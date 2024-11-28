Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s officially sale season, and the biggest shopping event of the year has kicked off. And you can bite into the best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPhones, iPads and more. This is my eighth year covering Black Friday sales, and I’ve seen some of the biggest price drops of the year. Whether you’re upgrading your tech or grabbing a gift, it’s the perfect time to snap up a deal.

Stores big and small, from Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis and Very, have been busy slicing prices this Black Friday, not just on Apple devices. There are lots of Black Friday price cuts across a whole host of tech, including laptops, TVs, headphones and more. You can also find discounted home appliances – from coveted air fryers and dehumidifiers to vacuum cleaners (the robot variety included) and heated clothes airers.

Below though I’m rounding up all the best Black Friday Apple deals, including savings on the AirPods, Apple Watch series 9 and so much more.

Follow live: The latest Black Friday deals and shopping tips

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday Apple deals coverage

As The Independent’s tech writer who specialises in Apple’s latest gear, I’ve tried and tested the brand’s products and written extensively on its new launches. I also track the prices of its tech, including AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch and more, so that I stay abreast of deals as they drop. I’d only ever recommend a genuine discount from retailers I trust.

Best Apple Black Friday deals 2024

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk Apple Watch Series 9, GPS, 41mm: Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk

Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179, now £169, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Falling to an all-time low price, now’s the time to buy Apple’s flagship buds if your headphones need an upgrade. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This is the lowest price I’ve seen on AirTags since 2022 – and the item tracker is a game-changer for me! If you’re like me and always misplacing things (or just paranoid about losing them), this pack of four is a must-have. I love how you can track your stuff on the Find My app and even get turn-by-turn directions when you’re nearby. The battery lasts over a year, so you don’t have to worry about constant replacements.

Apple Watch Series 9, GPS, 41mm: Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Released last September, the Apple Watch series 9 might not be the latest smartwatch in Apple’s repertoire, but it’s still a very good smartwatch. Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes the Apple Watch stand out. With a £50 saving, this is well worth picking up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch.

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a discount of £40, the 2022 iPad is at its cheapest-ever price. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” he added.

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £369, now £259, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Launched in 2021, the ninth-generation iPad might be a year older than the 10th-gen iPad above, but it is still a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. With a £110 discount, this is the lowest price I’ve ever seen on the entry-level tablet.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s latest AirPods launched just last month, but Amazon has already reduced their price this Black Friday. As tech critic David Phelan highlighted in his review, the AirPods 4 are “amazingly small and light,” with impressive audio quality, noise cancellation and a snug, comfortable fit.

Apple TV 4K, 3rd-generation: Was £169, now £158, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

It might only be an £11 saving, but the third-generation Apple TV 4K is hardly ever on sale, and this is the lowest price I’ve ever seen it fall to. Boasting Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR 10+ for sharp picture quality and cinema-like sound, the Apple TV 4K is a fast and powerful streaming device. It boasts a huge library of streaming platforms, apps and games in the App Store, and it comes with a Siri remote, so you can control the box with your voice.

iPhone 15 Pro: Was £999, now £879, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Mobiles.co.uk )

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your iPhone, now is a great time to grab it with £120 off at Laptops Direct. While it’s been superseded by the iPhone 16, tech critic David Phelan noted in his review that the iPhone 15 Pro still delivers “outstanding upgrades” and is just as powerful as its newer counterpart, especially with AI features. In fact, it’s the phone I’m still rocking because the improvements in the iPhone 16 weren’t significant enough to justify the upgrade.

Apple HomePod, 2nd gen: Was £299.99, now £254.15, O2.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

It feels like I’ve been waiting my whole life for a discount on Apple’s HomePod 2, and O2 is finally delivering the goods. Slashed in price by almost £50, Apple’s smart speaker is at last on sale. “The first HomePod was the best-sounding smart speaker when it launched, and this one is even better,” The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “While there are other hi-fi oriented smart speakers that come close, the rich, open sound of the Apple HomePod 2nd gen is not yet outdone, to my ears, by a single speaker. And two together are just extraordinary.”

Apple MacBook Air M2, 13.6in, 2022: Was £899, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There’s a £150 saving on the 2022 13in MacBook Air at Amazon right now. “The new MacBook air shines because of its superb light weight and bright display, its great keyboard and fast performance, and its sheer drop-dead glorious design,” tech critic David Phelan raved in his review.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £799, now £649, EE.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 has just been slashed by £150 at the EE Store. It boasts a brighter 3000-nit display; a sleep apnoea-detection feature to track breathing irregularities over time; and an upgraded S9 processor, making it faster and last longer. You also get that neat double-tap gesture feature for one-handed control.

Apple iPad Air M2, 2024, 11in, 128GB: Was £599, now £559.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Released in May this year, the 11in iPad Air has just received a tasty £40 price cut at Amazon. A potential laptop replacement, tech critic David Phelan gave it five stars in his review. “Put the iPad Air in the magic keyboard case, and you have something approaching a laptop, but thinner and lighter,” he said. “The software is now so advanced it works tremendously as an alternative laptop – Apple’s stage manager setup, which enables you to see separate windows more easily, comes pretty close to beating macOS.”

Apple AirPods Max: Was £499, now £429, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s AirPods Max are currently on sale at Currys. Now with £70 off, there’s no better time to invest in a new pair of cans. In tech critic David’s review of the AirPods Max, he described them as “an astonishing achievement”. He said: “These headphones are premium, but they sound premium, too. If you are even slightly tempted you will find an admittedly expensive piece of hardware that could change how you listen to music.”

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro, 2021: Was £2,443, now £1,329.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you’re hunting down a new MacBook, the MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip has been discounted by over £1,000 at Laptops Direct. While fairly old now, the M1 Pro laptops still outdo the newer M3 chip in terms of performance, so will work wonders on RAM and GPU-intensive tasks.

Apple Watch Series 10: Was £399, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Released just two months ago, the all-new Apple Watch series 10 has already been discounted by £20 at Amazon. “While at first glance it looks similar to the Series 9, the bigger display, thinner profile and handsome new colours make the Series 10 a lot more appealing,” The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “The features that have defined the Apple Watch, from subtle notifications, brilliant mapping capabilities on your wrist and above all, great health features, are all at their best here.”

Apple iMac M3, 2023: Was £1,399, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you’re looking for a new desktop computer, you can currently save £100 on the 2023 iMac at Amazon. Boasting the super-fast and powerful M3 chip, “the iMac with M3 is not just the best general-use all-in-one Apple has built, it’s streets ahead of the competition, too,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review.

Apple iPhone 12, 128GB: Was £499, now £399, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

It might be a few years old at this point, but if you’re looking for a cheap and capable smartphone, then Apple’s iPhone 12 has just received a £100 price cut in Argos’s Black Friday sale. “If you don’t mind having a less advanced camera than the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 is the better choice. It’s cheaper, performs the same, looks the same, has the same display, has the same 5G connectivity and weighs less,” I said in my review.

Anker Prime USB-C to USB-C cable, 240W: Was £22.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

This is my favourite USB-C cable for charging any iPhone with a USB-C port – essentially an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 16. Made from a super strong upcycled-braided nylon, it’s very durable and has 240W of charging power, meaning you can also charge a 16in MacBook Pro to 50 per cent in just 26 minutes if you have the right power adapter. While the iPhone 16 is capped at 20W, this cable will work for all your devices, including your laptop and iPad. It’s currently 17 per cent off.

Anker GaN USB-C charger, 30W: Was £14.99, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Anker )

The iPhone no longer comes with a plug, so you’re going to need to buy one if you don’t already have one lying around. If you want to charge wirelessly using MagSafe at the highest speeds, you’re going to need one with 30W of power, and I highly recommend the Anker GaN charger. It charges my iPhone fast, works very well and costs significantly less than buying an official charging plug from Apple. Better yet, it’s currently 17 per cent off at Amazon.

Anker 310 USB-C-to-lightning cable: Was £13.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Are you still rocking an iPhone with a lightning port? Anker’s 310 USB-C-to-lightning cable is my favourite one for affordability and durability. Long at 6ft and braided for extra strength, it’s also fast-charge compatible. You can currently save almost 30 per cent on the cable at Amazon – always good to have spares hanging around.

Does Apple do Black Friday?

While Apple doesn’t directly participate in Black Friday sales, it always offers gift cards in exchange for purchases during the four-day event. This year, the tech giant is offering gift cards worth up to £160, with higher-value cards on pricier products. The largest gift card amounts are available on the latest MacBook Air models, including the 15in MacBook Air M3, 13in MacBook Air M3 and 13in MacBook Air M2, offering up to £160.

You can get up to £60 in Apple gift cards with the purchase of an iPhone 15, iPhone 14 or iPhone SE, while iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad 10th-generation purchases come with up to £80 in gift cards. Buying the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 and the all-new AirPods 4 also gets you up to £60 in gift cards, and buying an Apple Watch SE gets you a £40 gift card.

If you buy an Apple TV 4K or HomePod, Apple will give you a £40 gift card, while a purchase of the Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4, Beats Solo Buds, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Pill or Beats Flex will also get you a gift card up to £40. Lastly, buying a magic keyboard, Apple Pencil Pro or a 2nd-gen Apple Pencil will bag you a £20 gift card.

Looking for more recommendations? Get the latest on the best Black Friday deals