag, pack of four
Never lose your keys, bag or luggage again with this deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags. These clever little trackers take advantage of Apple’s vast Find My network to help you pinpoint your lost items with uncanny accuracy. These featured in my review of the best key finders, the ultra-wideband (UWB) device gives you precise turn-by-turn directions leading you straight to your lost item, while calling on Apple’s vast network of devices to find your stuff when you’re not personally in range. AirTags also have “left-behind” alerts, so you can receive notifications if you leave the pub while your keys are still on the table. These currently have £18 off on Amazon.
8Apple iPhone 16e, 128GB
The successor to the iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e has just been slashed in price by £35 at Amazon. Released earlier this year, “Apple’s all-new budget phone is better than the iPhone SE in every way”, said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review. “It's not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display,” he said.
9Apple iPad Air M3 (2025)
You can get the iPad Air M3 with £100 off the price tag in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale. While this model isn’t a huge upgrade from the one that came before it, tech critic David Phelan said it’s a good option for those with an iPad over a year old, “as it constitutes a big step forward from those older models”. All in all, “the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty”, said David.
10Apple MacBook Air M4, 2025
Looking for a new MacBook this Black Friday? Very’s already slashed £50 off the all-new MacBook Air M4. In tech critic David Phelan’s review of the Apple MacBook Air M4, he praised its battery life, design and performance, but noted the lack of a touchscreen, which many Windows models offer.
11Apple TV 4K, 3rd-generation
Although this is a modest discount, the third-generation Apple TV is rarely on sale. Boasting Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR 10+ for sharp picture quality and cinema-like sound, the Apple TV 4K is a fast and powerful streaming device. It boasts a huge library of streaming platforms, apps and games in the App Store, and it comes with a Siri remote, so you can control the box with your voice.
12Refurbished Apple iPad Pro M4, 256GB
Black Friday isn't the only way to save on iPads right now. This refurbished iPad Pro M4 is available for £769 on BackMarket, a reputable second-hand goods platform. According to the retailer, each gadget goes through “inspections, tests, and quality control measures to bring you high-quality tech”. Tech critic David Phelan called this tablet “monstrously powerful” in his review, and praised the “remarkable” display. This refurbished model will save you more than £400, compared with buying a brand-new device.
When will Apple’s Black Friday 2025 deals start?
Officially, Black Friday sales always land on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, which means this year the event will kick off on Friday, 28 November and run through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. But those are just the official dates. Originally a three-day sale, Black Friday has since morphed from a week-long event to a month-long sales extravaganza, with Currys, Very, Argos and more already kicking off their Black Friday sales.
Will Apple have a Black Friday sale in 2025?
As mentioned above, while Apple doesn’t offer discounts on its tech, you’ll still be able to get a gift card in exchange for a purchase. In 2024, buyers could claim a gift card worth up to £160, with the biggest amounts reserved for MacBook Air models, including the 15in and 13in M3 versions. Other highlights included:
- A gift card worth up to £60 with an iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and iPhone SE purchase.
- A gift card worth up to £80 with an iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad 10th-generation purchase.
- A gift card worth up to £60 with AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4.
- A £40 gift card with the Apple Watch SE, Apple TV 4K, HomePod and a range of Beats headphones.
- A £20 gift card with accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday
As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’m a dab hand at finding deals on the latest gadgets. In fact, I’ve been rounding up discounts and comparing offers since 2017. I track prices of Apple gear year-round, so I know when the AirPods Pro or the iPad 10th-generation have hit an all-time low price, or when you should ignore a deceptively good price cut. I won’t feed you any dud deals when hunting down discounts this Black Friday.
