Apple launches its own Black Friday sale and I found the best deals on its tech

For Apple fans, there’s one golden rule when it comes to getting a discount: wait for the Black Friday sales. Deals on the brand’s products are extremely rare, but as a tech expert who has covered Apple’s every move for the better part of a decade, I can tell you with confidence that the November mega-sale is the best time of year to save on a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook or AirPods.

Although Black Friday doesn’t officially start until 28 November, I’ve already seen a big discount on the AirPods Pro 2 as well as solid deals on Apple Watches, MacBooks and iPhones. With a whole new generation of Apple hardware having just been released, including the redesigned iPhone 17 and the new AirPods Pro 3, I’m predicting even bigger and better deals on slightly older (but still brilliant) models. In fact, I’ve already spotted deals on the iPhone 16e.

Apple itself doesn’t tend to lower its prices for Black Friday, though it is offering gift cards when you buy selected products from 28 November. Buying Apple accessories like the Apple pencil pro will get you a £20 gift card; buying a pair of Beats studio pro will get you a £40 gift card; and the purchase of a MacBook Air will nab you a hefty £200 gift card.

However, the prices offered by Apple are nearly always beaten by third-party retailers such as John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and Currys, so I would caution you against getting tempted to buy from Apple just to get the gift card.

Now on to the offers. Below, I’ve rounded up the best Apple Black Friday deals to shop right now, from AirPods to Apple Watches.

The best early Black Friday Apple deals to shop now